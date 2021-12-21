How to Prioritize Mental Health in the Remote Workplace

Mental Health Tim Mossholder

First of all, learn how to put your mental health first in the workplace and in life. As we all know, work-life balance is a cycle, not an achievement. Here are my top 5 steps to prioritize mental health, especially at the remote workplace.

Step 1: Encourage work-life balance

Working from home has made balancing work and home life much more challenging. Many remote employees save commute time and spend more time with their families, resulting in a better work/life balance; yet, individuals may find it challenging to separate work and life when their home becomes their office.

Many remote employees may feel pressured to be online all the time as work hours grow more flexible, or they may feel bad if they log out while there is still work to be done. The rising expectations of working from home might have a severe impact on remote employees’ mental health.

Step 2: Try to comprehend that everyone is going through different struggles

It’s critical to recognize that everyone’s experience with COVID and lockdowns is unique, with their own set of pressures. Some individuals work from home while also educating their children or assisting them with online learning. Others may be experiencing new or worsening depression or anxiety. Furthermore, severe social isolation can aggravate mental health disorders such as depression. Some may be assisting in the care of ailing or elderly relatives. Others may be concerned about their money or the possibility of a job change or loss. While working remotely, every problem will almost certainly be compounded.

Step 3: Encourage physical activity during the workday

When it comes to our emotional states, we are all aware of the various advantages of physical activity. Encourage staff to schedule time to move their bodies during the day. A neighborhood stroll or run, a yoga session, or a hard-core exercise all count. I stand up every 60 minutes to stretch my legs or get some air.

Step 4: Socialize virtually and, if possible, in-Person

Although not everyone likes the concept of a post-work happy hour or team lunch, many individuals rely on social contact and work breaks. You don’t have to give up because you’re working remotely. Try to attend at least one event every month, with no obligation to participate. A virtual happy hour, a game-time with prizes, a team lunch (bring food or delivery gift cards ahead of time if feasible), or a fun activity such as a crafts session or paint party are just a few possibilities.

I agree that most work can be communicated through online meetings; there is still a gap that can be filled only in in-person meetings. Long-time isolation also brings loneliness to many remote employees, especially extroverts.

If possible, try to plan a couple of events in-person: monthly meetings, lunch, outdoor activities, etc.

In addition, you can consider meeting with your supervisor/boss for in-person updates, which encourages building a solid relationship.

Step 5: Encourage mental health days

While mental health is becoming more accepted in the remote working environment, many remote workers are still hesitant to discuss mental health with their bosses and instead keep their stress to themselves.

Consider providing “mental health days” to assist employees in avoiding burnout and relieving stress at work.

Business leaders may promote remote employees’ mental health and create a more vibrant and productive workplace by encouraging them to take time off as needed. Anecdotal, you can reach out to your HR or line manager to find out if the company has mental days off. Almost every company does offer mental days on an annual basis.

Disclaimer: The original article was published on Medium.