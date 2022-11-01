Waking Up at 7:00 am Every Day to Clean My Dad's Car: How Did It Affect Me

Photo by JD Weiher on Unsplash

I know cleaning a car is not the most convenient thing to do, but do I have a choice? "No. When I didn't want to do it, he reminded me, and sometimes I let him see why cleaning it wasn't necessary, maybe since it wasn't dirty. But he never saw it that way. All he wanted was for the car to be a little cleaner than it was, even if it meant just wiping off a few specks of dust.

I mean, who cleans their car every morning? Is this even normal? Well, my dad didn't see anything abnormal in it. It was a normal thing to do.

Again, I had no choice but to do it, even though I murmured and grumbled. There was no room for disobedience here.

In all honesty, I wasn't comfortable with this routine. Sometimes I just wished it rained every morning because that's the only opportunity I get not to do this, but it rarely happens, so there was no way of escape.

Although this wasn't the most fun routine to keep up with, I just had to continue doing it, and with time I started getting used to it. But it took time. The few times I never did this was when I returned to college after the break. I'm free to do whatever I like, whenever I want to. I decided to wake up whenever I wanted when there were no morning lectures, and I felt free again. Well, not when I'm back home. Here you don't sleep past 7:00 am because my parents do a better job than the alarm clock, "you get my point."

Coming back home, it's like starting a new thing for me again. I forgot the usual routine.

I guess six months away from home is enough to forget a routine I did back home, especially when it's not what you enjoy doing.

Whenever I forget to clean the car, he doesn't hesitate to remind me, which pisses me off. Sometimes I hear my name called in my sleep. Little did I know, things were about to change this time.

Months have gone by I am now stuck with this routine. It was now a way of life for me.

At least one thing that has changed about me due to this new culture is that I don't sleep more than 7:30 am, whether I have to clean the car or not. At least I get to start my day early and put things in order, so by the end of the day: I can have more time to myself and accomplish other things. It has also affected my academic journey; by waking up that early, I get motivated to do the things of importance and also plan out my activities for the day.

I guess this whole routine wasn't bad after all. Even though it felt like a burden, I believe this has affected me positively. Thanks to Dad, I guess the man was unintentionally preparing me for life's journey.

