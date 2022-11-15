"Opinion" America Really Is A Narcissist Country

Photo by Unseen Histories on Unsplash

The majority of respondents from across the globe believed that the United States was the biggest threat to world peace, far more so than countries like China or Iraq, in two global Pew Research Center surveys (conducted in 2002 and 2006). In addition, the United States has been cited as the prototypical narcissistic society by thinkers and academics as diverse as Christopher Lasch in "The Cultural Narcissist" and Theodore Millon in "Personality Disorders of Everyday Life."

This disease can be traced back to a convergence of historical occurrences and processes analogous to early-life trauma and abuse.

Initially, the United States of America was a collection of haphazardly connected, far-flung, primitive, and insignificant colonial colonies. Former victims of religious persecution, indentured enslaved people, ex-nobility, and other refugees made up the population of these villages. As a result, their Declaration of Independence seems like an overwrought list of complaints accompanied by clumsy declarations of love and loyalty to their oppressor, the King of Britain.

The colonists used compensated, imagined, and faked superiority and delusions of omnipotence to counteract their perceived helplessness and actual inferiority. This is the essential, unchangeable foundation of American narcissism.

The United States was a pre-Enlightenment, white supremacist society (until the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s) and still is in some significant ways. It is filled with irrational beliefs, prejudice, outward displays of religion, intolerance, philistinism, and a lack of social cohesion. It's a blatant, combative, belligerent, and pervasive religion. Eschatology abounds in it, with a shifting cast of demonized "enemies" on the political and cultural fronts.

Religion in America is a result of their "Chosen People Syndrome." They are ardent, emotional, passionate, messianic, missionary, and nauseatingly self-righteous, bigoted, and hypocritical. The double-talk and double standards underpin American foreign policy are self-evident examples of this.

Misanthropic and obsessive characterize American generosity. They frequently give to manipulate, control, and sadistically degrade the recipients.

Paranoia and narcissism frequently coexist. Americans foster and encourage a siege mentality that results in violent outbursts and unrestrained jingoism. Their belief in social Darwinism meshes well with their persecutory fantasies (natural selection of the fittest, letting the weaker fall by the wayside, might is right, etc.).

The United States consequently always associates with the most despicable regimes in the world: alone with South Africa, it had established official apartheid in a significant portion of its territory, along with Nazi Germany, it had a functioning eugenics program, along with countries like Saudi Arabia it executes its prisoners.

A foreboding picture of the United States as a profoundly unstable polity emerges when racism, both hidden and overt, a crushing, "no holds barred" ambition, competitiveness, frontier violence-based morality, and proud simple-mindedness are added to this explosive mixture.