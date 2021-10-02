Boise, ID

What Happened to Boise State’s Smurf Turf Mystique?

Stuart Gustafson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vv3hD_0cFOJ36v00
boisedev.com

“An Armchair Quarterback’s Real-time Critique of the Boise State-Nevada Football Game

As the announcers of last week’s BSU-Utah State game pointed out, six points are what separated Boise State from a 2-2 record (after the Utah State win) and an unblemished 4-0 record. The fans in Boise are used to the Broncos winning close games, keeping hopes alive for one of those elusive New Year’s Day games. Those hopes were dashed in game one against University of Central Florida who beat the Broncos 36-31 in a game that saw several bad decisions contribute to the loss.

The one-point loss to Oklahoma State 21-20 on the blue turf at Albertsons Stadium was an aberration as the Broncos have been virtually unbeatable at home. A second half that saw no scoring by either team belied the ability of both teams to score. Even a final field goal would have earned a victory for BSU. But it was not to be, and Boise State was handed its second loss of the young season under new head coach Andy Avalos.

For the record, I never played football, but I am pretty good at watchingall sports and saying what went wrong, and how the player(s) should have played. That is all tongue-in-cheek, of course, but this is a real-time critique of the October 2nd Boise State-Nevada football game.

The first weekend in October saw the Nevada Wolfpack coming to Boise for a conference game. Entering the game, BSU was 1-0 in the Mountain West Mountain Division, and Nevada had not yet played a game in the Mountain West West Division. Neither team could take it easy as each had some tough opponents to face later in the season. But, as most coaches tell their players:

“It’s one game at a time. We can’t worry about future games. Today’s game is the one game we have to focus on.

Bright orange uniforms of BSU looked resplendent on blue turf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JuIfQ_0cFOJ36v00
Stuart Gustafson from FS1 TV show

Though favored by less than a touchdown, BSU’s lead at the end of the first quarter was a bit deceptive. Nevada took the opening kickoff for a score. 7-0 Nevada

BSU was held on ensuing kickoff, only a defensive offside penalty on 4th and punt kept drive alive for a score 7-7

After the kickoff, Nevada marched right down the field, but FG 10-7

BSU then went down and scored with a circus touchdown catch by Shakir 14-10 BSU.

End of Q1

Summary: BSU pass defense playing a bit loose, allowing for good Nevada plays

Offense: Good running and good passing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31RKwQ_0cFOJ36v00
Stuart Gustafson from FS1 TV show

2nd quarter continued where first ended. Nevada marched down for TD 17-14.

BSU moving, but two ugly snaps from center killed drive and led to first BSU punt.

BSU defense held Nevada and they punted for first time – a 39 yard run back by Shakir, set up a few plays to TD 21-17 BSU leading with 12:22 left in half.

2 minute offense by Nevada. Marched down field despite a few good defensive plays by BSU. Last play of half started with 5 seconds remaining … 37 yard FG attempt was good . 21-20 BSU at the half.

Fairly even first half: yards 229-213 Nevada; First downs 12-12; score 21-20 BSU

“Second Half, BSU Ball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pKuEu_0cFOJ36v00
Stuart Gustafson from FS1 TV show

Having deferred the opening kickoff, Boise State got the ball to start the second half.

On first play, Bachmeier was blindsided and lost the ball; Nevada 1st down at BSU 18; a bunch of plays later, including 4 straight penalties….Nevada drove the ball into the End Zone, 2 point play to take 28-21 lead; 6th lead change.

BSU marched down field, but had to settle for FG; 28-24 Nevada.

Nevada had good running game, but then stalled; FG, 31-24 Nevada.

Next possession … BSU – 21 yard sack on 3rd down; bad punt.

The Broncos are losing the aura of of playing on the blue.

Quick Nevada TD 38-24.

KO runback from mid-end zone to 21; 2nd time bad decision. Why not just take fair catch and go to 25?

Some good plays, some not so good. End of third quarter 38-24 Nevada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PCkBI_0cFOJ36v00
Stuart Gustafson from FS1 TV show

Start of 4th quarter; two plays, and turn over on downs. Too much inside traffic to run; spread things out. Nevada has ball with 14:17 left in game, and up by 14. With great run game.. but then a good hold by BSU defense. 4th and 13. Nevada punt. BSU pass play; catch, ball ripped out. Nevada ball on BSU 29. Nevada held to FG, but a 3-score lead, 41-24.

