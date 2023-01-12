The United State Tops World Top Ski Destination Once Again - What a Pleasant Surprise

Photo by Maarten Duineveld on Unsplash

Looking for the freshest, deepest powder to satisfy your skiing urges? Look no further than the following list of the top ski destinations in the world.

United States

Some of the best skiing in the world lie in the United States. From California to Alaska to the northeast states, you’ll find a wide range of ski destinations for every type of skier. In California, one can find skiing in the mountains north and east of Los Angeles, but the best skiing in the state can be found in the Lake Tahoe region, with no less than nine resorts on different sides of the lake. With more than 400 inches of snow each year and such great variety in slopes and resorts, Lake Tahoe is certainly a safe bet for a good ski vacation.

Also on the West Coast, you can’t rule out Oregon. The Timberline resort offers summer skiing with full lift service, thanks to the massive snowfall that hits the Cascades each year, bringing 20 feet or more of snow each year. Washington also offers great backcountry skiing and famously long runs.

The Rocky Mountains are home to some of the world’s most famous and luxurious ski resorts. Names like Vail, Telluride, Breckenridge, Aspen, Jackson Hole, Park City, Sundance, and Taos are familiar to anyone with even a passing interest in skiing. The Rocky Mountain ski destinations offer an abundance of options for any skier, with Colorado alone being home to more than 50 mountain peaks and over 15 different resorts.

In the Northeastern US, the best skiing tends to be found in the states of Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, though New York offers the famous Olympic resort of Lake Placid. In New Hampshire, skiing is more entrenched into the state’s identity than probably any other US state. Skiing is the state's official sport and the state was the first in the US to open a ski school. Host to several World Cup races, New Hampshire offers a wide variety of resort types, from small, family-style resorts to resorts catering to advanced and professional skiers.

Canada

Canada is home to what many consider the best resort in all of North America, the Whistler resort, located in the western Canadian province of British Columbia. Whistler offers a great range of superb quality runs and no shortage of top-quality backcountry skiing, but if you plan to ski there in 2010, you’ll have plenty of company, as Whistler will be hosting the 2010 Winter Olympics. Also in Canada, Alberta is famous for their long seasons and great quality of snow, with top resorts like Banff and Lake Louise.

Europe

In Europe, the Alps are home to some of the most famous and luxurious destinations for skiers. Switzerland is located in the middle of the Alps and offers a true Alpine atmosphere and skiing experience with great resorts like Zermatt and Verbier. Austria is also home to some of Europe’s finest resorts and some of the highest slopes anywhere in the world. France is home to some of the world’s best resorts, though also often the most expensive, like Val d'Isere and Chamonix. French resorts are also famous for their colorful and exciting nightlife when you’re off the slopes. Italian resorts are fewer in numbers but offer unrivaled atmosphere, ambiance, and variety