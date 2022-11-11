President Biden's plan to eliminate student loan debt is rejected by a US judge in Texas

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program was halted Thursday night by a U.S. District Court in Texas because the administratacked the legal authority to take such action.

The new injunction comes in addition to a restraining order issued by the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which halted the Program about three weeks ago. At the same time, it reviewed a different case filed by six states that questioned the legality of the Program and the president's decision-making.

According to the administration, a 2003 statute that permits such actions during national emergencies empowers it to provide extensive loan forgiveness. The pandemic is the emergency at hand in this instance.

The Job Creators Network Foundation, which identifies itself as "a nonpartisan organization founded by entrepreneurs who believe the best defense against bad government policies is a well-informed public," brought the case in Texas.

According to Mark Pittman, the judge in the case who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, "in this case, the HEROES Act - a law to provide loan assistance to military personnel defending our nation - does not provide the executive branch clear congressional authorization to create a $400 billion student loan forgiveness program." Therefore, the Program must be terminated because it was unconstitutional to use Congress's legislative authority.

The ruling continues, "The Court is not blind to the current political split in our country." "But maintaining the division of powers as outlined in our Constitution is essential to the survival of our Republic. Accordingly, and after interpreting the HEROES Act, the Court decided that the Program proposed by the Secretary lacks "clear congressional authorization."

The Justice Department appealed, according to a statement from White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The Department of Education will keep the data that 26 million borrowers provided to the Department so that it can quickly process their relief once we win in Court, Jean-Pierre said. "We will never stop fighting for hardworking Americans most in need - no matter how many roadblocks our opponents and special interests try to put in our way," he added.

The Job Creators Network Foundation applauded the decision but noted that it did not address what it claimed to be the actual cause of why so many individuals are in debt for school loans.

Elaine Parker, president of the Job Creators Network Foundation, said that the attempted illegal student loan bailout "would have done nothing to address the root cause of unaffordable tuition: greedy and bloated colleges that raise tuition far more than inflation year after year while sitting on $700 billion in endowments." "We anticipate today's court ruling will pave the way for effective solutions to the student debt dilemma."

Following the president's plan unveiled in August, at least 26 million people have submitted applications for one-time student loan debt reduction. For people making less than $125,000 or households generating less than $250,000 in income, it would eliminate $10,000 in student loan debt. In addition, another $10,000 in debt would be waived for students who received Pell Grants while in college.