How To Increase Mental Health and Reduce Brain Fog

How to improve your mental health?

Mental health is a state of well-being in which a person understands their powers, can manage the everyday stresses of life, work productively, and contribute to the community. Here are my top 5 tips to stay mentally healthy and improve your alert level.

1- Coffee

Always start your day with a cup of coffee, of course, if you like coffee. Research on coffee shows that it’s linked to lower rates of depression. I can understand many people are not fond of coffee, try your favorite drink, what about mocha, green tea?

2- Hiking/Outdoors

Hiking is the ultimate habit you can develop to improve your mental health. There is something that naturally happens as soon as our brain connects with nature. Always have something outdoor planned with your friends and family to look forward to over the weekends; the connection to looking forward will give you happiness.

3- Sleep

Sleep is one of the pillars of our overall good health; try to go to bed simultaneously, set room temperature and bedroom lights. I wrote a lot on this topic. Here is another great article on how to improve your sleeping habits.

4- Take baby steps

Always take baby steps to improve something in your life. It’s not going to happen overnight, but tiny steps will create momentum over time.

You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.

— Martin Luther King, Jr.

5- Dark Chocolate

Caffeine in coffee/green tea and theobromine in dark chocolate are great sources to improve your mental skills and alerts. Coffee and theobromine in dark chocolate are great sources to improve your mental skills and alertness altogether. Do not consume more than 1–2 pieces a day, especially before bedtime.

6- Warm Bath

Try to relax in a warm bath with dim lights at least once a week. I always use Epsom salts to boost magnesium levels to deplete stress levels, and it’s also a great source to soothe aches.

Summary

Start your day with coffee, green tea, or mocha Spend time outdoors Prioritize sleep Take baby steps to create a compound effect Try to incorporate dark chocolate in your nutrition Take lukewarm baths

Disclaimer: The original article was published on another platform.