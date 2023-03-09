Traumatized Woman Warns Others After Getting First & Second Degree Burns From Facial.

Woman takes to social media to spread the word about the dangers of getting a Broadband Laser Facial also known as BBL. The woman tells her story using a TikTok video urging people of color steer clear if this procedure due to the dangers involved that it contains. The woman received first and second degree burns from chemicals used after getting the services done by her esthetician. She says she spoke with her esthetician before getting the procedure and was advised the treatment would be safe and effective. She was also advised there would be no down time, risk, and would leave no facial scaring. Shortly after getting the service, she stated her body went into shock, and she needed emergency medical attention. The TikTok user shares her experience showing her partially burned face and warns all people to do research before getting the procedure done, especially people with melanin skin however, the woman urges people of color to not get the services.

The BBL procedure has become incredibly popular over the past few years and is found to be safe, however, results vary per person. The broadband Laser facial treatment is used to treat vascular lesions, Loose skin, uneven skin tone, and pigmented lesions. And should be performed by a board-certified doctor that is knowledgeable about the diverse types of skin tones.

Potential risks of the procedure include:

Burns and heat damage

Scarring

Changes in the skin's pigmentation

Reactivating cold sores and herpes

Bacterial infection

People with pigmented skin or skin of color refers to with skin tones that are olive, tan, brown, or black and lasers can cause permanent scarring and marks on darker skin tones.

