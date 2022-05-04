Opinion: How Long Walks Will Change Your Life

Abu Sufyan Maan
If you are in a bad mood go for a walk. If you are still in a bad mood go for another walk. — Hippocrates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K5s2J_0fSfQDMa00
Photo by Clem Onojeghuo:

I live on a hill station; it’s pretty cold in winter, but the massive mountains make it beautiful regardless of the weather.

In the summer, I enjoy going on hikes, and in the winter, I enjoy long walks by the river. On one side, there is a river, and on the other, there are gigantic and majestic mountains.

I am doing 30-day experiments to boost my productivity and build sustainable healthy habits this year. So far, I have completed 11 30-day challenges, including squats, 3+ liters of water, plank, etc.

Here is the complete list if you would like to read my 4-week transformational journey.

Why should you start a walking routine?

Walking is like medicine. A regular walk can help cure anxiety, fix digestive issues, and also help to improve your mental health.

According to National Health Stats, an adult between 18 and 64 should perform at least 150 minutes of moderate activity every week.

A minimum 2–3 km walk each day can help you achieve the 150 minutes National standard to stay healthy. I recently completed a 30+ day walking journey to hit the National minimum requirements.

Woodlands, mountains, and rivers

I spent many years in the concrete jungles (big cities), towns, remote villages, and mountains.

I walked everywhere, across the city, along busy paths and roads, but the best places I love to walk are mountains, under the trees, and along the rivers.

Our vacation to the Cayman Islands got canceled due to COVID. We went to the lakehouse (cabin/cottage) anyway. We had a peaceful time at the cottage, looking out at the mighty ocean, massive mountains, and snow-covered trees. Even as a child, I loved to spend my time in the woods.

Lakehouse is the most peaceful area on the planet. We don’t even have internet access at the cottage.

Time spent amongst trees is never wasted time. — Katrina Mayer

Why do I suggest going on long walks?

Walking is not new to me; I grew up in a small village far from school and town/city life. When I was in 6th grade, I remember I used to walk 10+ Kms a day to go to a nearby school. I was also pretty tall, which means my legs helped me walk faster.

If I can, I prefer to walk almost everywhere; when I used to live in Vancouver downtown, I got rid of my car because nearly everything was within walking distance. I would also include that Vancouver has a pretty comprehensive transportation system that helped me a lot.

Many studies show that merely a 10 minutes walk can help to change your mood. I prefer to go for long walks for at least 45–50 minutes.

According to American Diabetes Association (ADA), walking can help to reduce blood sugar and mitigate the diabetes risk. It’s a great activity to balance your blood sugar level.

Long walks can help you stay under a healthy weight and are a great way to help you strengthen your cardiorespiratory system.

I prefer to go for long walks, but I try to take a long shower to generate ideas if I have less time.

I go for long walks to solve more complex problems. A long walk or even a shower always helps me bring more ideas to the table.

All truly great thoughts are conceived by walking. –Friedrich Nietzsche

I am usually super busy on weekdays and still try to manage 45–50 minutes to do exercise. Nowadays walking is one of the main activities, if I have time I usually go on a walk without any specific plan.

The goal is to walk to get the joy and, along the journey, pet the dogs. I feel like walks are therapeutic to put me always in a great mood to embrace life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46k01m_0fSfQDMa00
Photo by Jamie Street on Unsplash:

The best time to walk

You can literally go for a walk almost anytime, but I prefer to go for walks after supper.

I observed that walking after supper helped me to have quality sleep.

Study shows that walking is directly related to boosting melatonin’s effects (sleep hormone).

Long walks can help to solve your digestive issues

If you’re losing your appetite, I highly recommend starting this healthy practice. I recall the village Hakeem (wise man) telling people to go for a 5–10 km walk every day, and if they still have a stomach problem, we’ll take them to the city.

I never heard an adult (20–60 years old) complain about not feeling hungry after completing a 3+ mile walk every day.

Grandma overweight

My grandma lived a long healthy life, and I never saw her overweight in my whole life.

I can understand genes can play a major role. But I think exercise and diet are super important to control your weight.

My grandma walked at least 3–5 miles each day.

The bottom line

Everywhere is a walking distance if you have the time. — Steven Wright

Walking has endless health benefits, and it’s one of the best physical activities to incorporate into your routine to live a long and healthy life.

Every walk is a new opportunity to connect with myself and nature and hear new sounds along the journey to achieve joy (inner happiness).

Keep walking and keep smiling. — T. Tim

Some people prefer to go on different walking paths. I don’t mind going in the same direction as long as the trail is under trees, mountains, or along the river.

Thank you for reading!

Disclaimer: The original article was published on another platform.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Health# Mental Health# Mindfulness# People# Exercise

Comments / 1

Published by

I talk about personal development, finance, entrepreneurship, and emerging technologies.

N/A
3892 followers

More from Abu Sufyan Maan

Elon Musk's Innovation: Everything You Need To Know About the Tesla Smartphone Pi

This article is fully-attributed in name to several publications and websites, including TealMango, Inquirer, and Twitter.com. Direct links to all listed and attributed sources are included.

Read full story
2 comments

Economic Impact of Self-Driving Cars

A truly disruptive technology not only changes the way that people think but also the way they operate. — Unknown. This article is fully-attributed in name to several publications and websites, including Aprilli and cbmclaw.com. Direct links to all listed and attributed sources are included.

