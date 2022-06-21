An Indian girl gets married to herself.

What comes to your mind when I talk about sologamy?

Perhaps you'll all have different answers.

Let me tell you, in short, what sologamy means. It means marrying oneself in a public ceremony. Is it awkward? Yes, it is. How can someone get married to themselves?

But the Indian girl, named Kshama Bindu, who is 24 years old, is getting married to herself, according to Indian news channels.

When I heard this odd news, I was like, "It's okay to have self-love but not at that level that you get married to yourself."

She shared her pictures on social media.

In the end, I thought, Why is she getting married to herself? Maybe because of self-love.

Then the question comes, "If you are having this much self-love, then why to show everyone by getting married in public?"

Let me tell you, self-love is the act of valuing yourself, nurturing yourself, and taking care of who you are on a whole new level. It means appreciating who you are for the whole package that you are.

It is not selfish to love oneself; rather, it is necessary to live a full life with a healthy mind. Self-love is not conceitedness or arrogance. It is not self-pity or laziness, or even selfishness. It is not the same as narcissism, although it can be associated with that.

Self-love is a feeling of inner peace and deep happiness when you know and realize that you have respect for who you are as a person and that you are in touch with who you are as a human being.

well, what are your opinions? I would like to hear all of your opinions.