Another Nevada kickoff and another CT Thomas stop short of the 25 – give it up!

Next play to Thomas, pass bounces off his leg, Nevada interception to BSU 25.

Looking like another day game on the Blue going the wrong way for the Broncos!

Could it be the three second half turnouvers?

4th and 35 from midfield. Nevada punt into end zone.

Real-time problem?

Need 3 scores; under 8 minutes to play, and going for short pass plays. That won’t work. Never has, never will.

4th and 6. Floater pass after Bachmeier hit, caught by BSU.

Broncos might get TD, but one score (of 3 needed) in 4 minutes doesn’t work out mathematically.

Another 2 yard play that uses up 30 seconds – great, you’ll only lose by 10 – it’s still a LOSS!

Over 4:54 on this drive; don’t see any sense of urgency.

Finally a TD, but used over 60% of available time. 41-31 Nevada. Nevada can run ball, BSU will have to use timeouts.

Nevada run – no timeout – run no time out. Finally a time out but had already lost time on the clock between plays – BAD time management, Coach Avalos!

Run, timeout. 4th down and 2, run. 2:16 left in game. BSU gets the ball. Can they score 10 points in 2:09? Doubtful.

Short play, clock moving – who thinks that’s a winning plan?

Then a run play – really? You need 2 scores, and you do a run play?

Pass play up middle, clock runs. QB sack –

Where is Dandy Don Meredith to sing, : “Say Good night, the party’s over”?

Final BSU timeout. 1:10 left; 3rd and 9.

Tackled inbound.. Players walking – no rush.

How about a coaching staff with offensive mentality?

Tackled; game over. 41-31 Nevada.

The Smurf Turf mystique is GONE!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Articles on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday about travel, relevant local/regional items, some finance. Always with a slant to ask you to think.

Boise, ID
1949 followers

More from Stuart Gustafson

Idaho State

More Intra-State Feuding between Idaho Governor Brad Little and Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin

Governor Little and Lieutenant Governor McGeachin --cnn.com. Idaho is one of those states in the U.S. where the top two political offices don’t run together in state-wide elections. This means that it is possible to have a governor of one party and a lieutenant governor of another party. That would certainly create some tensions, especially when the governor is out of state, and the lieutenant governor takes over the helm.

Read full story
27 comments
Boise, ID

Are You Getting Ready for Winter? It’s on its Way!

It’s amazing how cool a temperature of 70 degrees feels after our Boise summer of lots of 90 and 100 degree days. But the calendar told us that we officially entered the season of autumn last week, and the daytime highs are reflecting that change. I’ve lived in Boise for 28 years now -- yes, I am one of those who moved from Southern California to take a job here -- and my body still doesn’t adjust easily to having four seasons. They’re not all the same length. It seems we have long winters and long summers to go along with short springs and autumns. It could be worse.

Read full story
Boise, ID

It’s Getting Harder and Harder to Get "Normal" Veterinarian Services

The covid situation has caused an unanticipated problem that is having a huge impact on pet owners. While there isn’t much health information available on whether animals can catch, and then possibly transmit, the Covid-19 virus, even having routine appointments and examinations is much harder today.

Read full story
3 comments
Boise, ID

Is Boise’s Housing Price Boom Going to Stop Anytime Soon?

Thinking of negotiating on the purchase price for a home in the Boise area? As an old saying goes, “It’s not your father’s housing market any more.”. In this case, if you are considering negotiating, you had better come to terms with the fact that you will be negotiating on how much OVER the asking price you will have to pay. The days of offering some percentage below the asking price are gone.

Read full story
1 comments
Boise, ID

Halloween Activities are Starting Early in the Boise Area

Halloween is still four and a half weeks away, at least according to the calendar. But retailers have already had their items, especially all the mega-bags of candy, out for sale for over a month. I drove by a house on Ash Park Drive on Monday evening where the residents were putting the finishing touches on the massive Halloween display of spooky objects and speaking life-size characters. I’ve even seen that some of the big-box stores are already displaying Christmas decorations.

Read full story
1 comments
Boise, ID

What Do “Seasonal Workers” do “Off Season”?

Most people think of “seasonal workers” as only those people who move from one agricultural crop to the next as the seasons change. But there are many other types of “seasonal workers,” and my household has been utilizing two types of them for many years. I know there are alternatives to their services, but I like things just the way they are.

