Mistakes I Made As A Newbie Affiliate Marketer Trying To Make Money Online

I started out in affiliate marketing but quickly realized that I was not a good affiliate marketer, and I was losing money. I want to share my story with you because I learned many valuable lessons the hard way.

Advertisers are looking for the best keywords, and bloggers are looking for the best content. But in order to succeed, Affiliate marketers need to strike a balance between these two.

You can’t just blindly follow the “best keywords” approach or the “best content” approach without understanding what works and what doesn’t work.

In order to learn how to do both you need to understand what makes people tick in a given niche. For example, there are thousands of niche forums with millions of members in the internet marketing niche. Not all will be interested in your topic, but it’s not quite as simple as saying that if everyone is interested then everyone is interested.

What makes people tick? What makes them keep reading your blog? What makes their eyes glaze over? Find out by asking yourself: “what do I love about this topic?” (or post) and “what motivates me to read this blog post?” (or comment).

The Major Pains a Newbie Faces in IM

Don’t push this stuff on people that aren’t ready. A lot of newbies rush into their business and don’t realize what they don’t know is important and they may waste a lot of time trying to figure it out before they make a decision.

If you have any doubts about something, simply google it, ask questions or do some research on your own. If you are unsure about something, then don’t do it. Don’t let the unknown scare you away from doing things that you think might be valuable for your business.

You should follow your gut feelings instead of taking every piece of advice given to you by people that are in the same business as you but already have successes under their belts.

Avoiding the Pitfalls of Internet Marketing

I’m a newbie affiliate marketer, which means I don’t have as much experience in this industry as others do. I decided to use this blog to share my experiences and mistakes so others can avoid the mistakes I made while trying to make money online.

I hope it will save you some time and energy and help you overcome the common pitfalls that many newcomers who are just starting out in this business face.

What is not working in my Internet Marketing business

Here is a brief review of what has worked in my Business, what hasn’t worked, and why it hasn’t worked.

This is not to say that I’m a good blogger or website designer, or even an expert on anything related to internet marketing, but it does provide a little insight on how I started my business and how I feel about it today. This is just one opinion of mine.

How I’ll shorten your learning curve and path to success

In my quest to learn as much as possible about becoming a successful affiliate marketer (website owner or affiliate partner), I’ve learned a few things. I’ve learned about mistakes I made and how long it takes for me to get out of them.

I’m going to publish the mistakes that I made in hopes that others won’t make the same ones by avoiding them, and perhaps others will benefit from them too.

My path to success in the Internet Marketing business

Your marketing business is about to get loads of traffic and money. This is already a great start — so why not do it right?

The first thing you need to do is to figure out how much traffic you can make and the amount of money you can generate with your affiliate site. You’ll go on to learn the correct ways of earning money online. Then follow it step by step so that you can become a successful affiliate marketer in no time at all.

My few tips for getting started with affiliate marketing

1). Find something that people want and don’t know they want yet. This could be something that people are currently not using but might find very useful when they do.

It could be something like an eBook, software, or an app. It could be an e-book that takes advantage of Google’s autocompleting feature (I use this one).

It could be a website that people have been using but haven’t yet discovered the potential of yet. It could just be something at virtually any price point (such as a coffee table book). Whatever it is, in this article I’ll show you how to find it and make money from it.

2). Use Google AdWords because:-

Google’s AdWords will help you create new customers more quickly than anything else available today;

Google’s AdWords will help you pay for existing customers who are ready for upgrades within your service or product;

AdWords will help you earn more money per customer than any other system today;

AdWords pricing is extremely competitive and there are no hidden fees or extra costs with AdWords;

Google Adwords automatically calculates conversions per click-through rate based on the ad text and bid price (no extra work required);

The higher the bid price, the smaller your conversion rate needs to be before conversion costs kick in;

Conversion costs aren’t complicated once you get them figured out — simply set up a campaign with a low-cost bid (or lower if you’re willing to accept less than $0.10 profit), then spend as little as possible on CPCs by tweaking your bid target dollar amount (or lower if you’re willing to accept less than $0.05 profit);

One thing I’d like to stress here is that if this isn’t something that interests you enough to pursue, then forget it! There are plenty of.

Conclusion

