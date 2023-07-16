Meet the Top 7 Dog Breeds That Love to Swim in Their Water Bowl

Photo by Łukasz Rawa on Unsplash

Water-loving dogs have an innate affinity for splashing around and cooling off in various water sources, be it ponds, lakes, or even their own water bowls. It's not uncommon to see these playful paws enthusiastically dipping their muzzles into their water dishes and turning them into miniature swimming pools. In this article, we'll introduce you to the top 7 dog breeds that have an irresistible love for water and enjoy turning their water bowls into a fun-filled aquatic adventure.

Labrador Retriever: The Labrador Retriever is renowned for its love of water. Originally bred as water dogs, these friendly and outgoing canines possess a natural inclination for swimming and retrieving in both small water bowls and large bodies of water. Their webbed paws and water-resistant coat make them excellent swimmers, and their enthusiasm for splashing around knows no bounds. Whether it's fetching toys from their water bowls or playfully splashing water all around, Labs certainly know how to make a splash! (Source: American Kennel Club (AKC) - Labrador Retriever ) Newfoundland: The Newfoundland, also known as the "gentle giant," is a massive dog breed that is well-known for its exceptional swimming abilities. Their large size and webbed feet allow them to be powerful and efficient swimmers. Newfoundlands are gentle and patient, making them great companions for families with children. Their love for water extends to their water bowls, where they often enjoy cooling off and playfully dunking their faces and paws. (Source: AKC - Newfoundland ) Portuguese Water Dog: As the name suggests, the Portuguese Water Dog has a rich history of working alongside fishermen in Portugal. These intelligent and energetic dogs are well-suited for water-related tasks, including retrieving fishing nets and guarding boats. Their love for water translates to their water bowls, where they happily engage in aquatic play, sometimes creating quite a mess! Their curly, water-resistant coats are perfect for keeping them dry, even after an enthusiastic water bowl session. (Source: AKC - Portuguese Water Dog ) Golden Retriever: Golden Retrievers are gentle, friendly, and highly affectionate dogs, and they share a love for water with their Labrador cousins. Originally bred as hunting dogs, they have a natural affinity for water and enjoy spending time playing and swimming in it. Their soft mouths make them exceptional retrievers, and they often enjoy "fishing" for toys in their water bowls, creating a delightful and adorable sight to behold. (Source: AKC - Golden Retriever ) Irish Water Spaniel: The Irish Water Spaniel is a lesser-known breed that adores the water. Their unique curly coats are both water-repellent and hypoallergenic, making them well-suited for aquatic activities. Irish Water Spaniels have a playful and adventurous spirit, and they love to immerse themselves in water bowls, turning the activity into a mini pool party. Their webbed feet provide excellent propulsion, allowing them to swim with grace and ease. (Source: AKC - Irish Water Spaniel ) Chesapeake Bay Retriever: The Chesapeake Bay Retriever, often referred to as the "Chessie," is a powerful and hardworking dog breed developed to retrieve waterfowl in the chilly waters of the Chesapeake Bay. They are tenacious swimmers and have a waterproof double coat that keeps them warm in cold waters. Chessies show their love for water by enthusiastically splashing around in their water bowls, exhibiting their innate love for all things aquatic. (Source: AKC - Chesapeake Bay Retriever ) English Setter: The English Setter may not be as renowned for its water-loving nature as some other breeds on this list, but it certainly has a strong affinity for water. Originally bred as a bird hunting dog, the English Setter enjoys a good swim and is often drawn to water bowls, using them as an opportunity to indulge in some playful water-based activities. Their elegant appearance and gentle demeanor make them a unique addition to this list of water-loving canines. (Source: AKC - English Setter )

From the playful Labradors to the majestic Newfoundlands, these top 7 water-loving dog breeds demonstrate their innate love for all things aquatic, including their water bowls. Whether they are splashing around, retrieving toys, or simply cooling off, their enthusiasm for water is undeniable. If you're looking for a furry companion to share your aquatic adventures, consider one of these breeds to add a splash of joy to your life!