Read full story
1 comments

Japan's Oldest People Unveil Secrets to Longevity

Okinawa is one of the world’s Blue Zone, which has one of the highest life expectancies. Only a few regions on Earth are known as “Blue Zones.” It refers to locations where the chronic illness rate is meager and people live longer than elsewhere in the world.

Read full story
51 comments

How To Stop Wasting Time on Your Smartphone

On average, an individual touches their phone 2617 times a day. A:oh, only about 2,617 times a day. Mobile touches: A study on how humans use technology. Back in 2019, I used to run a couple of meetup groups to arrange hiking trips on the weekend/holidays. I was also a part of product management and startup groups.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: How to Read More

Reading is the gateway skill that makes all other learning possible. — Barack Obama. Undoubtedly, reading improves your knowledge, attention, and perspective. I was completing 10–12 books every year. When I saw the statistics, I figured that was the average number for any reader. And I used to believe I was a voracious reader.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: The Power of a 20-Minute Midday Nap

According to the CDC, around 33% of adults and more than 73% of high school students are sleep deprived in the US. Research also shows that a lack of sleep both in quantity and quality can increase the risk of accidents, and several health problems.

Read full story

The Easiest Way To Increase Your Worth by at Least 50% — Warren Buffett

I’ve been working with executive teams, CEOs, and other C-suite executives for the past few years. Leaders place a high value on writing abilities. I sometimes have to study many documents to express myself succinctly or even deliver a presentation.

Read full story
5 comments

Surviving 24 Hours Without a Smartphone

Research shows that an average person (self-reported data) picks smartphone 2617 times in 24 hours. Our smartphones have become an unavoidable part of our life. Let me ask you a question.

Read full story
9 comments

Develop a Disciplined Mindset

Undoubtedly, there are many traits a person can incorporate in his life to succeed. The number one trait is the self-discipline to succeed in all life traits: fitness, relationships, work, business, achieving goals, happiness.

Read full story

Increase Productivity, Discipline, and Focus

Most people think Productivity means working more hours or more work done. However, it’s not like this. Productivity means how you would like to live your life. I will share with you what Productivity is for me and how you can boost yours?

Read full story

How To Increase Mental Health and Reduce Brain Fog

Mental health is a state of well-being in which a person understands their powers, can manage the everyday stresses of life, work productively, and contribute to the community. Here are my top 5 tips to stay mentally healthy and improve your alert level.

Read full story
8 comments
California State

Driverless Car Crashes

Some people love to drive, and for some, it's just another tedious job. Several automakers have attempted to create a technology that does not require human drivers. The tragedy is that these autonomous cars have been involved in multiple accidents in the past, prompting concerns about when they should be ready for the general public.

Read full story
36 comments

Prioritize Mental Health in the Remote Workplace

First of all, learn how to put your mental health first in the workplace and in life. As we all know, work-life balance is a cycle, not an achievement. Here are my top 5 steps to prioritize mental health, especially at the remote workplace.

Read full story

Start Your Day with a Simple Morning Routine

I am a firm believer in a disciplined morning routine. The first thing I do is make my bed before I even consider doing anything else. I picked up a small habit from a book that suggests if a task takes less than 2 minutes, do it right away rather than putting it off. As I mentioned in my previous article, I function absolutely well when I sleep a maximum of 6–7 hours per day.

Read full story
7 comments

Ultimate Mental Wellness Hacks

There is no black magic or an ancient secret that you don’t already know. I am going to share an anecdotal-based approach. The two hacks I am going to share are:. In my experience, there is nothing that gives you that blissful calm like running followed by meditation. It is the ultimate mental wellness hack.

Read full story

The Most Deadly Day in Human History

The most destructive earthquake in Chinese history struck on January 23, 1556, killing around 830,000 people. This disaster is considered the deadliest of all time in human history. Although it lasted a few seconds, The massive death toll is thought to reduce the population of the provinces by about 60%. The world population in 1600 was around 500 million people.

Read full story
576 comments
Jackson County, WI

Vehicles Accident Shows the Need for Self-Driving Cars

The first thing I do, as soon as I wake up, is to check my Twitter handle to see updates and read NewsBreak on my cellphone. I saw I-94 was trending on Twitter with the news of a 40+ vehicle pileup in Wisconsin. 100+ vehicles were involved in crashes along I-94 in Jackson County, WI reported by NBC. The vehicles pile up because of the freezing rain which turned into an icy road from Menomonie to Black River Falls.

Read full story
4 comments

Self-Driving Car Companies Racing to Autonomous Future

As the race for autonomous vehicles is getting tighter, some huge monetary benefits would be accrued by those who eventually made it to the finish line. According to research data from Allied Market Research, the self-driving market is projected to grow from $54.23 billion to approximately $555.67 billion in just 7 years.

Read full story
3 comments

Economic Impact of Self-Driving Cars

There are fascinating predictions about self-driving cars’ domination on our roads. One stat suggests that by 2030, there will be approximately 27 million self-driving cars in Europe and about 21 million self-driving cars in the US. From the level of commitment shown by companies vigorously campaigning for the adoption of self-driving cars, one could see that they are mounding on many of these predictions.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy