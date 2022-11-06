Positive Mindset - A Pathway to Weight Loss

Photo by jade Destiny on Unsplash

Are you a Dieter who loses sight? Have you studied every diet devised, read a million books, and still aren't satisfied with your weight? The quest for the Holy Grail of Dieting can help you remove the unhealthy from your current diet. If so, you may not realize that your thoughts are the key to your happiness and success. Do you say, "I'm fat or "my butt is too big"? Many of us look in the mirror and immediately compare ourselves to the "perfect" human specimens we see every day on television, in magazines, and newspapers. Find an excuse. Because I want to protect myself from my current self-image example. "This is my Gene."

If we're being completely honest with ourselves, most people want to drop a few kilos.

The good news is that if you think right about yourself, know how to eat optimally, have healthy eating habits, and incorporate activity into your lifestyle to tone your muscles. You can achieve the body you want.

Most of all, keeping your self-image in shape requires regular mental training.

Self-image is closely related to the success or failure of the goals you strive for, but no longer the aim of being fit and healthy.

So how do you improve your self-image? Luckily, just like your muscles, your self-image responds well to regular exercise. A few daily workouts can improve your self-image. Before starting the process, you must decide not to get discouraged. You can improve your self-image with a few daily exercises.

1. Self Examination

List all the things you like about yourself. For example, I am a good cook, I make people laugh, I can contribute to her soccer club, and my daughter likes me to decorate her room. Then turn the "negative list" into a "potential list" to do this, create a positive self-image for each of the "negatives" you list. Write a rebuttal that says "it works" instead of "it doesn't work."

Solemnly destroy the "negative list" Burn them, throw them in the garbage, and destroy them. They are no longer part of your thoughts about yourself.

Keep your potential list visible. On your refrigerator door, your journal, or a picture frame on your desk. Keep it beside you so you can always read it and reprogram it.

2. You can be what you want to be

Now that you have your potential list. Create your own visualization story to help you "see" yourself in a new light. For example, if your list of possibilities says, "I eat just the right amount." imagine that you have a moderate portion on your plate and are completely satisfied at the end of the meal.

Read the list of possibilities daily. Take a moment of personal silence to ponder your visualization. Try to start your day first thing in the morning and finish it last night. Imagine yourself as someone on a list doing what you want to do.

3. Keep a Journal of Your Accomplishments Each day

Record positive changes about yourself. We all have victories and "failures." You need to record and remember positive changes because our humanity reflects negative change.

It's of value to nurture and celebrate the small steps you take each day.

4. Relax - You Are Beautiful Work in Progress

Don't listen to criticism. It is neither a criticism of yourself nor others. Remember that you are the designer of your self-esteem. You are too important to give it away. Defend yourself as the creator of your self-image. Do not accept negative criticism. We all make mistakes. Don't blame yourself for making mistakes as a human being. The only tragedy is that we never learn to grow.

5. Forget the Past

The only time you can live is now. You cannot live in the future. And do not live in the past. The challenge is to control our thoughts so that we think in the same time zone we live in! "Have to eat another second," "Have to reach for his chocolate chip, his cookie." Focusing on yesterday's mistakes tricks the brain into repeating them and acknowledging them.

Yesterday is gone. Today is your life. Don't repeat yesterday's mistake today and decide to change today.

6. Decide to change today as you shouldn't live in the future. You can't live in the future. Live for today or change.

The world's oldest cliché is perhaps one of the greatest truisms: "Tomorrow never comes!"

There is no better time than now. So whatever excuse you have to wait to take the healthy steps you know you Should, none of them work. Make up your mind to change.

7. Write Your Life Plan

If you haven't, it's time to give your plans some direction and purpose. Look through the list of possibilities and write next to each potential when you want to achieve it.

8. Carry your Affirmation Cards on Yourself

You are who you think you are. Examine your thoughts daily to strengthen your self-image. One of the easiest ways to do this is to keep an affirmation card in your wallet and check it regularly. Write affirmations, and use short phrases on your business card to remind yourself of your intentions in your self-image.

Example:

You can achieve anything you want.

I am satisfied with a single item.

Try it. You have nothing to lose and all to gain.

9. Change Your Diet.