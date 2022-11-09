I Stopped Watching YouTube's "Make Money Online" Videos - Why?

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

Living in a society suffering from a severe economic crisis coupled with being a student, having a side hustle should have been considered, which is a good idea after all. There are many reasons people need a side hustle. Their 9-5 job needs to be more, or perhaps the quest for financial freedom fueled the need to develop one.

Side hustle! That's why most of us are on this platform. Forget those "my love and passion for writing crap, lol, and just kidding anyway.

Quest for financial freedom!

This was my driving force since I didn't do 9-5, but again I needed that financial freedom; at least I was not a kid anymore. At some point, I felt for my parent," my economic enablers," but

I wonder if they felt that way too.

My parents didn't like the idea of me working while I was still in college. They felt they were more than enough for me. But they were wrong.

Financial enablers are not helping their loved ones; instead, they push them to be bad at their finances. - David Anyway

I wasn't comfortable with it, and I wanted to break free.

Here came the challenging part: Deciding what to do wasn't the issue, but how I would go about it since there were so many resources and opportunities. I was confused as hell. I needed to start something, but where do I start? What " make online money scheme'' should I venture into? One way to find out was to watch a couple of YouTube videos.

"This wasn't the best way to go about it.

After watching a few, I took an interest in affiliate marketing. I focused on it for a while to see where it got me. Now you'll ask. How did it go?

I was like a Rat lost in a maze. "Always feeling lost and incapable of breaking through the walls that had me hemmed in, thwarting my every move where I found myself right back where I started."

Every video I watched revolved around the same thing. Most depressing, after watching almost half an hour-long tutorial, there was always a course to buy at the end of the video.

What have I been watching?

If you have watched these videos, you know what I'm talking about. They show the results of "payment proofs," but the steps they applied to get those results are not what they show you in the video.

Now I see why I didn't get even a fraction of their results.

" It's always in their paid courses," which I never bought because I didn't have the money they were charging, and again, believing it wasn't going to guarantee my success anyway.

I'm not saying you shouldn't buy online courses. On the contrary, you can and should if you think it's necessary.

Moreover, I don't blame any of these content creators. Selling courses that had the real deal was their side hustle, too, so making those videos was a way of attracting potential buyers. "I bet I wasn't one." So now you see it's a fair share

Do I have any regrets?

I have mixed feelings.

Although I would term the whole experience as depressing and a waste of time,

It's better to look ahead and prepare than to look back and regret. - Jackie Joyner-Kersee

So there was no cause to regret anything. Last I checked, I didn't pay for anything, so I had nothing to lose. What if I succeeded? Because there's always a probability. I would still be the happy one.

Have I found a way to make money online?

Yes! I'm now into Amazon KDP and have seen results so far. Nothing too severe, but considering how prolonged, and looking back to when I started, I'll say it's okay. However, as much as making money online is possible, you should also know that it's not a get-rich-quick scheme, and if you want to make money, you ought to be doing one of two things. It's either you are selling a product or a service. In my case, I put my graphic design skill to use, and it's paying off.

"Believe that you are worthy of financial freedom. Do something you love, and then all you ever have to do is be yourself to succeed."—Jen Sincero, You Are a Badass at Making Money: Master the Mindset of Wealth.

In a nutshell, there is no particular way of making money online. Do something you love, and again you should be doing one of the two things I mentioned above, i.e., creating something to sell or rendering your service. But if you're still watching a bunch of entertainment videos with the hope of finding a solution to your financial problems. I'm sorry, but it only gets frustrating.

I'm a writer. I give insight on the society, family, health, travel, science and entertainment. I also Write about my personal life experiences. Join me on this ride it'll be worth your time. I'm also an Amazon publisher and freelance writer with articles published in top publications. Expand your horizons by being informed.

