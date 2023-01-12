Isn't It Obvious That the Florida "Key West" Is Now the American Caribbean

Photo by Juan Pablo Mascanfroni on Unsplash

Among the Florida Keys, the island and city of Key West are considered a sort of paradise on earth, and the American city is closer to Havana, Cuba, and a major seaport destination for many Caribbean passenger cruise ships.

Key West is the southernmost East Coast Greenway, an urban path linking the major Atlantic coast cities from Maine to Florida with non-motorized human transportation. this is also the southernmost city in the Continental United States, the tip of the Florida Keys, and the southern end of State Road A1, U.S. Route 1.

Enjoying some of the finest saltwater fishing and deep-sea fishing are activities attracting many anglers each year. However, anyone can enjoy a range of entertaining activities for all, including dolphin encounters, sightseeing, water sports, and many others.

The Key West International Airport is a convenient way to arrive. Even though, you can visit the city by sea or land through the U.S. Highway 1 (U.S. Route 1) that runs through 2,390 miles (3,846 km) from Key West to Fort Kent in Maine, bordering in the north of Canada.

Crystal blue skies, turquoise water, and balmy weather are the perfect scenery to enjoy relaxing beach holidays under the sun or practicing your skills at the Key West Golf Club, an 18-hole course designed by golf legend Rees Jones.

Beautiful foliage and wildlife are available through the many eco-tours available at most Key West Marines. From there you can rent boats and water sports gear or join one of the kayaking, diving, or scuba diving expeditions.

Sightseeing, island tours, and sunset cruises are just around the corner wherever you go in Key West. Otherwise, join the Sunset Celebration held at Mallory Square, where musicians, mimes, jugglers, and other street artists join in jamboree.

There are many other events, festivals, and venues throughout the year, including musical, drama, comedy, and art exhibits. At night, Key West beat turns out to the streets, where open-air bars and sidewalk cafes are the beginning of a magical experience under the starry sky.

Food and wine have their own space and time in a city where everything leads to happiness. Some of the finest restaurants offer the best of the island in gourmet specialties while legendary pubs come alive by night providing you with entertainment that you cannot find at any nightclub but in Key West paradise.

Key West is also a synonym of freedom and respect, where a vibrant Gay and Lesbian Community contribute to making the stay of locals and visitors as pleasant as possible. Understanding and comprehension of human values make Key West a warm-heart city.

Touring around deserves you take a ride aboard the Conch Tour Train, seeing Hemingway Home and other points of interest within the city. However, if you like sightseeing, take the Old Trolley Tour and enjoy more than 100 different points of interest, filled with history, facts, and fun.

Traveling with kids is not a problem when visiting Key West. Pay a visit to the Key West Nature Preserve, the Key West Marine Park, or the Fort Zachary Taylor State Park and Beach for an unforgettable time together in communion with nature.

The Historic Seaport District is another point of interest that you must not miss. This public walkway was originally used as a commercial-fishing harbor today featuring restaurants and charter services, as well as the free Turtle Kraals Museum.

Key West nature trails offer the contemplation of endangered species of flora and fauna, including Pelicans, Ospreys, Bald Eagles, Herons, Terns, and other birds and animals.

Although there are countless attractions and things to do around the island and city of Key West, fans of the most haunted places in America will find a sui-generis attraction right here, in the gateway to the Caribbean.

Ghost Tours of Key West approach visitors to the haunted side of the city since 1996, discovering the legends, ghouls, and ghosts. Being more than a tourist attraction: this service was founded by David L. Sloan, author of the book “Ghosts of Key West,” featured on the History Channel.