Read full story
Boise, ID

Life After Death? Boise Factory Outlet Mall to Find Out

It used to be the place to go shopping, to take out-of-state visitors, to go buy every item on your Christmas list. And you could even go ice skating while you were out there. The Boise Factory Outlet Mall.

Read full story
4 comments
Boise, ID

It Takes a Special Instructor to Teach at the Community Colleges

Besides some medical professionals, teachers are probably the least appreciated, most underpaid, yet most critical component in the learning and development of people of all ages, races, genders, and nationalities. There are plenty of articles about teacher pay, and how some teachers work at least one more job in order just to pay the rent. And for many of them, that is still not enough for them to be able have any lifestyle outside of work.

Read full story
Boise, ID

When Parenting Becomes Enabling

I believe that all parents embark on the lifelong journey of parenting with the best of intentions. We want the best for our children; it is said that most parents typically want their children to “do better” than they have done for themselves. I personally don’t think that is absolutely necessary, but then we are all individuals.

Read full story
4 comments

Changing Seasons Can Cause Impacts on Relationships

We’re at the official end of Summer here in the Northern Hemisphere, and some locations are clearly feeling the impact of the changing weather. While many of us think that the changing of the seasons is purely related to weather and hours of sunlight, there are additional impacts that can strain our inter-personal relationships.

Read full story
Boise, ID

Boise Has a Long Reputation for Taking in Refugees

The recent withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan has had a residual effect of having many Afghans leave their country. Some have left for fear of retribution by take-over forces, and some have left just to seek a better life in “the promised land.”

Read full story
15 comments
Boise, ID

Now I Know Why Some People Prefer a Flight of Beers

I came to my favorite pub in Boise, Copenross Growlers, to have a beer and to chat with others. I freely admit that I am NOT a beer connoisseur. Those who know me know that my preference is a light-tasting beer, a pilsner or lager. Pictured above, Carol is definitely different. She loves different flavors, and trying new things.

Read full story

The Strain on Relationships Due to Alzheimer’s Disease

What do you see when you look at that image above? We don’t see the faces; we don’t see the hands; just their feet, backs and back of their heads. They could be any couple: the couple next door; your grandparents; that nice old couple from your place of worship; a couple you see walking around the block every day. They could be anybody.

Read full story
2 comments
Boise, ID

Autumn is Arriving Early in Boise This Year

One week from today, September 22, marks the first day of Autumn here in Boise and the Northern Hemisphere this year. While that day is not always the 22nd—sometimes it’s the 21st—I’ve always thought of it as September 22nd. And that was always an easy day for me to remember as it was my Dad’s birthday. This year would be 106 for him, except that he’s been gone for over half that many.

Read full story
Boise, ID

One Month of As Many Car Washes as I Want

Does the idea of being able to have your car or truck washed, waxed, tires cleaned, etc., as often as you want -- does that appeal to you?. Plus you can have the floor mats washed as often as you want for NO additional price!

Read full story

Have a [Good] Relationship with Your Grandparents?

Did you know that Sunday September 12th was Grandparents Day? If you’re like most people, that question is answered with a “Huh? I didn’t know there was a Grandparents Day.”

Read full story

One Way of Parenting and Remembering Our Parents

We’re all mortal, even if we think that just because today came after yesterday that there will be a tomorrow. But for some, tomorrow doesn’t arrive. We know that because people die every day. My Mom passed away almost ten years ago, at the age of 94. So, in all respects, she lived a “good full life,” regardless of the tragedies and tribulations she endured (She claimed I wasn’t one of those tragedies or tribulations).

Read full story
5 comments
Boise, ID

Boise State Football Home Opener Against UTEP a Thriller!

After a disappointing 36-31 loss last weekend to the University of Central Florida, the Boise State Broncos vowed to thrill the local fans in their home opener Friday night the 10th. With kickoff scheduled for 7:40 PM, much cooler weather than in recent weeks, and a persistent rainfall in the early afternoon, the atmosphere was ripe for an exciting football game.

Read full story
Boise, ID

There’s a Lot Going On this 9/11 Weekend in Boise

This weekend, as well all remember, is the 20th anniversary of the terrible events of September 11, 2001. I took the photograph the flag above at the 9/11 Memorial outside the Public Library in Erie, Pennsylvania. As you look closely at the photo, you will see the inscribed names of the more than 3,000 people who perished on 9/11. The memorial area was not huge; there is a steel girder from the WTC towers, and there’s a memorial bench. I was just out for a stroll in town (from a cruise boat) when I saw the area; it was very moving!

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy