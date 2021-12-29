Start Your Day with a Simple Morning Routine

Sufyan Maan, M.Eng

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hW4Ny_0dRpjGXr00
Productive Morning RoutineBruce Mars

I am a firm believer in a disciplined morning routine. The first thing I do is make my bed before I even consider doing anything else.

I picked up a small habit from a book that suggests if a task takes less than 2 minutes, do it right away rather than putting it off. As I mentioned in my previous article, I function absolutely well when I sleep a maximum of 6–7 hours per day.

Every morning is a beautiful morning.
— Terri Guillemets

As soon as I wake up, I drink a tall glass of water before going to the bathroom to wash my face with Cetaphil’s Extra Gentle Daily Scrub and trim as usual. After trimming my beard, I use an electric toothbrush with a 2-minute timer to brush my teeth. After finishing the brush, I jump under the shower and take a regular, hot shower.

I tried taking cold showers in the past, but it didn’t work well for me for a long time. I want to start my mornings with happiness, and I can’t do that if I’m forcing my body to do something that I am not enjoying. So I put that cold shower technique off for a long time.

After a steamy and relaxing shower, I choose a t-shirt or, if I have professional meetings where I must wear a dress shirt or coat, it depends on the work routine — most of the time, it’s simply a plain t-shirt and jeans. I enjoy working in my jeans.

I read somewhere that having the minimum necessary colorful clothes is the best way to minimize mental strain while deciding what to wear. Most of the time, I merely pick a t-shirt based on simple plain colors.

One thing to note is that I keep my face moisturized by using any good moisturizer. Because my skin dries out quickly, I prefer to apply moisturizer as soon as I get out of the shower.

When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive — to breadth, to think, to enjoy, to love.
— Marcus Aurelius

The perfume part, I believe, is really personal, and everyone has their own preferences. Dior is my particular favorite, as it is lovely and delightful. By the way, wearing Dior (Amazon Affiliate Link) got me a lot of compliments. I’d recommend using a decent fragrance in your morning ritual so that your brain can get in the mood.

Black coffee, without sugar and milk, is my favorite. Yes, I want my coffee at 90 degrees Celsius, and I’m picky because it gives me a boost in the morning. I take more than 3 cups of coffee every day, but I need to cut back my caffeine intake. It’s not a good idea to drink too much coffee. In the end, it stimulates your brain to get an extra kick.

I’m trying to give up coffee, but it’s going to be really difficult, especially in the mornings when the smell of coffee wakes me up. I’m also experimenting with decaf, but I’m not having much luck with it.

Pro Tip: While brewing coffee, I meditate for 3–4 minutes, which helps me clear my mind for the day.

I go to my workplace next door from my bedroom when I put on my Apple watch to greet the day. Like most of us, I usually work from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. My Apple watch keeps me on track with the meeting schedule because it integrates smoothly with the online calendar.

Starting your day with a healthy morning routine can help you feel more productive. The most important part of enjoying your morning is setting a schedule to go to bed at a particular time to get enough rest; therefore, when you wake up, you will have enough energy to embrace the mornings.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# morning# habits# morning rituals# fitness# personal growth

Comments / 2

Published by

I write about productivity, self-improvement, history, hiking, investing, and emerging technologies.

2243 followers

More from Sufyan Maan, M.Eng

Driverless Car Crashes

Some people love to drive, and for some, it's just another tedious job. Several automakers have attempted to create a technology that does not require human drivers. The tragedy is that these autonomous cars have been involved in multiple accidents in the past, prompting concerns about when they should be ready for the general public.

Read full story
4 comments

How To Clear Your Mind To Set Goals

There’s no doubt that we all want to achieve some goal, whether to begin investing, get into the top school, or even find a life partner. However, because most of us lack a goal-setting framework, we have difficulty getting there or never getting there at all. During the process, we lose our motivation.

Read full story
3 comments

How to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones

Atomic Habit is an excellent approach to changing bad habits and adopting healthy ones, demonstrating how modest and tiny daily routines add up to compound cycles over time. Whenever we would like some change in life, almost everyone recommends significant changes which are not sustainable. Let me be clear here they are not even doable at the beginning. It’s tough to develop solid reasons to change a bad habit to a good one. After reading this book, Atomic Habits by James Clear, I implemented tiny changes in my daily routines. Here I am going to share what I learned from the book.

Read full story
1 comments

Prioritize Mental Health in the Remote Workplace

First of all, learn how to put your mental health first in the workplace and in life. As we all know, work-life balance is a cycle, not an achievement. Here are my top 5 steps to prioritize mental health, especially at the remote workplace.

Read full story

Signs of Mentally Strong People

Mentally strong people have good habits. They can control their emotions, ideas, and behaviors in ways that position them for life success. Here are the top 9 behaviors of mentally strong people, which you may emulate if you want to improve your mental strength.

Read full story
129 comments

Ultimate Mental Wellness Hacks

There is no black magic or an ancient secret that you don’t already know. I am going to share an anecdotal-based approach. The two hacks I am going to share are:. In my experience, there is nothing that gives you that blissful calm like running followed by meditation. It is the ultimate mental wellness hack.

Read full story

The Most Deadly Day in Human History

The most destructive earthquake in Chinese history struck on January 23, 1556, killing around 830,000 people. This disaster is considered the deadliest of all time in human history. Although it lasted a few seconds, The massive death toll is thought to reduce the population of the provinces by about 60%. The world population in 1600 was around 500 million people.

Read full story
518 comments
Wisconsin State

Vehicles Accident Shows the Need for Self-Driving Cars

The first thing I do, as soon as I wake up, is to check my Twitter handle to see updates and read NewsBreak on my cellphone. I saw I-94 was trending on Twitter with the news of a 40+ vehicle pileup in Wisconsin. 100+ vehicles were involved in crashes along I-94 in Jackson County, WI reported by NBC. The vehicles pile up because of the freezing rain which turned into an icy road from Menomonie to Black River Falls.

Read full story
4 comments

Self-Driving Car Companies Racing to Autonomous Future

As the race for autonomous vehicles is getting tighter, some huge monetary benefits would be accrued by those who eventually made it to the finish line. According to research data from Allied Market Research, the self-driving market is projected to grow from $54.23 billion to approximately $555.67 billion in just 7 years.

Read full story
3 comments

Economic Impact of Self-Driving Cars

There are fascinating predictions about self-driving cars’ domination on our roads. One stat suggests that by 2030, there will be approximately 27 million self-driving cars in Europe and about 21 million self-driving cars in the US. From the level of commitment shown by companies vigorously campaigning for the adoption of self-driving cars, one could see that they are mounding on many of these predictions.

Read full story
1 comments

How to be Physically Fit for the Hiking

Hiking to distant places like a hike to Gross Morne mountains, with a heavy backpack is a strenuous activity. Whether it’s a one-day or multiday hike, hiking requires strength and stamina. So, if you plan to go on a hike in a week or a couple of weeks, you should start training right now.

Read full story

McDonald's Introduced Exercise Bikes in China to Charge Your Phones and Workout While Eating Burger and Fries

A TikTok video of a woman has gone viral while eating and riding McDonald's exercise bike in Guangdong, China. The TikTok video got 5 million views in merely 5 days - working out while eating fast food. Bikes are not just for exercise, and you can also charge your cell phone. Now it's deepened how much energy you produce.

Read full story
16 comments

Forget Flying Cars, World's First Flying Motorcycle is on the Way

If you are a huge fan of sci-fi movies you already watched iRobot, Star Wars, then this article is for you. The flying motorcycle is like Starwars speeders cross with a helicopter and jetski. And now it's almost ready to hit the market. It sounds super cool. There is a new company in Japan called Jetpack Aviation to introduce the world's first fly bike. The bike will be featuring a 104 kg machine that can fly on diesel or kerosene. It's also fully stabilized and features a fly-by-wire.

Read full story
46 comments

TikTok Replaces Google as The Most Popular Website in The World

The internet has a new winner. According to Cloudflare, the cloud services firm, TikTok was the most popular web domain in the world in 2021. According to Cloudflare, the cloud services firm, TikTok was the most popular web domain in the world in 2021.

Read full story
6 comments

Hiking Benefits for Mental Health

I am an avid hiker and love to explore trails all around the world. A short walk outside or a hike has a powerful influence on our mental health, helping us shut off from stressful thoughts and think more sensibly while being at one with nature! Here are some ways that hiking might help you improve your mental health.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Where you Can Get a Fast COVID Test Right NOW in Boston?

Free COVID Test, Boston -Image by Pat Greenhouse / The Boston Globe. Here's what we know about where to find the tests that have been so popular recently. In Boston, the situation has quickly deteriorated when it comes to quick COVID testing at home. Rapid tests were abundant only a few days ago, at least out here in East Boston. At least two full boxes of these were available for purchase right next to the cash register at my local CVS.

Read full story

How Hiking Changes Our Brains

My playground as a child was the great outdoors. Before moving to a central metropolitan area, I grew up in a small village. Fortunately, I was surrounded by mountains while staying in a concrete jungle. I’ve been hiking for 15 years now. Hiking is an integral part of my life since it allows me to live a healthy, creative, and active lifestyle.

Read full story
1 comments

Hiking Safety Tips

There is no doubt I love to hike with my partner, but sometimes she does not like to go on a hike when she is tired or busy at work on weekends. Yes, she works on Saturdays. As a frequent hiker, I don’t mind going on a solo hike because it helps me introspect.

Read full story
2 comments

This year, Elon Musk Says He Will Pay More Than $11 Billion in Taxes

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, has announced that he will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year. Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk announced the news in a tweet on Sunday, without providing any other specifics. Mr. Musk stated on Twitter, "For those wondering, I will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year."

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy