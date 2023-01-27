A Closer Look: The History Behind Drug Use in Nazi Germany

Sulav Kandel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zBF3i_0kTMc23X00
Adolf Hitler during WW1Photo bycommons.wikimedia

In an explosive blockbuster, facts about the use of the long-rumored narcotic by others in the Nazi dictatorship were revealed by mining the medical records of Adolf Hitler’s physician, among many other sources.

Ohler discovered that many in the Nazi dictatorship used drugs regularly, from the troops of Wehrmacht (German armed services) back up to Hitler personally, in his finest book “Der Totale Rausch” (The Total Rush), which was recently translated into English as “Blitzed.”

Use Of Methamphetamine In The German Army

Methamphetamine use, sometimes known as methamphetamine use, was notably widespread: Millions of pills of the medicine Pervitin were given to Wehrmacht soldiers before the 1940 invasion of France, which was a success. Pervitin was created by the Berlin-based Temmler pharmaceutical business and released in 1938 under the brand names “wonder pill” and “anti-depressive.”

It was even briefly sold over the counter. Otto Ranke, an army physician, conducted Pervitin trials on ninety university students and concluded — in light of his findings — that the medicine would aid Germany in winning the war. The Wehrmacht soldiers could march farther and without stopping by using Pervitin, which allowed them to stay awake for extended periods.

And over 35 million pills of Pervitin, as well as Isophan (a slightly altered variant created by Knoll pharma) of the pills, were distributed to the front lines in 1940 as part of a so-called “stimulant directive,” which propelled the Nazis’ war machine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RX5SP_0kTMc23X00
DrugsPhoto byColin DavisonUnsplash

It should be remembered that Germans were not the only ones who used performance-enhancing medications during World War II. To overcome combat exhaustion, Allied troops were known to be using amphetamines (speed) in the form of Benzedrine.

Ohler’s Research

According to Ohler’s research, each Nazi leader preferred their specific medication. When his work was released in German, Ohler clarified in an appearance with VICE: “Not all of them used every drug.

Variously, more and less. One of them, Chief of Aviation Supply and Procurement Ernst Udet, was addicted to methamphetamine. Others were under the influence of powerful anesthetics, such as Göring, whose name was “Möring” due to morphine.

The acclaimed novelist and filmmaker Ohler originally intended to write a book about long-rumored drugs used by the Nazis. His plans were altered when he discovered the thorough documents that Dr. Theodor Morell, Hitler’s doctor, had left behind.

The Result Of Morell’s Documents

He ultimately decided to focus on fact rather than fiction after years of research into Morell’s documents at the Federal Archives in Koblenz, the Center for Contemporary Culture in Munich, and the National Archives in D.C.

After the treatment, Heinrich Hoffman, the official Reich photographer, Morell, a dubious minor character in earlier biographies and chronicles of Hitler’s administration, supposedly met the Führer. They started a committed, mutually reliant relationship that would continue for more than nine years after Morell administered Hitler a bacteria-based treatment that relieved Hitler’s digestive problems.

According to Morell’s notes, the doctor administered opiates, stimulants, and sedatives to Hitler virtually every day during this period. Morell was able to assemble a clientele of influential people in Nazi Germany due to his connection to Hitler; his letterhead referred to him as the “Führer’s Personal Physician.”

Drugs Used By Hitler

To general multivitamin and hormone treatments using different disgusting animal parts, like bulls’ testicles, he even purchased a sizable Czech enterprise (formerly owned by Jews). Adolf may not have taken Pervitin, but it was probably one of the few drugs he didn’t test.

Ohler claims that Morell administered 800 injections to Hitler throughout his career, many of which included repeated dosages of Eukodal, a German name again for the synthetic opioid oxycodone. Morell allegedly gave Hitler the first dose of Eukodal before such a crucial conference with the Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, among many others, in July 1943, when things began to go ill for the Axis early in the war.

By the summer of 1945, just before Hitler and his new bride Eva Braun (also a client of Morell’s) died by suicide in their Berlin bunker, Ohler had concluded that the Führer was probably experiencing withdrawal because Morell couldn’t locate medications in the ravaged city.

Ohler has made it clear that his novel does not attempt to attribute the Nazis’ crimes to their drug use. Even though some of Hitler’s actions throughout the war may have been connected to the narcotics he was using, he notes that the implementation of comparable policies started in the 1930s, before the onset of severe drug use, and that the fundamentals for the horrifying Final Solution, for instance, were spelled out in Hitler’s “Mein Kampf.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# American History# Drugs# Nazis# Ancient History

Comments / 71

Published by

Hello I am a young passionat blogger very curious ab discovering old and modern facts. I generally write topics related to places, tech, facts, crypto, and lot others I am hoping for support from all the creators on my ongoing journey in Newsbreak.

N/A
3K followers

More from Sulav Kandel

Debunking The Myths: What You Didn't Know About The American Civil War

It's likely difficult for many of us — and nearly impossible for younger generations — to imagine a world without air conditioning, refrigeration, and amply-filled grocery stores, which is nothing to say of a life without the internet, smartphones, and Amazon.

Read full story
293 comments

Uncovering the Hidden World of Medieval Jesters

The world of medieval jesters is shrouded in mystery and intrigue, with a rich and complex history that has been largely forgotten and overlooked. Jesters were an integral part of court life in the Middle Ages, and their influence can still be seen in modern-day entertainment. In this blog article, we uncover the hidden world of medieval jesters and explore their history, role in medieval times, and presence in modern-day culture.

Read full story
16 comments
Arkansas State

Exploring Tom Cotton's Controversial Remarks on Slavery: The Necessary Evil of White Supremacy

Tom Cotton, a US Senator from Arkansas, has been making headlines lately due to his controversial remarks on slavery. His remarks have sparked heated debates among Americans, with some believing that slavery was necessary and others calling it evil. In this article, we will explore the necessary evil of white supremacy, Tom Cotton's GOP bill on slavery, Seth Meyers' first pitch, and how we can correct the 1619 falsehoods.

Read full story
606 comments

Revisiting the Historic Duel Fought Between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr

On 11th July 1804, Alexander Hamilton was fatally wounded in a duel fought against Aaron Burr, then Vice-President of the United States of America. Hamilton was one of the United States' founding fathers, but unlike George Washington, John Adams, and Thomas Jefferson, he never became President.

Read full story
47 comments

The Wall Street Crash of 1929: How It Changed History!

It’s hard to imagine that the stock market crash of 1929, also known as Black Tuesday, occurred almost a century ago. But it did, and it changed the course of history forever. The Wall Street Crash of 1929 was the most devastating stock market crash in the United States, with millions of investors losing all of their investments. The impact marked the beginning of the Great Depression, which lasted nearly a decade. In this blog post, we’ll look at the Wall Street Crash of 1929, from its causes to its effects, and how it changed history.

Read full story

An Unforgettable Chapter in Human History: A Look at Adolf Hitler

Adolf Hitler. This name is arguably the most infamous in modern history. From history students to scientists and down to the doorman, it is hard to come across anybody who hasn’t heard the name. No doubt, not everyone might know the whole story or historical details of his premiership, and neither will everyone grasp its full implications. One thing is sure, however; if there were a popularity contest ranking the most popular and notorious men by names, Adolf Hitler would go home with a trophy. Adolf Hitler owes his popularity to the media and generations of shrewd historians; since he died in 1945, there hasn’t been a shortage of published works inspired by his life and exploits. Regularly, new documentaries, books, essays, podcasts, tv series, and more are premiered, all claiming some never-before-seen insight into the man’s life and almost always failing to keep their promise of showing us anything new about the man. These publishings only succeed in making him more popular than the last one.

Read full story
92 comments

A Journey Into the Unknown: Ultraterrestrials and the Silurian Hypothesis

They never left. This theory is quickly emerging to the forefront of the discussion of what has been causing Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, UAP, to be witnessed and experienced by humankind since the dawn of recorded history. Comparing ancient texts and megalithic architecture reveals an anthropological connection between civilizations that were considered technologically inferior and geographically removed from one another. The Silurian Hypothesis by Schmidt & Frank, and Ultraterrestrial Models, by H. E. Puthoff have evolved out of a process of elimination that has taken decades to come to light due to the layered nature of the phenomena and the incommensurability problem. Since the stirrings of intelligent life, the impetus for change has only come from breaking the shell of understanding that has been a bane and a boon to our survival until today. Our perception of reality evolves as necessary for the perpetuation of the species. A long-time consultant to and director of Project Bluebook, Dr. J. Allen Hynek, who got his start when he was brought in by the United States Air Force, USAF, as astronomical advisor to Project Sign after pilot Kenneth Arnold’s Mt. Rainier sighting, stated, “The UFO phenomenon, in its totality, is surprisingly complex. Understandably this is not recognized by the general public….The man on the street’s simple opinion that either UFOs are all nonsense or that visitors from outer space do exist is brutally destroyed by close study.”

Read full story
8 comments

A Closer Look at the Unforeseen Relationship Between Adolf Hitler and His Jewish Heritage

Growing up, if you were a history nerd, you might have heard at some point that Hitler had Jewish heritage. I've heard it so many times that I can't recall hearing it for the first time. Hitler's paternal grandfather was indeed believed to be a Jew.

Read full story
391 comments

Unleashing The Big Stick: How Theodore Roosevelt Revolutionized America's Global Presence

Theodore Roosevelt’s ‘Big Stick’ policy is a significant part of American history. It is an iconic statement that is remembered for its impact on US foreign policy. This policy was first announced during Theodore Roosevelt’s first term as President of the United States. It has since become a significant part of US diplomacy and foreign policy. This article will explore the origins, implications, and impact of the Big Stick policy.

Read full story

Exploring the Legal Framework of Congress Intervening in Union Negotiations

Imagine you're a business owner. You've worked hard to create a successful company and employed hundreds of people who now depend on you for their livelihood. Now imagine one of your unions decides to go on strike.

Read full story

Unveiling the Reasons Behind Stalin's War on Religion in the Soviet Union

You may not know this, but Stalin had a very rocky relationship with the Russian Orthodox Church. His war on religion in the Soviet Union was one of history's most brutal and extensive crackdowns on religious freedom.

Read full story
521 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Revisiting the Sinful Cities of Sodom and Gomorrah: Separating Fact From Fiction

John Martin - Sodom and GomorrahPhoto bycommons.wikimedia. Although Las Vegas is known to be Sin City, only two cities in history were full of sin. These two cities were so sinful that God himself exploded both cities with fire.

Read full story
947 comments

ChatGPT: A Revolutionary New AI Chatbot That Could Threaten Google

A new chatbot called ChatGPT has taken the Internet by storm, leaving many who use it in shock at its brilliance. OpenAI released ChatGPT, its prototype AI chatbot that has gained much traction among the public for its humanlike, detailed answers to inquiries.

Read full story
1 comments

Uncovering the Myths Surrounding America's Founding and Religion

Spain's Principal WarshipsvPhoto bycommons.wikimedia. It’s no secret that North America is rooted in independent nationalist pride. Escaping the rule of Great Britain and obtaining complete independence in 1776 will always give Americans an excuse to be proud. But our journey to the civilized country we are today also embedded in slavery, the Trail of Tears and the manifest destiny we still manage to claim is ours for the taking.

Read full story
727 comments

Uncovering the Mystery: Did Ancient Greeks Discover America Before Columbus?

Sicily Selinunte Temple E (Hera)Photo bycommons.wikimedia. History is full of unanswered questions, and one of the most intriguing is whether ancient Greeks discovered America before Columbus. For centuries, scholars have debated this topic, and some believe there is enough evidence to suggest that the ancient Greeks did, in fact, make it to the Americas before Columbus. In this blog, we'll uncover the mystery and explore the evidence of old Greek exploration of the Americas.

Read full story
56 comments

A Journey Through Time: Greeks and Romans in Ancient India

The life of the Greeks and RomansPhoto bycommons.wikimedia. The ancient Greeks and Romans were closely linked to old India in science, trade, art, religion, and beyond. However, this history is often neglected. Most people already know about alexander’s invasion in the 4th century BC. Still, that invasion is just the introduction to a long and complex history connecting the Greco-Roman world with India.

Read full story

Uncovering the Mystery of Jesus Changing His Form According to Ancient Egyptian Texts

The Death of Leonardo da Vinci METPhoto bycommons.wikimedia. An ancient Egyptian text of 1200 years tells the story of the life and crucifixion of Jesus but also provides data that could change in the way substantially the story of the Messiah.

Read full story
189 comments

The Real Story of Ancient Rome: How It's Connected to American Billionaire's Fortune

New guide of Rome, Naples and their environs (1844)Photo bycommons.wikimedia. Many who argue that America is in decline like to point to a perceived parallel with the decline of Rome, where citizens went from ruling the world to surviving by eating mouse dung and weeds in the streets.

Read full story

Revisiting 'The Outsiders': A Book That Reformed Children's Literature

You never forget your first. For many of us, that means the book that made us love reading. The one that transported us to another world or saw the world differently. For many of us, that book was S.E. Hinton's The Outsiders. Published in 1967, it was one of the first books to portray teens and their struggles realistically. It's been called the book that reformed children's literature, and for a good reason.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy