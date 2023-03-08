Mother Of Two Passes Away Shortly After Getting Lipo-Suction In Local Mall

In the world of beauty lies serious health risk that needs more attention. One of the most popular procedures performed is Liposuction. Liposuction is a popular cosmetic procedure used to remove unwanted fat from areas like the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs. The procedure is considered less traumatic and invasive than the standard procedure. While it may seem like a quick fix for stubborn fat, it can come with serious risks and complications. It could also lead to death as it recently did for a young woman. In this blog post, we will explore some of the potential dangers associated with liposuction so that you can make an informed decision before undergoing the procedure.

Health Risk Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash

**This article contains information sources from websites cited within this story. **

A young mother of two visits her local strip mall to get a procedure known as Lipo-laser, which is a common procedure when surgeons use a laser to trim the fat, sculpt cellulite, and shape body fat. The woman fell ill hours later with breathing problems and the family called for emergency services for help around 10 p.m. Due to an oxygen shortage at the hospital, they were unable to admit the woman until around 2:45a. Finally the woman was admitted but unfortunately, she had no vital signs and was pronounced dead hours later leaving behind her two young children.

Although these services are offered through various companies, there are risks that need to be considered before going under the knife.

Liposuction risks include:

Liposuction is a surgical procedure and carries all the risks associated with surgery such as infection, bleeding, and scarring. Additionally, there are several other potential risks to be aware of including:

• Pain- During and after liposuction procedures, patients typically experience some degree of pain or discomfort in the treated area which can last for days or even weeks.

• Numbness- It is common for patients to experience numbness in the treated area due to damage to nerves during the procedure. This numbness may be permanent.

• Skin Damage- The suctioning process used in liposuction can cause damage to skin cells resulting in discoloration or sagging skin in the treated area.

• Fluid Retention- Swelling and fluid retention are common side effects of liposuction procedures due to trauma inflicted on tissues during suctioning. This swelling can persist for weeks or even months after surgery causing considerable discomfort for patients.

• Blood Clots- Blood clots are another potential complication associated with liposuction as they can form when blood vessels are damaged during surgery and then travel throughout the body’s circulatory system leading to blockages in arteries or veins which can be life-threatening if left untreated.

• Internal Organ Damage- In rare cases, suctioning performed during liposuction can cause damage to internal organs due to excessive force applied when removing fat deposits.

Liposuction is a popular cosmetic procedure, but it does carry certain risks that must be weighed carefully before deciding whether it is right for you. If you do decide to proceed with liposuction, make sure you find a qualified professional who has extensive experience performing this type of surgery and understands all risks associated with it so that you can achieve your desired results safely and effectively.

What are your thoughts on this story?

If you enjoyed this story, please follow me on NewsBreak for more!