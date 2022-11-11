Jennifer Aniston discusses her experience using IVF to try to conceive "it was very difficult"

Succex.O

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pb8el_0j6KMXDg00
Jennifer Aniston arrives on the red carpet during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Award at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.Dan MacMedan, USA TODAY

In her new book, Jennifer Aniston discusses a "difficult" period when she struggled to conceive.

The "The Morning Show" star revealed she pursued in vitro fertilization and other methods to get pregnant several years ago in an interview with Allure for its December cover, published Wednesday. She did this while enduring rumors and tabloid rumors about baby bumps and potential motherhood.

The route to having children was difficult for Aniston, who said that "nobody" was aware of her experience.

It was challenging. Chinese teas, IVF, you name it, I was doing it all. I was giving it everything I had. If someone had told me to "freeze your eggs," I would have donated anything. You owe it to yourself. You don't consider it. I am now where I am. The ship has left port.

Aniston has 'zero regrets.'

Aniston, 53, said she has "zero regrets" now.

"I feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.' I don't have to think about that anymore."

The "Friends" star was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017. She's single now and doesn't have "any interest" in getting married again, she told Allure.

"I'd love a relationship. Who knows?" she said. "There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, 'I need support.' It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody's arms and say, 'That was a tough day.'"

Aniston said to have "gratitude" for overcoming difficult circumstances.

"I would have been forced to continue existing as this terrified, anxious, and self-conscious individual. And right now, I could care less."

Added her: "I've defended my IVF narrative for a long time. I feel like I get to keep so little to myself, which is why I'm so protective of certain areas. But, since the (world) fabricates false tales, I might as well speak the truth. I feel as though I'm emerging from hibernation. I have nothing to conceal."

Other celebrities are opening up about infertility struggles.

Aniston joins a growing list of celebrities opening up about IVF, egg freezing, infertility, and pregnancy loss, including Gabrielle Union, Chrissy Teigen, Rebel Wilson, and Michelle Obama.

Teigen requested anonymity when she revealed earlier this year that she was undergoing IVF once more.

She pleaded with everyone to stop asking them whether they were expecting. Her third child with her husband, John Legend, is currently due.

IVF: What is it?

IVF is a medical procedure in which sperm fertilize eggs in a lab before transferring the fertilized eggs to a uterus. It is a choice for those dealing with the widespread condition of infertility. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 5 heterosexual women in the United States between the ages of 15 and 49 who have never given birth experience failure to conceive after a year of trying. In this group, about 1 in 4 women have trouble getting pregnant or carrying a pregnancy to term.

Eggs can be stored for future use by being frozen. Ovaries can produce eggs that can be collected, frozen, and kept. The egg can then be defrosted and sperm added in a lab for IVF.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Celebrity# Nation# Entertainment# Movie# News

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a writer. I give insight on the society, family, health, travel, science and entertainment. I also Write about my personal life experiences. Join me on this ride it'll be worth your time. I'm also an Amazon publisher and freelance writer with articles published in top publications. Expand your horizons by being informed.

N/A
122 followers

More from Succex.O

"Opinion" A Better Way To Protecting and Preparing America For Disasters

Contrary to popular opinion, Missouri, not California, was the epicenter of the most powerful earthquake to have hit the continental U.S. Its strength caused the Mississippi River's course to be altered.

Read full story
Arizona State

US midterm elections: Democrat Mark Kelly wins Arizona Senate race in a close contest

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., addresses supporters at an election night event in Tucson, Ariz., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.Alberto Mariano/ AP Photo. As a result of a predicted victory in Arizona in the midterm elections, US President Joe Biden's Democrats have gotten one step closer to maintaining Senate control.

Read full story

"Opinion" America Really Is A Narcissist Country

The majority of respondents from across the globe believed that the United States was the biggest threat to world peace, far more so than countries like China or Iraq, in two global Pew Research Center surveys (conducted in 2002 and 2006). In addition, the United States has been cited as the prototypical narcissistic society by thinkers and academics as diverse as Christopher Lasch in "The Cultural Narcissist" and Theodore Millon in "Personality Disorders of Everyday Life."

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

President Biden's plan to eliminate student loan debt is rejected by a US judge in Texas

President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program was halted Thursday night by a U.S. District Court in Texas because the administratacked the legal authority to take such action.

Read full story
1 comments
Miami Beach, FL

Trans Influencer Nikita Dragun placed in men's jail after arrest

Dragun was arrested at a hotel in Miami Beach on battery charges of a police officer, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery.Julia Kuzmenko McKim. A transgender beauty influencer named Nikita Dragun was detained in Florida on Monday night and freed on Wednesday after spending the previous day in a men's jail.

Read full story
7 comments
Massachusetts State

'No ceiling you can't break': The LGBTQ midterm 2022 candidates who had historic wins

Massachusetts Gov elect Maura Healy speaks during a Democratic election night party Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in BostonMichael Dwyer, AP. While the 2022 midterm elections were still being counted, voters around the country gave the LGBTQ community several firsts.

Read full story
Maryland State

21 States now permit recreational marijuana use: Here are the places this week where it was accepted and rejected

An employee at the Good Leaf Dispensary measures out marijuana for a customer on the reservation Mohawks call AkwesasneSeth Wenig, AP. Five states decided whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana in Tuesday's midterm elections.

Read full story
Vermont State

There was a ballot on abortion rights, in these 5 States

Surge in women voters ahead of a contentious midterm season due to reversal of RoeMegan Smith/USA TODAY. Voters in some states took action to maintain access to the surgical procedures months after the Supreme Court abolished constitutional protections for the operation.

Read full story
4 comments

"Opinion:" Nitwit Nation: Is America Too Dumb for Democracy

Most Americans are ardent supporters of their civil rights, but few are willing to be Democrats (or Republicans, if they like) to take on their most important responsibility. Vote reasonably and competently; The mountain of evidence that has been ignored for too long shows the inability of the vast majority of American citizens to meet this responsibility. Therefore our form of government can't accurately be called a "democracy." The word is similar to "Ochlocracy." A government based on the mob's ignorant passions and whims.

Read full story
373 comments

I Stopped Watching YouTube's "Make Money Online" Videos - Why?

Living in a society suffering from a severe economic crisis coupled with being a student, having a side hustle should have been considered, which is a good idea after all. There are many reasons people need a side hustle. Their 9-5 job needs to be more, or perhaps the quest for financial freedom fueled the need to develop one.

Read full story

Positive Mindset - A Pathway to Weight Loss

Are you a Dieter who loses sight? Have you studied every diet devised, read a million books, and still aren't satisfied with your weight? The quest for the Holy Grail of Dieting can help you remove the unhealthy from your current diet. If so, you may not realize that your thoughts are the key to your happiness and success. Do you say, "I'm fat or "my butt is too big"? Many of us look in the mirror and immediately compare ourselves to the "perfect" human specimens we see every day on television, in magazines, and newspapers. Find an excuse. Because I want to protect myself from my current self-image example. "This is my Gene."

Read full story
1 comments

AliExpress Scammed Me: The Whole Experience

I remember when I always wanted Airpods. Well, I tried getting one from AliExpress since I couldn't afford the original Apple AirPods, and it didn't turn out well. Here's what happened. I've always heard how cheap and cute things were on AliExpress. I then gave it a try. I didn't care if it took a month for it to arrive since they always take time to ship. Who cares? All I wanted was Airpods.

Read full story

Waking Up at 7:00 am Every Day to Clean My Dad's Car: How Did It Affect Me

I know cleaning a car is not the most convenient thing to do, but do I have a choice? "No. When I didn't want to do it, he reminded me, and sometimes I let him see why cleaning it wasn't necessary, maybe since it wasn't dirty. But he never saw it that way. All he wanted was for the car to be a little cleaner than it was, even if it meant just wiping off a few specks of dust.

Read full story

True Story: How I Almost Drowned

It all happened back in college at the department of Marine Engineering. There is this pond, which I didn't know what it was used for, where college boys usually go. I remember going there for the first time after a friend told me about this place. The first day I went there with my friends was the first time I learned how to swim. I couldn't wait to go back. This time I didn't enter the water. I just sat by to watch other boys do what they knew how to do best. It was here that everyone wanted to show how good of a swimmer they were. If you couldn't swim, you dare not enter because some of these boys would dip you into the water, and trust me, you have to struggle to get off them, which you don't want in the first place because they will scare the shit out of you.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy