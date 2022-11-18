"Opinion" America Needs An Education Reinvention Bill Now

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

America must first be willing to change to become a stronger, more independent nation. The biggest problem facing America is overhauling its outdated educational system to create a progressive and competitive society. Education must come first and foremost in every political government. Without a robust and reenergized educational system, neither America's greatness nor its ability to address any of our other problems can be achieved.

Since the dawn of time, our children have been taught using the three R's: reading, writing, and mathematics. However, given that we are now living in the twenty-first century, we have to educate the leaders of tomorrow and impart on the following generations the knowledge and skills necessary for them to thrive in the modern world that is becoming more difficult to thrive in.

The young of today are not like the innocents of the past. Father Knows Best and Leave It To Beaver are no longer on television. Instead, by flooding the airwaves with swear words never seen on television, we have accepted the censors' lack of judgment regarding our children (and adults). Because of the media's insistence that freedom of speech, of any address, is the accepted standard and the right of all Americans, regardless of age, it has entered our children's language, and school teachers are powerless to stop it. Many people wonder how it could be awful. They see it on TV every day. We wouldn't let it into our living room if it were terrible. The news shows are both verbally and visually more graphic, educating our kids more about adult themes and topics than ever before. And when our children are taught that sexuality begins at a younger age and is an essential and exciting part of life, our morals have changed for the worst.

Today, our kids' rites of passage come before their understanding of right and evil. Our kids are more intelligent, mature, and older than they were decades ago because of open education, computers, and the information superhighway. We must treat our children like the young adults they have been forced to become because we cannot turn back the hands of time, despite the wishes of many adults.

As a result, America must completely redesign its educational system. Teacher tenure should be eliminated because it is a careless reward for consumers and families. If an employee is performing below par, they should be closely watched and, if necessary, replaced. No contract should be a lifetime, just like the rest of the American workforce. This would guarantee top-notch instruction.

America must change the law which allows students to drop out of school at the age of sixteen. Instead, all kids must attend school until they graduate; if not in a public school, then at a vocational-technical school where they can learn a trade. The justification that a youngster must start working at age 16 to support his family causes lasting harm to the child who is made to provide for his family. By completing your education, you can break the cycle of poverty and significantly reduce crime and welfare.

There must be a more extended school day. Unfortunately, when it comes to first-world education, America comes in last. There is no justification for the school day to last only (about) six hours. Our school day will only be an hour longer if we add ten minutes to lunch (so that our kids don't have to wolf down their food), five minutes for passing to one extra class, and forty-five minutes for that class. This would significantly impact the amount of schooling that our kids receive.

But for our kids to reach their full potential, we must possess this characteristic. To accomplish that, American schools must add new Life Studies courses to their current curricula to better prepare our students for the future in which they will soon play a significant role. A Master of Science degree should be partially funded for licensed teachers in collaboration with the public education commissioners of each state, the fifty state universities, and eminent educational psychologists and sociologists.

Suppose the United States wishes to be a competitive force in the twenty-first century. In that case, American schools must provide these Life Study classes and remain open an additional hour each day.

Working parents, particularly single mothers, would benefit from the Education Reinvention Bill because their child would attend school for an hour longer each day, saving them money on child care and allowing them to earn more money to support their family and pay more taxes on wages and durable goods. This is a more significant financial gesture than the middle-class Americans' wasteful tax refund.

Classes in the new 3Rs (respect, responsibility, and reward), confidence and self-esteem, manners and etiquette, ecology and the environment, safety, and creative writing would be added to the elementary school curriculum each year, one course for each grade level.

Students would be expected to enroll in yearly courses in social awareness, interpersonal communication, and money management at the intermediate level (which would include a collective commitment to volunteerism).

A course in professional development, comparative cultures and religions, philosophy, ethics, morals, analytical and deductive reasoning, persuasive speaking, colleges, and motherhood would be studied by high school students in each of their eight semesters.

The first graduating class would pay back the expense of educating these teachers and providing jobs for them in every public school sector. When students are required to graduate, the cost of this new educational system will be covered by the money saved on law enforcement, a steadily diminishing need for the welfare system, more people working and paying taxes, and increased revenue from American business.

Not only is the Education Reinvention Bill essential for the development of our kids, but also the survival of our nation. America needs to alter a lot if it wants to once again be a respected force in the modern world. Reforming education is simply one of many ways we may do it.

It is the most important one.

