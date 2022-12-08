Angelina Jolie, Actress Turned Humanitarian - Here are some of her memorable humanitarian efforts.

Succex.O

UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie meets a young Syrian refugees in the bekaa valley, LebanonPhoto byUNHCR/ J. Tanner

Angelina Jolie, an ex-partner to Brad Pitt, is the star of several blockbuster movies. Among them are Girl Interrupted and Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Coincidentally, this was where she met Pitt. But perhaps her most well-known portrayal was as the buxom Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider films. During the shooting of the first movie, much of which was shot on locations in Cambodia, Jolie came to witness the beautiful environment, immersive culture, and rampant poverty in the nation. She says this opened her eyes and was her stepping stone into humanitarian work.

After Cambodia, Angelina Jolie took a trip to Sierra Leone and Tanzania in 2001, and it was there that she first became actively involved in humanitarian causes.

How thoughtful of her.

The purpose of that fateful trip was to discover firsthand the conditions that refugees suffer. Angelina was so shocked that shortly after, in August 2001, she was appointed Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, otherwise known as UNHCR.

The UNHCR assists over 20 million refugees in 120 countries around the world. It created them to protect and safeguard the well-being and rights of refugees. They believe that refugees have a right to seek asylum in another country and will actively seek to engage nations to integrate and support those refugees. In only five decades, they have helped over 50 million people worldwide.

Her contribution helps generate more widespread attention to this worthy cause. As a goodwill ambassador, her role, is to communicate and provide focus on refugees by generating mass-media attention. Though in Jolie's case, this is not merely superficial. She spends much of her time and is genuinely affected by their misery. On her trip to Ecuador, Jolie wrote of the suffering. People's lives are in danger, not just in the sense that you feel your town is unsafe, but their lives are being threatened and their houses are being burnt down.

To increase public awareness Jolie has released several personal journals of her experiences during field visits. You can find more information at unhcr.org.

As well as the physical effort that Jolie contributes, her foundation with ex-partner Brad Pitt called the Jolie-Pitt Foundation one time donated USD$1 million to groups who worked in Darfur. Darfur is a region in war-ravaged Sudan, which Jolie has visited multiple times. This year, she also visited Yemen, where she met with displaced families and refugees and highlighted the need for peace in the country.

As much as Jolie still spends most of her time in humanitarian efforts, she once revealed that she splits her salary three ways; a third for savings, a third for living expenses, and a third for charity. Considering she commands a high pay packet for movies and product endorsements, that equates to a considerable amount donated.

In 2002, Jolie became a mom for the first time when she adopted Maddox Chivan, 21, from an orphanage in Cambodia. Three years later, the family grew with the addition of Zahara Marley, 17, who was born in Ethiopia. It wasn't long before Pitt adopted Jolie's first two children — and the couple continued to expand their family.

How sweeter can a person be? She did what hasn't crossed the minds of many high-profile celebrities; Adopting refugee kids. Wow!

Following the 2006 birth of their daughter Shiloh Nouvel, 16, Jolie and ex-Pitt adopted their son Pax Thien, 18, from Vietnam. Then, in 2008, their household grew even more when they welcomed their twins, Knox León and Vivienne Marcheline, 14.

However, Jolie has stated that she will continue to promote and actively engage in humanitarian causes as she pursues her acting ambitions.

I'm a writer. I give insight on the society, family, health, travel, science and entertainment. I also Write about my personal life experiences. Join me on this ride it'll be worth your time. I'm also an Amazon publisher and freelance writer with articles published in top publications. Expand your horizons by being informed.

