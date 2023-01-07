What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate Opportunity

Photo by Christoph von Gellhorn on Unsplash

If you’re looking to move to a new state, Arizona real estate is worth a look. Following is a primer on the state and the FSBO Arizona real estate market.

Phoenix

Phoenix is by far the largest city in Arizona and it is growing fast. The sixth largest city in the United States, Phoenix is the official and economic capital of Arizona. The city is growing at such a high rate that it has engulfed the accompanying towns of Scottsdale and Tempe. Phoenix has a perpetual new feeling to it, which leads to criticisms that it has no inherent culture or roots.

If you want to attend sporting events, Phoenix has a nice selection. The city has professional baseball, basketball, and football teams. Phoenix even has a professional ice hockey team, the Phoenix Coyotes. Only in America could a city in the middle of the desert have an NHL team!

If you’re looking for warm weather, Phoenix is the place. During the summer, average temperatures are usually above the 100-degree mark without much humidity to speak of. Evenings can get cool during the winter, but daytime temperatures remain in the 70s.

Flagstaff

Unlike Phoenix, Flagstaff is a town that reeks of the more historic Wild West. Sitting on the famous Route 66, Flagstaff is a college town because of Arizona State University. The University, better known as ASU, has over 30,000 students who more or less dominate Flagstaff. If you like the feel of a college town, skip Phoenix and consider Flagstaff for your real estate needs.

Arizona Real Estate

Arizona real estate is very reasonably priced compared to other states. The average home price in Phoenix is in the low $474,000s. Arizona has, however, become a hot real estate market with home values appreciating over 12.61% from September 2021 to September 2022 Arizona is a take-it-or-leave-it state because of the heat index. If you prefer hot, sunny days, Arizona real estate may be a very good investment