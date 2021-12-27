Vehicles Accident Shows the Need for Self-Driving Cars

The first thing I do, as soon as I wake up, is to check my Twitter handle to see updates and read NewsBreak on my cellphone. I saw I-94 was trending on Twitter with the news of a 40+ vehicle pileup in Wisconsin. 100+ vehicles were involved in crashes along I-94 in Jackson County, WI reported by NBC. The vehicles pile up because of the freezing rain which turned into an icy road from Menomonie to Black River Falls.

The post reported that before 6:00 AM, the Stat Petrol responded to the crashes, when the police arrived they saw a semi-truck on fire and two passenger vehicles trapped underneath it.

It's said that no one was killed or life-threatening injured by State Petrol. The trapped passengers took to a safe place after rescuing from the vehicles.

As someone who lives in the winter remote area can understand how hard is to handle life under extreme weather conditions. By keeping these issues in mind I am quite optimistic about self-driving cars to handle the situation from a safety perspective. As we already know 94% of accidents happen due to human error.

Self-Driving Cars vs. Human Error

The concept of self-driving vehicles has been thought by some people to remain only in the realms of sci-fi movies and books. But the last few years have introduced some robust technological advancement that threatens to make autonomous cars an impending reality.

However, we are not that close as Mr. Musk would like us to be. Even though the American people have an amiable attitude towards technological advancements, there are vast misconceptions about the concept of autonomous driving. To some people, it is insanity to think that they’ll just let their hands off their steering and let the car do the driving for them.

In reality, it’s almost always a human error (94%), and the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) has agreed, here are the latest statistics by NHTSA . The NHTSA has a dedicated page, “ Automated Vehicles for Safety ,” where it states that 94% of fatal crashes are due to human error and that self-driving cars have the potential to remove human error.

Conclusion

At this stage, I am not sure how self-driving technology will handle icy road conditions. But I am sure if the human error is 94% which caused by so many factors. I think the main causes are emotions, road rages, panic, or sudden confront with black ice. Well, a machine in this case self-driving can take add an extra variable, weather conditions while driving and drive with extra care. The machine will not be texting, calling, or eating while driving. The primary purpose of the self-driving car is to be a 100% safe journey.

But if it’s impossible to get into an accident then the car can take a calculated risk without getting the emotions involved while making a decision. Here is a great book, Self-Driving Technology, to get more insights and what are your thoughts on self-driving cars?