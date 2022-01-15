Can Our Pursuit Of Happiness Be Flawed?

Happiness Stan B/ unsplash

How To Be A Happy Person: The Secret Of Happiness That Nobody Told Me

I'm going to let you in on a little secret. I've been a happy person for the last 4 years, and I haven't seen my fair share of happiness either.

I'm not talking about the kind of happiness that comes from having your dream job or living in a big house with all the trimmings, but what it really means to have joy in your life, regardless of where you are or what you have.

What is happiness?

What is happiness? It’s a question that has been contemplated by people throughout human history, and one that has no single answer.

Happiness is a state of mind and there are many factors that can influence it. The key to happiness is to focus on the positive aspects of life and explore new things.

Happiness is something that you have to work on every day, and it’s not always easy. There are many obstacles in life, but if you dwell on them, you will be unhappy.

Happiness, of course, is personal. Everyone’s idea of what makes them happy is different. Some people are motivated by achieving their goals and some by relaxing with family and friends. But there are some commonalities in the things that most people find very enjoyable in life.

To have happiness in your life you need to set goals, prioritizing the ones that will bring you closer to your personal vision of happiness.

What makes a happy person?

There is no such thing as a perfect life, but there are certain habits that happy people follow to make them happier. In this article, I am going to tell you how you can become a happier and healthier person in every aspect of your life.

Once you do that, you will be able to achieve whatever you want without any difficulty. According to a survey, people who are happy earn $10,000 more per year than unhappy people. Yet we are always looking for happiness in the things around us.

We think we will be happy when we achieve certain goals or have certain things, but that’s not true. Happiness is a state of mind. It’s a state you have to practice.

In this topic, you will learn how to be happy and how to keep yourself happy. You will learn how to make your life easier and better.

A happy life is not all about wealth, fame, or even health. A happy person can be any one of us and we can all lead a happy life if we follow certain principles given below:

1. Challenge yourself to do something new every day

2. Be grateful for what you have

3. Don’t compare yourself with others

4. Get rid of negative thoughts in your life

5. Work on things that make you happy, not things that will impress people

6. Take time out to do the things you love at regular intervals throughout the week

How to be happy in the morning!

It’s a new day and you’re starting it off right. You’re excited, motivated, and ready to tackle the day head-on. But then—oh no! You realize you forgot your morning coffee, and now you feel like crap. Your productivity takes a tailspin and it’s all downhill from there.

What if I told you that you could wake up every morning with the energy to crush your goals? Wouldn’t that be something?

The best time to achieve your goals is in the morning. The early bird gets the worm. If you can discipline yourself to get up earlier, you'll have more time to work on those tasks that are important to you.

I've been working with people from all over the world for a long time now, so I know what it takes to make this possible. In this article, I'm going to share with you some of my favorite ways to get yourself out of bed early and jump into action.

If you’re looking to get up early and start the day, here are a few great tips to help you get going:

Set an alarm clock - Having an alarm clock in your room is a good way to wake up. Pick one with a loud buzzer so you won’t be tempted to snooze it.

Get a pet - Having a small pet may also wake you up as well. If you have a dog, make sure to take him outside before he starts barking.

Turn on the TV - This is simple, but turning on the TV might drown out.

I have a simple morning routine that helps me feel more energized, focused, relaxed and happy every day.

How to be happy at work!

A happy worker is a productive worker. And productivity increases company revenue, which means more money for your paychecks. One of the most effective ways to increase happiness and productivity at work is to boost morale.

Happiness is contagious. When you’re having a good day, it rubs off on those around you. That’s why it’s so important for leaders to focus on the positive things at their business, and spread that positivity throughout the office.

It’s no secret that people work better when they are happy. It’s also no secret that it is easier to be happy when you are working in an environment that you love.

So how do you get to this happy place? In the world of work, happiness is a choice. It is a decision that we make every single day. Happiness can be achieved by making small changes in our life, and those changes will only lead to greater things.

The importance of being grateful!

We often take gratitude for granted. We go about our day, our week, maybe even our year, without ever taking a moment to recognize all the things we should be thankful for. It’s easy to lose sight of our blessings when we’re stressed about work, school, or family issues.

Writing in a gratitude journal is one of the easiest ways to stay grateful and happy. Keeping an uplifting gratitude journal will help you keep your head on straight when life throws you some lemons.

Here are a few tips that will help you get started with your own gratitude journal:

Gratitude journals are a great way to help you increase your happiness and gratitude in life.

They offer a simple but effective way to stay in touch with your emotions and increase your awareness of good things that happen to you throughout the day.

They can also help you appreciate more of the small joys that come into your life every day.

The act of reflecting on happy moments in your life is a great way to cultivate happiness and appreciation for simple things.

You can also use gratitude journals as a way to explore what it is you really appreciate about your life, which can lead you to make changes.

Have you ever noticed that people who practice gratitude on a regular basis tend to be happier? This is because gratitude serves as a catalyst. It’s like the engine oil in a car—it keeps the gears of your life moving smoothly.

The benefits of having a gratitude journal are huge, and they are not difficult to achieve. But we often get stuck in life and forget about these benefits. In fact, studies have shown that most people only practice gratitude for four days or less.

You can change this! Be grateful, and remember that happiness is a choice!

How to make time for fun and games!

Everyone knows that regular exercise is good for you. But exercising and playing games maybe even better. If you’re not always playing, perhaps it’s time to start.

If you are working on a business or a side project, it is easy to let it take over your life.

You can easily get sucked into planning for the next marketing campaign or tweaking your website every hour. It’s important to remember that life is about more than work.

Even if you don’t have much time for gaming, there are ways to sneak in some fun. Playing games won’t seem like a chore if you do it during internet breaks between tasks or before bedtime.

As a professional, having fun can be hard to do. You work hard all day, so when you get home, you don’t want to feel like doing more.

However, it’s important to take some time for yourself. Like your body, your mind needs exercise. It needs to relax.

It’s true that working out and playing can cause stress, but it also releases.

How to end the day right!

I used to be a night owl. I'd stay up late finishing work, scrolling through social media, or watching TV. Eventually, I'd fall asleep, but my sleep was often interrupted by nightmares.

That all changed after I began practicing the routine below which helped me become an early riser and get more restful sleep.

Routine:

Get up at 5:30 am

Read a book on growth mindset and positive thinking

Meditate for 20 minutes

Do an exercise plan

Restrict phone use (turn off sound notifications, only check once before bed)

Eat breakfast immediately after waking up, no working/laptop/tv for 1 hour after eating.

Try to get 7 hours of sleep a night (I usually get 6.5).

Ending your day right is an important part of personal productivity. Doing so can help you get a better night's sleep, which will leave you feeling refreshed and ready to tackle your work the next day.

We all have those days, where we can’t sleep and we just lay there in bed, remembering the day and thinking how we could have done it better.

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed this post about happiness. Let's be honest, sometimes it's easy to forget the importance of happiness in our day-to-day lives. Whether you are a happy person or not, we hope our post gives you a little reminder of happiness. If you ever have any questions, please don't hesitate to comment. Thank you for reading, appreciation, and thanks for your time!