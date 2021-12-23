McDonald's Introduced Exercise Bikes in China to Charge Your Phones and Workout While Eating Burger and Fries

A TikTok video of a woman has gone viral while eating and riding McDonald's exercise bike in Guangdong, China. The TikTok video got 5 million views in merely 5 days - working out while eating fast food. Bikes are not just for exercise, and you can also charge your cell phone. Now it's deepened how much energy you produce.

As I mentioned, it's not only an exercise bike with a table connected to it; it's also a charger for a phone or any portable electronic device. The bikes are made of recycled plastic and allow riders to create power while eating, which can be used to charge their phones or other electronic gadgets.

According to a post on the shop's launch on McDonald's China, it was originally opened in September at a location in southern Guangdong province that encourages a low-carbon, ecologically friendly lifestyle. Bikes are a sign to promote healthy living and participate in the low-carbon initiative by the Guangdong province, China.

People are saying that at least this feels better, even when they are consuming more calories than they can burn. It also helps office workers who do not have time for exercise to eat and work out on launch break.

Last week, the video was also aired in China's Zhengguan News. It was re-posted from China's equivalent of TikTok, Douyin.

Another Douyin video showed a man riding while eating ice cream and sipping a beverage.

McDonald's China informed Insider that ten "Green Charging Bikes" are already available at two locations in Guangdong and Shanghai.