The American Debt is Turning Into an Apocalypse - The Problem is How Do We Stop This From Eating Deeper?

Photo by Alice Pasqual on Unsplash

Debt is a fact of life in America, making debt relief a national obsession. A search for debt relief on Google pulls up over 34 million pages; on Yahoo and MSN, the total is over 12 million pages.

The average American household has $9,300 of credit card debt, but the share of income going to lower credit card debt has fallen to 0.3 percent.

The increase in personal debt can all be blamed on overspending. After adjusting for inflation, the cost of essential goods and services like housing, food, medical care, and transportation has risen by 7.1% as of November 2022.

Housing Debt

The report has shown that Households increased debt during the third quarter at the fastest pace in 15 years due to hefty increases in credit card usage and mortgage balance, as reported by the Federal Reserve.

Total debt jumped by $351 billion in 2022 for the July-to-September period, the largest nominal quarterly increase since 2007, bringing the collective household IOU in the U.S. to a fresh record $16.5 trillion. That's an increase of 2.2% from the previous quarter and 8.3% from 2021. The biggest contributors to this debt load come from mortgage balances, which rose $1 trillion from a year ago to $11.7 trillion, and credit card debt, which climbed to $930 billion.

This refinancing trend is one of the main strategies for debt relief.

It takes several forms: first mortgage refinancing, second mortgages, debt consolidation loans, and home equity lines of credit. These mortgages can be either fixed-interest or adjustable-interest loans.

Many websites keep abreast of current interest rates and offer a free mortgage refinancing application that matches potential borrowers with the best loans based on factors like credit history, FICO score, type of mortgage, and size of the loan. https://www.rocketmortgage.com/ is typical of sites that help clients reduce the monthly cost of home ownership through refinancing.

Debt Consolidation Loan

A debt consolidation loan converts a passive asset home equity into ready cash for debt relief. It is easier to get than other forms of borrowing because the loan is secured by a tangible property. It makes better sense than borrowing against the cash value of a life insurance policy or pulling money out of a retirement or 401(k) account.

New or refinanced mortgages don't reduce debt, but they can restructure it in beneficial ways. Benefits include: being able to pay off high-interest credit cards and other forms of revolving debt; making home improvements that increase the market value of the house; having a single monthly payment at a lower rate of interest. An added plus is that the interest on a home loan or mortgage is usually tax deductible. But don't wait too long to refinance. Even if the Feds keep raising interest rates, mortgage refinancing and home equity loans will still be the preferred form of debt relief for homeowners who find themselves in a financial pinch. At a time when the national savings rate is below zero, home equity is the only asset many people have.