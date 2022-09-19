Have you ever found yourself believing in a lie? Maybe you’ve told yourself something along the lines of “I’m not good enough to do XYZ.” I know that I have been guilty of this at times — but here is the golden rule of life: Believing in yourself means believing in your power, ability, and potential.

When you are in a position to achieve something great and important, what do you think? The fact that people have made it their life's mission to achieve that great thing? Or is some random guy talking about his success stories?

Heck no. There is no doubt that motivation comes from within. In fact, I would like to say that our internal motivation is stronger than our external one. When we believe something can be achieved, we get up in the morning and strive for it – or we don't stop until we reach our goal.

1. Confidence is key

It's easy to feel like you're alone when you are trying to do something new. But the reality is that you don't have to be alone. You can find people who will help you along the way and who want to see you succeed.

If you believe in yourself, other people will believe in you too. It may sound ridiculous, but it's true — if others believe in you, then they will support your efforts and help you see things through to their completion.

The more confidence we have in our abilities, the more we will be able to accomplish them. While confidence is a personal thing and does not need to come from anyone else, having someone else hold our hands along the way can make all of the difference between success and failure.

2. Dream big

Dream big. Believe in yourself. That's the second step to achieving great things.

Dreaming big is not a guarantee that you'll achieve great things, but it is a guarantee that if you believe in yourself, you will achieve great things.

Believe me when I say this because I know what it's like to give up on myself and my dreams. It's easy to do, especially when we're in a bad situation or have had bad experiences with other people or ourselves.

But the truth is that no matter how bad things get, there are always options for us to change them for the better. We just have to believe it (and work hard). It's very important that we remember that we are capable of changing our lives for the better and taking action toward achieving our goals in life.

3. Stop comparing yourself to others

You can be the best version of yourself or you can be someone who is mediocre. You can use your own strengths and abilities to make a change in the world, or you can live hidden under a pile of excuses.

If you want to be great, then stop comparing yourself to others and start comparing yourself to yourself. There are so many people out there with the same dreams and aspirations as you, but they are not on a journey of self-discovery.

You have to believe in yourself before anyone else will believe in you. You have to believe in what you're doing because it's unique, it's yours and it's yours alone.

You need to know that what makes you different from everyone else is what sets you apart from all other people on this planet - your talent, your skill set, and your ability to influence others through your words and actions.

4. Trust your instincts

The more you believe in yourself, the more you will have the ability to achieve great things.

Believing in yourself doesn’t mean that you should act like a self-centered jerk who thinks only of himself. On the contrary, it means that you should never let anyone put you down or make you feel bad about yourself because of your shortcomings.

When someone tells you that something is impossible, or when they criticize your efforts and make it seem like they know what’s best for you, remember this: They don’t know what’s best for you! They don’t have the right to tell you what to do or how to live your life.

So if someone says something negative about something you are trying to do or give up on, just ignore them and keep going with your plan. You know better than anyone else what works best for you and what doesn't work at all.

5. Keep your promise to yourself

The key to success and achievement is self-belief. If you believe in yourself and your ability, then you will be able to achieve great things. If you don't believe in yourself, then you will fail and feel like a failure.

It's easy to say that if you work hard enough, everything will work out for the best. But what happens when things don't go your way? How do you deal with bad luck or bad timing? What happens when something unexpected or unforeseen happens?

You have to believe in yourself and stay positive even when things aren't going your way. You need to be able to stay strong and keep pushing forward no matter what happens around you.

6. Learn from your mistakes

Successful people have a lot in common. They've learned from their mistakes and understand that failure is not the end of the world. But what about those who struggle to find success? How do they get past their failures to achieve greatness?

The answer is simple: Belief in yourself more than anyone else will ever believe in you.

Believing in yourself is the key to success; it's what allows you to take risks and try new things even if everyone around you tells you not to. It's also what allows you to face your fears and overcome adversity as well as make mistakes without letting them define who you are as a person.

We all make mistakes, but there are two types of mistakes: those that are made and those that are learned from. The key is learning from your mistakes so that they don't define who you are as a person and prevent you from reaching your full potential.

The more we believe in ourselves, the more we'll be able to achieve great things for ourselves and others around us."

7. Don't let your past hold you back

As we grow older, we start to see our shortcomings more clearly. We realize that there are things we aren't good at and that we need to work on.

But what about the things that you're amazing at? What if you could only focus on those things? What if you could always be positive and never have doubts or fears? Would it be possible for you to reach your full potential?

The answer is yes. If you believe in yourself, nothing can stop you from becoming a better person and achieving your goals. It doesn't matter how old you are or what your past experiences have been; they don't define who you are as an individual or what kind of person you can become in the future.

It's true that many people never find their true calling because they don't know how to identify it when they see it. But it doesn't mean that there isn't something out there for everyone — just look at all the amazing people who have overcome adversity and made it through anything life has thrown at them!

8. Create "me time."

There's a big difference between saying "I'm going to do this" and actually doing it.

Thinking about a goal often leads to action, but only if you believe in yourself and your ability to achieve it. If you don't believe it's possible, then your motivation will be weak and your progress will be slow. The more you believe in yourself, the more likely you are to reach your goals.

The problem is that many people don't believe that they can achieve anything. They're so convinced that they don't deserve success or happiness that they feel like victims of circumstance — like they're stuck in their current situation because they didn't do enough in the past or because no one helped them along the way. Who wants to hear that?

You can change this feeling of victimhood by changing your mindset. You have complete control over what's happening right now, so there's no reason why you should feel like a victim of circumstance when things go wrong or when something doesn't work out as planned.

Conclusion

Today I'm taking the time to relay a message that will hopefully help someone on their way. This advice comes from a man who has lost and gained, who has made mistakes and learned successes, who has discovered happiness when he had only felt despair, and who found success where there was only failure.

It is my belief that the more you believe in yourself, the more you will have the ability to achieve great things. When you set your mind to something, it's important to trust your instincts – even though it may be difficult at times. If you want it bad enough, if you really desire success at any cost – all you have to do is believe in yourself, and nothing is impossible.