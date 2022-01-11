Develop a Disciplined Mindset

Undoubtedly, there are many traits a person can incorporate in his life to succeed. The number one trait is the self-discipline to succeed in all life traits: fitness, relationships, work, business, achieving goals, happiness.

Research shows us that people are happier when they are more disciplined in the long run. I watched a documentary yesterday on how successful people incorporate success traits into the upcoming generation. One of the top achievers said that “my dad never asked me to do anything perfectly, or even work hard, but to focus on discipline for a sustainable career.”

Self-discipline is when your conscience tells you to do something and you don’t talk back.

— W.K. Hope

Good News, self-discipline is a learned behavior that requires daily life practice. I proudly say that I never missed a meeting, family function in the past 5+ years because of only one thing: self-discipline.

My friends, employer, and family know that I will be there on time if I say yes. This trait helps me grow in my personal and professional life; people can count on me. We all know that integrity goes a long way.

Here are my top 2 sustainable methods to build self-discipline.

1. Remove temptations

The fundamental step to building self-discipline is to remove the temptations, as the old saying, “out of sight, out of mind.”

For example, if you want to improve your focus, absolutely turn off all the distractions, especially social media. I read a great book, Deep Work by Cal Port (affiliate link). There are many great strategies to focus on; I follow the absolute no distraction in 50 minutes intervals. You can try to work with the Pomodoro technique.

2. Practice daily (start tiny)

Self-discipline is not going to build in a day. It’s like making a good habit or breaking the bad one. Start small to change just one thing at a time.

For example, if you are getting late for meetings, you need to find your weaknesses and strengths. I used to be late for meetings at least 5–10 minutes on average; I tricked my brain by using the alarm clock for at least 10 minutes before the actual meeting. I did that one for 2+ years. As I said, I have never missed an appointment or any occasion in the past five years.

Discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishments.

— Jim Rohn

There are many strategies to build discipline; I would say start with the basic ones. Just remove temptations and practice daily. I hope it will help you to build the foundation for sustainable self-discipline.

Disclaimer: The original article was published on another platform.