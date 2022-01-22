Can Hidden Creativity Be Unleashed?

Creativity monsitj/ istock

I'm not creative, I can't write, I can't draw, I'm not good at anything. You might not realize it, but you're giving yourself very disempowering messages with such thoughts. If you truly feel this way, the good news is that you are more creative than you think! In fact, everyone on the planet has some degree of creativity within them; it's all about learning how to unlock it and use it in your life. This blog will provide some small actions that can help you unlock your creativity.

What is creativity?

We all know that creativity is not given to just a few people on Earth. Everyone can learn how to become more creative. Unfortunately, in today’s society, there are many obstacles that prevent us from accessing our creativity.

Learning how to overcome these obstacles will allow you access to your creativity, it may take some time but if you practice every day eventually you’ll notice a difference in how your mind works and soon you won’t be able to stop thinking of new ideas for whatever problem or issue has popped up unexpectedly... And it's all because of simple methods and ways which I'll show you below.

The benefits of creativity

A study published in The Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that people who scored high on a measure of what psychologists call absorptive or fantasy-oriented creativity (the ability to take an idea and make it your own) also tended to score higher on measures of emotional stability, conscientiousness, agreeableness, extraversion, openness to experience and intelligence.

People who are more creative tend to have a strong focus on external ideas rather than internal ones. This can lead to increased happiness with life in general.

It may seem counterintuitive at first glance but studies have shown that there is a strong link between creativity and intelligence as well as higher mental health scores.

People with highly creative traits seem better able to cope with stressors in their lives.

How does creativity work?

Creating isn’t a matter of sitting down and suddenly having a brilliant idea or fully formed end result. Instead, it’s an ongoing process that happens over time.

Anytime you take any sort of an action (even if it seems meaningless), you’re learning something that can help spark creativity later on.

The more active your mind is, the more opportunities there are for ideas to surface as you go about your day-to-day life. So, if you have a goal in mind but don’t know how to get there just yet, it may be helpful to try different things and give yourself time to let your thoughts gestate; little ideas often lead to big ones!

How to get started with creativity

In his best-selling book, Outliers: The Story of Success, author Malcolm Gladwell makes a compelling case that it takes about 10,000 hours of practice to become truly great at something. However, he also argues that in order to get started with creativity you don’t have to spend 10,000 hours—just three.

In a 2008 interview with 60 Minutes, Gladwell explains how two people who were classically trained musicians went on to become wildly successful songwriters.

It turns out these individuals didn’t start playing piano at an early age; they merely started writing songs when they were 14 and 11 years old respectively—and once they got started, they never stopped.

If you’re not getting started with creating, even if it’s just sketching out a story or an idea for your next great novel, it can be easy to fall into a routine.

However, creativity is something that should be nurtured on a regular basis. Our minds are like muscles; we have to exercise them and use them in order to stay sharp.

While some people find creative projects to work on throughout their day — often referred to as brain breaks — others will choose one focused time of day where they set aside 15-30 minutes for creativity exercises.

Once you get started, be consistent and stick with your routine!

What are the different forms of creativity?

Now that you’ve gotten a better idea of what creativity actually is, let’s take a look at some of its most common forms. There are different types of creativity that vary depending on what form it takes.

In art, there are visual and non-visual or new media.

Visual artists often use objects as their medium while non-visual artists include photographers, filmmakers, video game designers, and more.

These two broad categories encompass all areas of artistic creation. However, outside of art, one could talk about creative thought in other ways as well.

What are some steps to being more creative?

There are many different steps that you can take to become more creative. What works for one person may not work for another, and what has worked in your past may no longer be applicable or relevant to your present situation.

A lot of us have some sort of talent when it comes to creating things, but many of us don't always feel like we're the most creative people around, or that we could be more creative if we tried.

But what if you're creative? And what if there's a way to unlock all your hidden creativity? Learn how to unlock your hidden creativity and unleash it upon the world with these simple strategies that can help you get started today!

If possible, try all these methods for being more creative and see which ones fit into your life best! Good luck!

Generate multiple creative options

When you’re in a creative rut and stuck on one idea, it can be helpful to get your subconscious working for you. Instead of tackling one problem with one solution, generate multiple ideas and write them down quickly. For example, if you need to come up with a name for your business or product, write 20 potential names down. Don’t focus too much on style or structure—just put down whatever comes to mind. The more options you have, and don’t judge any of them as right or wrong; just trust your subconscious to do its thing while avoiding writer’s block.

See things from different angles

Creative people aren’t necessarily more intelligent, but they are curious and interested in exploring their world and seeing things from different angles. Before you try to think of something new, explore your existing ideas in a different way by thinking about them from a different point of view. It’s often easier to spot potential problems or come up with an alternative solution when you look at something from a completely new perspective. Sometimes just changing the medium in which you see your problem can help you find an answer. For example, move away from looking at a problem on paper or a computer screen and write down your solution using crayons or dice instead (if it helps, use whatever works for you). Or talk through your problem with someone else instead of doing so alone.

Don’t be too critical of your ideas

When you’re having trouble coming up with new ideas, it can be easy to get down on yourself and assume you just aren’t a creative person. That’s not true. In fact, according to The Atlantic, creativity is a skill like any other and can be honed by getting into certain states of mind. If you’re serious about unleashing your own creative genius, there are some ways you can improve your natural abilities: relax, think associatively (not linearly), let go of expectations about quality or originality, break out of rigid roles and take risks by trying things that may seem strange. It doesn't matter if you come up with good ideas or bad ones—the point is practice!

