President Biden's plan to eliminate student loan debt is rejected by a US judge in Texas

Succex.O

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PosGh_0j76LI9o00
Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program was halted Thursday night by a U.S. District Court in Texas because the administratacked the legal authority to take such action.

The new injunction comes in addition to a restraining order issued by the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which halted the Program about three weeks ago. At the same time, it reviewed a different case filed by six states that questioned the legality of the Program and the president's decision-making.

According to the administration, a 2003 statute that permits such actions during national emergencies empowers it to provide extensive loan forgiveness. The pandemic is the emergency at hand in this instance.

The Job Creators Network Foundation, which identifies itself as "a nonpartisan organization founded by entrepreneurs who believe the best defense against bad government policies is a well-informed public," brought the case in Texas.

According to Mark Pittman, the judge in the case who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, "in this case, the HEROES Act - a law to provide loan assistance to military personnel defending our nation - does not provide the executive branch clear congressional authorization to create a $400 billion student loan forgiveness program." Therefore, the Program must be terminated because it was unconstitutional to use Congress's legislative authority.

The ruling continues, "The Court is not blind to the current political split in our country." "But maintaining the division of powers as outlined in our Constitution is essential to the survival of our Republic. Accordingly, and after interpreting the HEROES Act, the Court decided that the Program proposed by the Secretary lacks "clear congressional authorization."

The Justice Department appealed, according to a statement from White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The ruling continues, "The Court is not blind to the current political split in our country." "But maintaining the division of powers as outlined in our Constitution is essential to the survival of our Republic. And after interpreting the HEROES Act, the Court decided that the Program proposed by the Secretary lacks "clear congressional authorization."

The Justice Department appealed, according to a statement from White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The Department of Education will keep the data that 26 million borrowers provided to the Department so that it can quickly process their relief once we win in Court, Jean-Pierre said. "We will never stop fighting for hardworking Americans most in need - no matter how many roadblocks our opponents and special interests try to put in our way," he added.

The Job Creators Network Foundation applauded the decision but noted that it did not address what it claimed to be the actual cause of why so many individuals are in debt for school loans.

Elaine Parker, president of the Job Creators Network Foundation, said that the attempted illegal student loan bailout "would have done nothing to address the root cause of unaffordable tuition: greedy and bloated colleges that raise tuition far more than inflation year after year while sitting on $700 billion in endowments." "We anticipate today's court ruling will pave the way for effective solutions to the student debt dilemma."

Following the president's plan unveiled in August, at least 26 million people have submitted applications for one-time student loan debt reduction. For people making less than $125,000 or households generating less than $250,000 in income, it would eliminate $10,000 in student loan debt. In addition, another $10,000 in debt would be waived for students who received Pell Grants while in college.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# News# Nation# Politics# Education# Election

Comments / 1

Published by

I'm a writer. I give insight on the society, family, health, travel, science and entertainment. I also Write about my personal life experiences. Join me on this ride it'll be worth your time. I'm also an Amazon publisher and freelance writer with articles published in top publications. Expand your horizons by being informed.

N/A
122 followers

More from Succex.O

"Opinion" A Better Way To Protecting and Preparing America For Disasters

Contrary to popular opinion, Missouri, not California, was the epicenter of the most powerful earthquake to have hit the continental U.S. Its strength caused the Mississippi River's course to be altered.

Read full story
Arizona State

US midterm elections: Democrat Mark Kelly wins Arizona Senate race in a close contest

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., addresses supporters at an election night event in Tucson, Ariz., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.Alberto Mariano/ AP Photo. As a result of a predicted victory in Arizona in the midterm elections, US President Joe Biden's Democrats have gotten one step closer to maintaining Senate control.

Read full story

"Opinion" America Really Is A Narcissist Country

The majority of respondents from across the globe believed that the United States was the biggest threat to world peace, far more so than countries like China or Iraq, in two global Pew Research Center surveys (conducted in 2002 and 2006). In addition, the United States has been cited as the prototypical narcissistic society by thinkers and academics as diverse as Christopher Lasch in "The Cultural Narcissist" and Theodore Millon in "Personality Disorders of Everyday Life."

