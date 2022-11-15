"Opinion" America Really Is A Narcissist Country

Succex.O

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lIhAk_0j7nwrJQ00
Photo by Unseen Histories on Unsplash

The majority of respondents from across the globe believed that the United States was the biggest threat to world peace, far more so than countries like China or Iraq, in two global Pew Research Center surveys (conducted in 2002 and 2006). In addition, the United States has been cited as the prototypical narcissistic society by thinkers and academics as diverse as Christopher Lasch in "The Cultural Narcissist" and Theodore Millon in "Personality Disorders of Everyday Life."

This disease can be traced back to a convergence of historical occurrences and processes analogous to early-life trauma and abuse.

Initially, the United States of America was a collection of haphazardly connected, far-flung, primitive, and insignificant colonial colonies. Former victims of religious persecution, indentured enslaved people, ex-nobility, and other refugees made up the population of these villages. As a result, their Declaration of Independence seems like an overwrought list of complaints accompanied by clumsy declarations of love and loyalty to their oppressor, the King of Britain.

The colonists used compensated, imagined, and faked superiority and delusions of omnipotence to counteract their perceived helplessness and actual inferiority. This is the essential, unchangeable foundation of American narcissism.

The United States was a pre-Enlightenment, white supremacist society (until the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s) and still is in some significant ways. It is filled with irrational beliefs, prejudice, outward displays of religion, intolerance, philistinism, and a lack of social cohesion. It's a blatant, combative, belligerent, and pervasive religion. Eschatology abounds in it, with a shifting cast of demonized "enemies" on the political and cultural fronts.

Religion in America is a result of their "Chosen People Syndrome." They are ardent, emotional, passionate, messianic, missionary, and nauseatingly self-righteous, bigoted, and hypocritical. The double-talk and double standards underpin American foreign policy are self-evident examples of this.

Misanthropic and obsessive characterize American generosity. They frequently give to manipulate, control, and sadistically degrade the recipients.

Paranoia and narcissism frequently coexist. Americans foster and encourage a siege mentality that results in violent outbursts and unrestrained jingoism. Their belief in social Darwinism meshes well with their persecutory fantasies (natural selection of the fittest, letting the weaker fall by the wayside, might is right, etc.).

The United States consequently always associates with the most despicable regimes in the world: alone with South Africa, it had established official apartheid in a significant portion of its territory, along with Nazi Germany, it had a functioning eugenics program, along with countries like Saudi Arabia it executes its prisoners.

A foreboding picture of the United States as a profoundly unstable polity emerges when racism, both hidden and overt, a crushing, "no holds barred" ambition, competitiveness, frontier violence-based morality, and proud simple-mindedness are added to this explosive mixture.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# News# Nation# Election# Abortion rights

Comments / 3

Published by

I'm a writer. I give insight on the society, family, health, travel, science and entertainment. I also Write about my personal life experiences. Join me on this ride it'll be worth your time. I'm also an Amazon publisher and freelance writer with articles published in top publications. Expand your horizons by being informed.

N/A
123 followers

More from Succex.O

"Opinion" America Needs An Education Reinvention Bill Now

America must first be willing to change to become a stronger, more independent nation. The biggest problem facing America is overhauling its outdated educational system to create a progressive and competitive society. Education must come first and foremost in every political government. Without a robust and reenergized educational system, neither America's greatness nor its ability to address any of our other problems can be achieved.

Read full story
4 comments

"Opinion" A Better Way To Protecting and Preparing America For Disasters

Contrary to popular opinion, Missouri, not California, was the epicenter of the most powerful earthquake to have hit the continental U.S. Its strength caused the Mississippi River's course to be altered.

Read full story
Arizona State

US midterm elections: Democrat Mark Kelly wins Arizona Senate race in a close contest

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., addresses supporters at an election night event in Tucson, Ariz., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.Alberto Mariano/ AP Photo. As a result of a predicted victory in Arizona in the midterm elections, US President Joe Biden's Democrats have gotten one step closer to maintaining Senate control.

Read full story
Texas State

President Biden's plan to eliminate student loan debt is rejected by a US judge in Texas

President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program was halted Thursday night by a U.S. District Court in Texas because the administratacked the legal authority to take such action.

Read full story
1 comments
Miami Beach, FL

Trans Influencer Nikita Dragun placed in men's jail after arrest

Dragun was arrested at a hotel in Miami Beach on battery charges of a police officer, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery.Julia Kuzmenko McKim. A transgender beauty influencer named Nikita Dragun was detained in Florida on Monday night and freed on Wednesday after spending the previous day in a men's jail.

Read full story
7 comments

Jennifer Aniston discusses her experience using IVF to try to conceive "it was very difficult"

Jennifer Aniston arrives on the red carpet during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Award at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.Dan MacMedan, USA TODAY. In her new book, Jennifer Aniston discusses a "difficult" period when she struggled to conceive.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

'No ceiling you can't break': The LGBTQ midterm 2022 candidates who had historic wins

Massachusetts Gov elect Maura Healy speaks during a Democratic election night party Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in BostonMichael Dwyer, AP. While the 2022 midterm elections were still being counted, voters around the country gave the LGBTQ community several firsts.

Read full story
Maryland State

21 States now permit recreational marijuana use: Here are the places this week where it was accepted and rejected

An employee at the Good Leaf Dispensary measures out marijuana for a customer on the reservation Mohawks call AkwesasneSeth Wenig, AP. Five states decided whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana in Tuesday's midterm elections.

Read full story
Vermont State

There was a ballot on abortion rights, in these 5 States

Surge in women voters ahead of a contentious midterm season due to reversal of RoeMegan Smith/USA TODAY. Voters in some states took action to maintain access to the surgical procedures months after the Supreme Court abolished constitutional protections for the operation.

Read full story
4 comments

"Opinion:" Nitwit Nation: Is America Too Dumb for Democracy

Most Americans are ardent supporters of their civil rights, but few are willing to be Democrats (or Republicans, if they like) to take on their most important responsibility. Vote reasonably and competently; The mountain of evidence that has been ignored for too long shows the inability of the vast majority of American citizens to meet this responsibility. Therefore our form of government can't accurately be called a "democracy." The word is similar to "Ochlocracy." A government based on the mob's ignorant passions and whims.

Read full story
373 comments

I Stopped Watching YouTube's "Make Money Online" Videos - Why?

Living in a society suffering from a severe economic crisis coupled with being a student, having a side hustle should have been considered, which is a good idea after all. There are many reasons people need a side hustle. Their 9-5 job needs to be more, or perhaps the quest for financial freedom fueled the need to develop one.

Read full story

Positive Mindset - A Pathway to Weight Loss

Are you a Dieter who loses sight? Have you studied every diet devised, read a million books, and still aren't satisfied with your weight? The quest for the Holy Grail of Dieting can help you remove the unhealthy from your current diet. If so, you may not realize that your thoughts are the key to your happiness and success. Do you say, "I'm fat or "my butt is too big"? Many of us look in the mirror and immediately compare ourselves to the "perfect" human specimens we see every day on television, in magazines, and newspapers. Find an excuse. Because I want to protect myself from my current self-image example. "This is my Gene."

Read full story
1 comments

AliExpress Scammed Me: The Whole Experience

I remember when I always wanted Airpods. Well, I tried getting one from AliExpress since I couldn't afford the original Apple AirPods, and it didn't turn out well. Here's what happened. I've always heard how cheap and cute things were on AliExpress. I then gave it a try. I didn't care if it took a month for it to arrive since they always take time to ship. Who cares? All I wanted was Airpods.

Read full story

Waking Up at 7:00 am Every Day to Clean My Dad's Car: How Did It Affect Me

I know cleaning a car is not the most convenient thing to do, but do I have a choice? "No. When I didn't want to do it, he reminded me, and sometimes I let him see why cleaning it wasn't necessary, maybe since it wasn't dirty. But he never saw it that way. All he wanted was for the car to be a little cleaner than it was, even if it meant just wiping off a few specks of dust.

Read full story

True Story: How I Almost Drowned

It all happened back in college at the department of Marine Engineering. There is this pond, which I didn't know what it was used for, where college boys usually go. I remember going there for the first time after a friend told me about this place. The first day I went there with my friends was the first time I learned how to swim. I couldn't wait to go back. This time I didn't enter the water. I just sat by to watch other boys do what they knew how to do best. It was here that everyone wanted to show how good of a swimmer they were. If you couldn't swim, you dare not enter because some of these boys would dip you into the water, and trust me, you have to struggle to get off them, which you don't want in the first place because they will scare the shit out of you.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy