'No ceiling you can't break': The LGBTQ midterm 2022 candidates who had historic wins

Massachusetts Gov elect Maura Healy speaks during a Democratic election night party Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Boston Michael Dwyer, AP

While the 2022 midterm elections were still being counted, voters around the country gave the LGBTQ community several firsts.

First-time members of Congress, transgender trailblazers, and lesbian governors are among the successful candidates elected to government. The victories in local and national races follow midterm elections influenced by discussions about LGBTQ rights.

According to the LGBTQ Victory Fund, a political action organization devoted to electing LGBTQ politicians, at least 340 LGBTQ candidates had won their elections as of 2 a.m. on Wednesday, breaking the previous record of 336 candidates established in 2020.

According to the organization, 678 candidates identified as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer on the November 8 ballot, an increase of 18% over the 574 candidates who said so in 2020.

With more victories to come, we are already referring to this year as a "Rainbow Wave," Victory Fund press secretary Albert Fujii said on Wednesday to USA TODAY.

"Tonight's Rainbow Wave indicates people want to elect qualified LGBTQ leaders and is a clear rebuttal to the rising homophobia and transphobia sweeping our communities, "added Fujii. "This election has a lot on the line, from abortion rights to the future of marriage equality. Therefore, LGBTQ candidates' tenacity and outstanding grassroots support are paying off.

National organizations, such as the Human Rights Campaign and the National LGBTQ Task Force Action Fund, expressed joy for the winners on Wednesday morning.

The Human Rights Campaign's interim president, Joni Madison, said in a statement on Wednesday that "those gears of progress continued turning tonight, as LGBTQ+ voters turned out in greater numbers than ever before for a nonpresidential election — and as LGBTQ+ candidates for the first time appeared on ballots in every state across the country."

Here are some projected standout winners:

Nation's first openly lesbian governor elected

Democrat Maura Healey was elected governor of Massachusetts, becoming the country's first openly lesbian governor:

"To every ... little LGBTQ kid out there – I hope tonight shows that you can be whoever you want to be," Healey said in her victory speech.

She also tweeted, "To every little girl out there, we want you to know – there's no ceiling you can't break."

Once the results are in, Tina Kotek of Oregon, another lesbian contender for governor, might take Healey's place in history. But, according to the Associated Press, it is now too early to declare a winner in the election.

Gubernatorial hopeful Tina Kotek speaks to supporters during an election night party in Portland, OR, on Tuesday, Nov.8, 2022., Brian Hayes/ Statesman Journal

First transgender member of a state legislature

Democrat James Roesener, a bisexual, transgender man, was chosen to serve in District 22 Ward 8 of the New Hampshire House of Representatives. As a result, he was elected to any state legislature as the first openly transgender guy.

James Roesener, 26, was elected to New Hampshire's state legislature, the first transgender man to win in any state legislation election. Victory Fund

First-out LGBTQ immigrant elected to Congress.

Democrat Robert Garcia, who is gay, was elected in the race for California's 42nd congressional district. He is currently the mayor of Long Beach. According to his online bio, Garcia immigrated to the United States at age five and was raised in Southern California.

First openly gay person elected in Vermont.

Democrat In Vermont, Becca Balint won a seat in the House of Representatives. She is the first openly gay woman and state representative in Congress.

Becca Balint gives a victory speech on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Burlington. Lisa Rathke, Ap

Notable reelections

In Missouri: Ashley Bland Manlove, a Democrat, won a seat in District 26 of the Missouri House of Representatives. Manlove was first elected to a two-year term in November 2018 and is the first openly LGBTQ woman to hold a general assembly seat in Missouri.

In Pennsylvania: In House District 36, Democrat Jessica Benham won reelection as a state representative. She was chosen as Pennsylvania's first bisexual woman legislator.

In New York: Jabari Brisport, a Democrat, was re-elected to represent District 25 in the Louisiana Senate. He won the Democratic primary in 2020 and was elected to the New York Legislature as the first openly queer person of color.

Click here to view an interactive map of Victory's Fund 2022 projected midterm winners and candidates.

lesbian Latina elected to the stateFirst-out legislature.

One of the first openly lesbian Latinas elected to the Arizona House of Representatives is Democrat Patricia Contreras.

First out LGBTQ woman to serve in the Iowa Senate

Democratic candidate Liz Bennett, a queer woman, won Iowa's 39th Senate District seat. She is now a state House of Representatives member.