Assign colors to emotions

Many people have a hard time expressing their emotions without getting angry or sad, even if they know it will help them figure out how to deal with a problem. Color therapy can help you describe and understand emotions by tying them to different colors in your mind. Red, for example, is tied to anger, blue with sadness, and black with fear. By associating different feelings with these colors in your mind, you can become more adept at dealing with certain situations in your life.

Use mental mapping techniques

Spend some time speaking aloud, write down ideas as you think of them, and put them on your whiteboard. Use mind-mapping tools to organize your thoughts visually. Hidden creativity isn't all that hidden; it's just a matter of opening yourself up to more possibilities. Try different ways of getting things out, and see what works best for you. You might be surprised by how creative you can be!

Set a daily creativity goal

Think of a single idea or project you want to accomplish today. Instead of doing your usual thing (reading emails, checking social media, etc.), ask yourself what needs to be done and create a plan for how to get it done. This could be as simple as taking an extra five minutes each morning on your commute to brainstorm ideas in a journal or as involved as setting aside four hours once every two weeks to complete only creative tasks (beyond just thinking—actually being creative). Whatever goal you set, make sure it’s something attainable so that you’re not going crazy trying to reach some unachievable level of creativity.

Keep an idea journal

Keeping a journal can help you develop and remember your ideas, although different approaches work for different people. For example, if you’re more of a visual thinker, keeping a sketchbook can be an effective way to keep track of ideas. If that’s not your style, try developing a mind map instead. Mind maps use shapes and colors to connect and organize information in unique ways that help spur further creativity.

Teach others what you know

Share your knowledge, skills, and experience with others - Tell others about what you’ve learned, give them tips and guidance on where to find more information. Perhaps you have been able to come up with creative solutions in a particular area and can teach someone else how to do that too. Take a class: Some people prefer learning in an environment where they can get one-on-one instruction. Find a class or workshop offered by a professional that will help you meet other like-minded people while learning new ideas or concepts. Networking is important if you want to learn new skills and techniques so don’t be afraid to reach out to those who are more experienced than you are.

Forget perfectionism

Perfectionism is a sneaky one. People who try to do everything perfectly might be setting themselves up for unhappiness or even failure. Perfectionists tend to set high standards and don’t give themselves enough credit if they don’t meet those expectations. With perfectionism, no matter how hard you work or how well you accomplish something, it’s never good enough. It's just too easy to become disappointed in yourself when you compare your results with those of others. Sometimes it's more effective to think about creating good enough solutions—that way, you can avoid self-criticism and boost your confidence instead.

Spend some time speaking

If you want to be more creative, try spending some time talking with someone who isn’t. In a study in which participants were asked to think of as many ways as possible to use paper clips, those who did a word-pairing exercise afterward came up with nearly 50 percent more ideas than those who didn’t. That’s because creativity and dialogue are closely linked; oftentimes when we talk about something new or interesting, we end up drawing connections between one subject and another that may have never before been made.

Spend some time with your thoughts

Think of a topic that you’re interested in and write down every possible idea you can think of relating to it. You could also try doing random Google searches related to your idea, or put on some music that inspires you and draw out what thoughts come up for you. For example, I’m currently working on an idea relating to a piece of software I’d like to create, so I spent some time thinking about different features it might have. I came up with several ideas—including one that later became my first beta release—and because it was fun instead of work-related, I kept coming up with new ideas.

Discover your creative side

You may not realize it, but we're all pretty creative. It's a fundamental part of how we process information and interact with our surroundings. Every day, you're observing and acting on what you see around you, including your fellow humans. Maybe someone has a great new outfit on, so you develop an idea for a new look of your own. Or maybe you overhear a silly joke from one of your coworkers, leading to more laughter in your office. The creative part is that these observations have sparked ideas in your mind; when that happens, write them down! It doesn't matter if they seem silly or if they don't make sense at first — what matters is that they exist somewhere in written form, where you can review them again later to see if any spark inspiration.

Reshape your creative process

Everyone processes information differently, so it makes sense that everyone will have a different creative process. Some people work better by starting with a blank canvas, while others need to fill their minds with raw inspiration before they can begin to focus on an idea or project. The first step to unlocking your hidden creativity is to figure out how you work best and where your creative energy flows from. Once you know what works for you, reshape your process so it aligns with your natural path of creativity.

What should you do to make your ideas more creative?

Do not stop writing, do not be afraid to fail and make mistakes. If you want something creative you need to keep working for it.

Try a thousand things and fail a thousand times, but don't ever lose sight of your goal: innovation. Keep writing, keep developing your skills, keep training them and eventually, you will reach success.

When people tell me they aren't creative I always ask them if they have ever tried drawing even just once in their life?

Almost all of them respond positively and then when I ask them to draw a person they always manage it and they are shocked by their own progress as well.

This is because we are all inherently creative and we can learn how to use our talents at any age! So get started today! Unleash your hidden creativity!

Conclusion

I hope you enjoyed our blog post on how to unlock your creativity. It's no secret that we can all be a little more creative at times. From time to time, we just need a little push to get a creative solution to the problem we are looking to solve. The tips provided in this blog post are some small steps you can take to become more creative and we hope that you'll find that you've unlocked your creativity in some way. Thank you for reading, If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to comment below and I am always excited when one of our posts is able to provide useful information on a topic like this!

Creativity is a skill that can be cultivated through practice.