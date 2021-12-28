The Most Deadly Day in Human History

Image by Libraryhist

Deadliest day in history

The most destructive earthquake in Chinese history struck on January 23, 1556, killing around 830,000 people. This disaster is considered the deadliest of all time in human history. Although it lasted a few seconds, The massive death toll is thought to reduce the population of the provinces by about 60%. The world population in 1600 was around 500 million people.

The Shaanxi earthquake

The earthquake demolished the main cities closest to the epicenter in China's Huazhou District. The earthquake caused ground fissures, mudslides, landslides, and fires that killed people within 520 miles in radius and shocked for about six months after the first quack. Because the earthquake occurred during Emperor Jiajing's reign, it was called the Jianjing great Earthquake or the Huaxian earthquake.

The cities in the earthquake area were built with stones; stone buildings are susceptible to collapse under waves.

Deadliest day

One of the top reasons the death toll was so high was that many people lived in human-made caves called Yaodongs. These homes were designed to stay warm in winter and cool in summer, but the manmade cave structure collapsed when the earthquake hit 8 magnitudes. After the earthquake, people started building homes with bamboo and wood instead of soil.

The deadliest but not the biggest

The Shaanxi Earthquake was not the most deadly natural catastrophe in Chinese history. Yangtze River in China on August 18, 1931, killed 3.7 million people due to floods. Yellow River in 1887 flooded the 50,000 square mile area of Henan province and killed more than 900 thousand people, wiping large cities and small villages.

Why China was ill-prepared

For more than 250 years, China had not seen an earthquake at such a massive deadliest scale. Hongdong Earthquake. The Mongol dynasty, commonly known as the Yuan dynasty, governed China long before the Ming dynasty. When the Hongdong Earthquake struck, Temur was China's emperor on September 25, 1303.