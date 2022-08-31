JDS Glass-Lining Manufacturer Announces Joint Venture with German-Based GMM Pfaudler

Ribbon Cutting Credit: Sumter County Development Authority

Americus, GA – August 31, 2022 – Sumter County Development Authority, slw

Yesterday, Americus-based JDS Manufacturing, a manufacturer of glass-lined products, celebrated a joint venture agreement with German-based GMM Pfaudler, a maker of corrosion-resistant products, with a Ribbon Cutting ceremony. The ‘venture’ will expand the 303 Brady Road building while providing new jobs to the community within a sizeable property investment.

The ceremony began with a warm welcome from JDS Manufacturing owner Sneha Patel, ending with encouraging words from Mark Goldsmith, GMM Pfaudler’s COO.

Sneha Patel Credit: Sumter County Development Authority

The tent was filled with notable people from the county, state, and local governments. It also included education leaders, networking providers, and the entire Authority board. Other guests included manufacturing neighbors, customers, employees, family, and friends.

“The Patels (JDS- Sam and Sneha) have a proven track record within this community, both with their businesses and personally. I know this will be another successful venture,” stated Rusty Warner, Economic Development Director of the Sumter County Development Authority. “The Patel’s have done everything right. You are a great asset to this county and community!”

The Honorable Lee Kinnamon, mayor of Americus, gave a glowing review of the JDS team. He thanked the team for “having the foresight and courage to stake their claim in Americus.” The mayor also thanked GMM Pfaudler for “entering into a partnership with very fine people within a very fine community.”

Currently, the company is looking for:

1. Glass Liner(Enamel sprayer) for reactors and vessels with experience.

2. Glass Line Production Supervisor with glass liner experience.

3. Production Manager (Enamel lining industrial experience)

About JDS Manufacturing

JDS Manufacturing, based in Americus, Georgia, manufactures glass-lined components, including acid-alkali-proof enameled valves, forgings, castings, manway covers, protection rings, pipes, and pipe fittings with special chemistry & metallurgy for use in the chemical and pharmaceutical industry.

About GMM Pfaudler U.S., Inc.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd delivers corrosion-resistant technologies, systems, and services worldwide and remains the preferred choice by consistently providing its customers in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries with innovative and cost-effective solutions. GMM Pfaudler has 14 manufacturing locations with an extensive sales and service network and employs more than 1800 people across four continents.

About the Sumter Development Authority

The Americus Sumter County Development Authority has a highly engaged board responsible for cultivating new business while maintaining a balance of workforce, buildings, and building options. The Authority consistently promotes our county and is always looking for outside-the-box innovative ways to attract businesses to our community.

