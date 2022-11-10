There was a ballot on abortion rights, in these 5 States

Surge in women voters ahead of a contentious midterm season due to reversal of Roe

Voters in some states took action to maintain access to the surgical procedures months after the Supreme Court abolished constitutional protections for the operation.

While Kentucky voters defeated a measure that would have rejected abortion protections in the state constitution, California, Michigan, and Vermont voters enshrined reproductive rights in their state constitutions. A vote on abortion-related issues has not yet been called in Montana since Wednesday morning.

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, some states have increased access to abortion, while others have tried to outlaw the procedure or reduce the viability period. According to the Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy group that advocates abortion rights, more than ten states had practically outlawed abortion as of the start of November.

Here are some recent developments:

In August, Kansas rejected a proposal to strike abortion rights from its state constitution.

Several states, like Louisiana and Arkansas, have outlawed the practice in all circumstances, including rape and incest.

Recent legislation in Georgia outlaws abortions up to six weeks into a pregnancy, frequently before most women know they are carrying a child. In court, that ban is being contested.

The amendments in California, Michigan, and Vermont are critical because they act as a firewall if pro-abortion legislators take over the state legislatures, according to Elizabeth Nash, the Guttmacher Institute's main policy associate for state issues.

"We also hope that this support for abortion rights will serve as a lesson for and an inspiration to other state lawmakers, Nash added."

In November, voters in the five states—California, Michigan, Vermont, Montana, and Kentucky—were asked to decide on reproductive issues. Here is further information on how those projects are progressing:

Voters approve Michigan's Proposal 22-3

A right to reproductive freedom, including the use of contraception, abortion, and sterilization, is established in the state constitution of Michigan by Proposal 22-3.

A dormant state law from 1931 made it illegal to terminate a pregnancy unless doing so would save the carrier's life. Since the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, the statute has not been put into effect, and abortions have continued in the state after the courts overturned the prohibition.

The abortion vote in Michigan occurred in the same election Governor Gretchen Whitmer won over Republican opponent Tudor Dixon, who is against the practice in most circumstances. Democratic candidate Whitmer emphasized access to abortion as a critical component of her campaign.


Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks to abortion-rights protesters during a demonstration in front of the state Capitol Building in Lansing

Voters in California approve of Proposition 1.

Voters approved of California's ballot initiative to include abortion provisions in the state constitution, which was put on the ballot in reaction to the Roe ruling.

Both the freedom to "select or refuse contraception" and the right to choose to undergo an abortion are protected by Proposition 1.

Abortion protections are enacted in Vermont.

According to The Associated Press, the state already had a 2019 legislation that guaranteed abortion rights before Roe v. Wade was overturned. However, voters opted to formally recognize reproductive autonomy on Tuesday.

Voters in Montana consider the "born alive" proposition.

Votes in Montana on a ballot initiative deeming children "born alive" individuals, including in situations of an attempted abortion, are still being counted as of midday on Wednesday. A federal legislation passed in 2002 already provides newborns with the same level of protection as it does for older adults.

A "born alive newborn" is one who, after being expelled from the mother or removed from the womb, can breathe, have a beating heart, or make a "definite movement of voluntary muscles." According to the vote, healthcare practitioners found guilty of failing to provide for those born under the act risk imprisonment and a fine of up to $50,000.

Supporters of the proposal told USA TODAY that it safeguards the lives of children. However, opponents claim that it may lead medical staff to interfere with newborns' final moments with their parents.


Abortion right activists rally during a Band off our Bodies protest at University for Michigan Diag in Ann Arbor on Saturday, May 14, 2022

Failure of Kentucky Amendment 2

Amendment 2, which aimed to remove the right to an abortion from the state constitution, was rejected by Kentucky voters. According to the amendment's call to voters, nothing in this Constitution shall be considered to safeguard or preserve an abortion right or necessitate financing for abortions to protect human life.

Most people voted against it.

Due to legal issues, abortions in the state were mostly put on hold. However, the state is one of many that had trigger legislation go into force following the Roe decision.

The vote was "a historic success for the people of Kentucky," according to Rachel Sweet, campaign manager for Protect Kentucky Access, a group opposed to the amendment.

She said in a statement cited by the Louisville Courier-Journal, a member of the USA TODAY Network, "Not only does it represent a win against government overreach and government interference in the people of Kentucky's personal medical decisions, but it also represents the first time so many different organizations have come together with such an intense, single-minded purpose to defeat a threat of this magnitude."

