Jennifer Aniston discusses her experience using IVF to try to conceive "it was very difficult"

In her new book, Jennifer Aniston discusses a "difficult" period when she struggled to conceive.

The "The Morning Show" star revealed she pursued in vitro fertilization and other methods to get pregnant several years ago in an interview with Allure for its December cover, published Wednesday. She did this while enduring rumors and tabloid rumors about baby bumps and potential motherhood.

The route to having children was difficult for Aniston, who said that "nobody" was aware of her experience.

It was challenging. Chinese teas, IVF, you name it, I was doing it all. I was giving it everything I had. If someone had told me to "freeze your eggs," I would have donated anything. You owe it to yourself. You don't consider it. I am now where I am. The ship has left port.

Aniston has 'zero regrets.'

Aniston, 53, said she has "zero regrets" now.

"I feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.' I don't have to think about that anymore."

The "Friends" star was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017. She's single now and doesn't have "any interest" in getting married again, she told Allure.

"I'd love a relationship. Who knows?" she said. "There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, 'I need support.' It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody's arms and say, 'That was a tough day.'"

Aniston said to have "gratitude" for overcoming difficult circumstances.

"I would have been forced to continue existing as this terrified, anxious, and self-conscious individual. And right now, I could care less."

Added her: "I've defended my IVF narrative for a long time. I feel like I get to keep so little to myself, which is why I'm so protective of certain areas. But, since the (world) fabricates false tales, I might as well speak the truth. I feel as though I'm emerging from hibernation. I have nothing to conceal."

Other celebrities are opening up about infertility struggles.

Aniston joins a growing list of celebrities opening up about IVF, egg freezing, infertility, and pregnancy loss, including Gabrielle Union, Chrissy Teigen, Rebel Wilson, and Michelle Obama.

Teigen requested anonymity when she revealed earlier this year that she was undergoing IVF once more.

She pleaded with everyone to stop asking them whether they were expecting. Her third child with her husband, John Legend, is currently due.

IVF: What is it?

IVF is a medical procedure in which sperm fertilize eggs in a lab before transferring the fertilized eggs to a uterus. It is a choice for those dealing with the widespread condition of infertility. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 5 heterosexual women in the United States between the ages of 15 and 49 who have never given birth experience failure to conceive after a year of trying. In this group, about 1 in 4 women have trouble getting pregnant or carrying a pregnancy to term.

Eggs can be stored for future use by being frozen. Ovaries can produce eggs that can be collected, frozen, and kept. The egg can then be defrosted and sperm added in a lab for IVF.