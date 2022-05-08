Elon Musk's Innovation: Everything You Need To Know About the Tesla Smartphone Pi

Author’s Note

Introduction

Tesla, the world's biggest electric vehicle maker, is reportedly working on a futuristic smartphone, potentially named Model Pi.

In my opinion, this phone will transform the world. When I read about the phone for the first time, I was super excited and scared at the same time. The phone might change everything, as Elon Musk said in this tweet.

Here is what we know about Tesla Phone Model Pi.

Features:

The phone will be connected to your Tesla car

The smartphone will support Nuralink

Neuralink is dedicated to developing a device that, once implanted in the human brain, would allow a computer to translate a person's thoughts into action.

Smartwatches and phones are yesterday's technology. Neuralinks are the future," Mr Musk on Twitter.

Based on my research, you would be able to control any device through your phone. For example, the app on the phone will integrate with your devices like the keyboard, mouse, etc., which will directly get signals from your brain.

Since 2016, Nuralink has been building chips that will be implanted into your brain. Once the chips are successfully implanted, the user will be able to control the devices.

The cell phone might get solar energy charging without ever needing to recharge the phone.

There is a possibility to call from Mars to Earth and Earth to Mars.

The best part is that we don't know what will happen in the future, and with technological advancements, everything is possible.

Note: I would like to say that Tesla did not confirm or deny the smartphone rumor. According to the latest rumors, the phone is expected to be released in late 2023 or early 2024! I think we should keep an eye on Elon's Twitter handle.

