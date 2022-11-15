"Opinion" A Better Way To Protecting and Preparing America For Disasters

Photo by Nikolas Noonan on Unsplash

Contrary to popular opinion, Missouri, not California, was the epicenter of the most powerful earthquake to have hit the continental U.S. Its strength caused the Mississippi River's course to be altered.

Every year, hurricanes threaten 20 states, including Hawaii and all those bordering the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

The likelihood that Americans may experience a natural disaster, such as a tornado, hurricane, flood, or earthquake, has increased along with the country's population.

Natural disaster-prone locations have also seen a spike in property values, and many homeowners have their net worth invested in their properties. Unfortunately, their most significant financial asset is in jeopardy as a result.

As Hurricanes Katrina and Rita made clear, America should be more well-prepared for natural disasters. As a result, we can better anticipate them and defend America from their effects even though we can't prevent them from happening.

The establishment of publicly supported, privately funded catastrophe funds is one solution. A percentage of the insurance premiums collected by commercial insurers would be used to support these funds, which would amass cash in anticipation of disasters. The money could be used to restore damage from regional disasters at the state level. In addition, a catastrophe fund that handles losses that more than one state cannot bear could be established at the federal level. The money would grow tax-free to help offset future losses and wouldn't be accessible until needed.

Put together a plan for your family and become familiar with your community's disaster preparedness strategy.

Put together a three-day supply of bottled water, nonperishable food, a manual can opener, paper plates, cups, and utensils, a first-aid kit, a flashlight, and a battery-operated radio with additional batteries in an emergency supply kit.

Put documents in water-resistant containers. Include financial data, vital contacts, wills, insurance policies, immunization records, passports, and passport photos.

Make a movie of your home's contents and an inventory of your personal property.