Read full story
3 comments
Miami Beach, FL

Trans Influencer Nikita Dragun placed in men's jail after arrest

Dragun was arrested at a hotel in Miami Beach on battery charges of a police officer, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery.Julia Kuzmenko McKim. A transgender beauty influencer named Nikita Dragun was detained in Florida on Monday night and freed on Wednesday after spending the previous day in a men's jail.

Read full story
7 comments

Jennifer Aniston discusses her experience using IVF to try to conceive "it was very difficult"

Jennifer Aniston arrives on the red carpet during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Award at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.Dan MacMedan, USA TODAY. In her new book, Jennifer Aniston discusses a "difficult" period when she struggled to conceive.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

'No ceiling you can't break': The LGBTQ midterm 2022 candidates who had historic wins

Massachusetts Gov elect Maura Healy speaks during a Democratic election night party Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in BostonMichael Dwyer, AP. While the 2022 midterm elections were still being counted, voters around the country gave the LGBTQ community several firsts.

Read full story
Maryland State

21 States now permit recreational marijuana use: Here are the places this week where it was accepted and rejected

An employee at the Good Leaf Dispensary measures out marijuana for a customer on the reservation Mohawks call AkwesasneSeth Wenig, AP. Five states decided whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana in Tuesday's midterm elections.

Read full story
Vermont State

There was a ballot on abortion rights, in these 5 States

Surge in women voters ahead of a contentious midterm season due to reversal of RoeMegan Smith/USA TODAY. Voters in some states took action to maintain access to the surgical procedures months after the Supreme Court abolished constitutional protections for the operation.

Read full story
4 comments

"Opinion:" Nitwit Nation: Is America Too Dumb for Democracy

Most Americans are ardent supporters of their civil rights, but few are willing to be Democrats (or Republicans, if they like) to take on their most important responsibility. Vote reasonably and competently; The mountain of evidence that has been ignored for too long shows the inability of the vast majority of American citizens to meet this responsibility. Therefore our form of government can't accurately be called a "democracy." The word is similar to "Ochlocracy." A government based on the mob's ignorant passions and whims.

Read full story
373 comments

I Stopped Watching YouTube's "Make Money Online" Videos - Why?

Living in a society suffering from a severe economic crisis coupled with being a student, having a side hustle should have been considered, which is a good idea after all. There are many reasons people need a side hustle. Their 9-5 job needs to be more, or perhaps the quest for financial freedom fueled the need to develop one.

Read full story

Positive Mindset - A Pathway to Weight Loss

Are you a Dieter who loses sight? Have you studied every diet devised, read a million books, and still aren't satisfied with your weight? The quest for the Holy Grail of Dieting can help you remove the unhealthy from your current diet. If so, you may not realize that your thoughts are the key to your happiness and success. Do you say, "I'm fat or "my butt is too big"? Many of us look in the mirror and immediately compare ourselves to the "perfect" human specimens we see every day on television, in magazines, and newspapers. Find an excuse. Because I want to protect myself from my current self-image example. "This is my Gene."

Read full story
1 comments

AliExpress Scammed Me: The Whole Experience

I remember when I always wanted Airpods. Well, I tried getting one from AliExpress since I couldn't afford the original Apple AirPods, and it didn't turn out well. Here's what happened. I've always heard how cheap and cute things were on AliExpress. I then gave it a try. I didn't care if it took a month for it to arrive since they always take time to ship. Who cares? All I wanted was Airpods.

Read full story

Waking Up at 7:00 am Every Day to Clean My Dad's Car: How Did It Affect Me

I know cleaning a car is not the most convenient thing to do, but do I have a choice? "No. When I didn't want to do it, he reminded me, and sometimes I let him see why cleaning it wasn't necessary, maybe since it wasn't dirty. But he never saw it that way. All he wanted was for the car to be a little cleaner than it was, even if it meant just wiping off a few specks of dust.

Read full story

True Story: How I Almost Drowned

It all happened back in college at the department of Marine Engineering. There is this pond, which I didn't know what it was used for, where college boys usually go. I remember going there for the first time after a friend told me about this place. The first day I went there with my friends was the first time I learned how to swim. I couldn't wait to go back. This time I didn't enter the water. I just sat by to watch other boys do what they knew how to do best. It was here that everyone wanted to show how good of a swimmer they were. If you couldn't swim, you dare not enter because some of these boys would dip you into the water, and trust me, you have to struggle to get off them, which you don't want in the first place because they will scare the shit out of you.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy