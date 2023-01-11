Why Florida Keys Is the Only American City to Top American Express Top Travel Destination yet Again

Photo by Ashley Satanosky on Unsplash

Often called the Sunshine State, Florida state should be more identified as the Tourist State would be more accurate as it is centered on tourism with big attractions like the Everglades National Park, chic South Beach, and family-friendly Disney World. Florida has created a name for itself within the travel sector.

Florida offers so much more than meets the eye and offers one of the amazingly vast arrays of vacation choices in the entire world. American Express Vacations is one of the few travel operators who offer packages that hit most of the state's attractions.

Everglades National Park is one of Florida's not to be missed attractions. Protecting more than 1.5 million acres, Everglades National Park is the 3rd largest national park in the lower 48 states. The area is home to rare and endangered species, such as the American crocodile, Florida panther, and West Indian manatee. Over 1,000 species of plants live here. During the dry season, November to May, most facilities are open, and a full range of tours and programs are available to enjoy. Make sure to tour the Royal Palm Trail. This walk is great for spotting wildlife, especially in the dry season. Shark Valley Tram Tours are also entertaining. This guided two-hour narrated tram tour provides a great opportunity to see wildlife. American Express Tours suggests that travelers use this tour during the wet season to escape the heat and bugs.

South Beach has gone through numerous man-made and natural changes over the years, including a booming regional economy and a growing tourism sector. In the late 1980s, a renaissance began in South Beach, with an influx of fashion industry professionals moving into the area. Most major modeling agencies had offices in South Beach, and fashion photographers frequently used the area as a backdrop for their photo shoots. Housing some of the biggest names in fame and fortune, South Beach has become a major entertainment destination with hundreds of nightclubs, restaurants, and oceanfront hotels. The area is popular with both American and international tourists.

Disney World is a must-see for any traveler and contains so many attractions it can take at least a whole week to visit them all. Disney World has four theme parks, two water parks, several beautifully themed resort hotels, and golf courses. Each park offers a unique adventure.

In the Magic Kingdom, experience traditional Disney. In the Disney Animal Kingdom, get up close with some of the most exotic animals from all seven continents. At Disneys MGM studios, experience the magic of the movies. Explore the technological world of today and tomorrow at Epcot Center. Each theme park as well as many of the resorts has so many dining options that every traveler can find something appetizing. When combined with the Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach water parks, its pristine golf courses, and other surrounding attractions, the Disney property provides plenty of fun for all ages.

Keep in mind Florida has a high occurrence of hurricanes. You might want to check the Hurricane safety page if you are visiting Florida. Beware of lightning in the north-central part of the state, especially Dixie County, the state’s lightning capital. Volusia County is known for a high number of shark attacks, so be careful when surfing. Also, there is a high occurrence of tornadoes in Florida. When traveling to Florida, consider using American Express Travel because they offer some of the best natural disaster traveler insurance.

https://about.americanexpress.com/newsroom/press-releases/news-details/2022/Amex-Travels-2023-Trending-Destinations-Unveils--Top-Trips-for-Every-Type-of-Traveler/default.aspx