Boise, ID

Boise Has a Long Reputation for Taking in Refugees

Stuart Gustafson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOm53_0c1CwfeS00
Ra Dragon/unsplash

The recent withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan has had a residual effect of having many Afghans leave their country. Some have left for fear of retribution by take-over forces, and some have left just to seek a better life in “the promised land.”

Idaho, and Boise in particular, have long been the promised land for many refugees. In fact, the Bosnian-Herzegovinian Cultural Center in Idaho was founded in Boise over twenty years ago in 2000. This center was founded by refuges who in the 1990s had settled in Idaho as they fled from a civil war in their homes in Bosnia and Herzegovinia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26g0jG_0c1CwfeS00
Data.caller.com/refugee/Idaho-boise

According the website data.caller.com, over 9,000 refugees have settled in Boise since 2002. When you look at the image below, the “reddish hot spots” show where the larger number of refugees originated. The data is through the end of 2019, almost two years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRFvt_0c1CwfeS00
Data.caller.com/refugee/Idaho-boise

Looking at the Middle East region, we see the following numbers:

  • Syria 230
  • Iraq 1,213
  • Palestine 59
  • Iran 82
  • Uzbekistan 217
  • Afghanistan 629 (and this doesn’t include the Afghan refugees (approximately 400) who are slated to come to the area soon.

Other countries who have “sent’ refuges to the Boise area include:

  • Democratic Republic of the Congo 1,997 refugees
  • Somalia 1,124
  • Burma (Myanmar) 1,186
  • Bhutan 870
  • Russia 438
  • Colombia 106
  • Ukraine 109

I might have missed one or two countries on that map, but I counted that Boise has received refugees from 48 countries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pT6fj_0c1CwfeS00
https://data.caller.com/refugee/idaho/all/all/

When you look at Idaho as a state, you see that over 13,000 refugees have settled in Idaho from 2002 through 2019. What’s a bit shocking is that Boise has accepted 71.7% of the refugees, and Twin Falls has accepted 27.2% of them. It’s easy to do the math to see that these two cities alone have taken in 98.9% of the state’s refugees in that period of time. Does that say something positive about those two cities, or does it say that the rest of the state isn’t all that welcoming to refugees? I'll leave that conclusion up to you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AWQdl_0c1CwfeS00
ktvb.com

I am a member of Hillview United Methodist Church on Ustick road here in Boise. We have provided space and the water for a Refugee Garden for at least fifteen years, maybe even twenty. The people who grow their vegetables in the garden are very appreciative of having a space to grow food because many of them live in apartments where there isn’t any place for gardening.

#Boise #Refugees #Afghan #Afghanistan #Bosnia

Get the exclusive News Break app by clicking here, and always keep up to date with the latest news.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 15

Published by

Articles on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday about travel, relevant local/regional items, some finance. Always with a slant to ask you to think.

Boise, ID
1914 followers

More from Stuart Gustafson

Boise, ID

It Takes a Special Instructor to Teach at the Community Colleges

Besides some medical professionals, teachers are probably the least appreciated, most underpaid, yet most critical component in the learning and development of people of all ages, races, genders, and nationalities. There are plenty of articles about teacher pay, and how some teachers work at least one more job in order just to pay the rent. And for many of them, that is still not enough for them to be able have any lifestyle outside of work.

Read full story
Boise, ID

When Parenting Becomes Enabling

I believe that all parents embark on the lifelong journey of parenting with the best of intentions. We want the best for our children; it is said that most parents typically want their children to “do better” than they have done for themselves. I personally don’t think that is absolutely necessary, but then we are all individuals.

Read full story
2 comments

Changing Seasons Can Cause Impacts on Relationships

We’re at the official end of Summer here in the Northern Hemisphere, and some locations are clearly feeling the impact of the changing weather. While many of us think that the changing of the seasons is purely related to weather and hours of sunlight, there are additional impacts that can strain our inter-personal relationships.

Read full story
Boise, ID

Now I Know Why Some People Prefer a Flight of Beers

I came to my favorite pub in Boise, Copenross Growlers, to have a beer and to chat with others. I freely admit that I am NOT a beer connoisseur. Those who know me know that my preference is a light-tasting beer, a pilsner or lager. Pictured above, Carol is definitely different. She loves different flavors, and trying new things.

Read full story

The Strain on Relationships Due to Alzheimer’s Disease

What do you see when you look at that image above? We don’t see the faces; we don’t see the hands; just their feet, backs and back of their heads. They could be any couple: the couple next door; your grandparents; that nice old couple from your place of worship; a couple you see walking around the block every day. They could be anybody.

Read full story
2 comments
Boise, ID

Autumn is Arriving Early in Boise This Year

One week from today, September 22, marks the first day of Autumn here in Boise and the Northern Hemisphere this year. While that day is not always the 22nd—sometimes it’s the 21st—I’ve always thought of it as September 22nd. And that was always an easy day for me to remember as it was my Dad’s birthday. This year would be 106 for him, except that he’s been gone for over half that many.

Read full story
Boise, ID

One Month of As Many Car Washes as I Want

Does the idea of being able to have your car or truck washed, waxed, tires cleaned, etc., as often as you want -- does that appeal to you?. Plus you can have the floor mats washed as often as you want for NO additional price!

Read full story

Have a [Good] Relationship with Your Grandparents?

Did you know that Sunday September 12th was Grandparents Day? If you’re like most people, that question is answered with a “Huh? I didn’t know there was a Grandparents Day.”

Read full story

One Way of Parenting and Remembering Our Parents

We’re all mortal, even if we think that just because today came after yesterday that there will be a tomorrow. But for some, tomorrow doesn’t arrive. We know that because people die every day. My Mom passed away almost ten years ago, at the age of 94. So, in all respects, she lived a “good full life,” regardless of the tragedies and tribulations she endured (She claimed I wasn’t one of those tragedies or tribulations).

Read full story
5 comments
Boise, ID

Boise State Football Home Opener Against UTEP a Thriller!

After a disappointing 36-31 loss last weekend to the University of Central Florida, the Boise State Broncos vowed to thrill the local fans in their home opener Friday night the 10th. With kickoff scheduled for 7:40 PM, much cooler weather than in recent weeks, and a persistent rainfall in the early afternoon, the atmosphere was ripe for an exciting football game.

Read full story
Boise, ID

There’s a Lot Going On this 9/11 Weekend in Boise

This weekend, as well all remember, is the 20th anniversary of the terrible events of September 11, 2001. I took the photograph the flag above at the 9/11 Memorial outside the Public Library in Erie, Pennsylvania. As you look closely at the photo, you will see the inscribed names of the more than 3,000 people who perished on 9/11. The memorial area was not huge; there is a steel girder from the WTC towers, and there’s a memorial bench. I was just out for a stroll in town (from a cruise boat) when I saw the area; it was very moving!

Read full story
4 comments
Boise, ID

Updated — July 23 was National Hot Dog Day

UPDATED September 8, 2021. Yes, July 23 was National Hot Dog Day. I was just told about another place that has quite the selection of gourmet Hot Dogs, there are 14 on the menu that I just looked at online for Twisted District Brew Company at 3840 Chinden Boulevard in Garden City. I haven't been there yet since I was just told about it this afternoon. But with names like Ring of Fire, Garden of Eden, and The Pool Boy (and many other interesting names), these dogs beg for tasting.

Read full story
1 comments
Boise, ID

How Many Speed Limits Are There in Boise?

Quick…how many different speed limits do you think there are in Boise? Before you come up with your answer, keep in mind that there are at most 5 different speed limits in most European countries? Those five are 30, 50, 70, 90, and 110 kilometers per hours (KMH). Now keep in mind that a kilometer is about 0.62 (or close to 5/8) mile. So that 110 KMH is about 68 miles per hour (MPH).

Read full story
Boise, ID

Opening Games of BSU Football Seasons Set the Tone

The Boise State (BSU) Football program has never been one to back away from a tough game. Such was the case this past week as the Broncos took on a perennial powerhouse Power 5 school, the University of Central Florida. UCF was favored to win the game by 6½ points, but spreads have never concerned BSU. Boise State fans felt that BSU should have won the game, a game lost with a 36-31 score, and there are plenty of excuses and blames to go around.

Read full story
2 comments
Idaho State

Boise: the “City of Trees” and the “City of Stray Animals”

(image from Daniil Khudiakov on unsplash.com) Boise -- the capital city of the Gem State of Idaho -- is known as one the friendliest cities in the nation. While that is wonderful news to its [two-legged] residents, it’s not great news to the four-legged animals, whether they are cats or dogs, that are left to roam the streets and alleys of this fine city.

Read full story
13 comments
Boise, ID

Golden Wok Has Been Feeding Boise for Decades

I don’t know exactly how long the Golden Wok Restaurant on Chinden Boulevard has been in business, but it was a known mainstay when we moved to Boise over twenty-seven years ago. I remember seeing cars driving around with the plastic signs sitting on the car’s roof as deliveries were being made. It’s not the best known, or maybe not even the highest-rated Chinese food restaurant in the area, but we like the food, the service, the portions, and the value.

Read full story
4 comments
Idaho State

Boise, Idaho: “Growth Too Much; Barricade the Borders!”

(image courtesy of Tim Mossholder on unsplash.com) The growth of Boise, Idaho, and the resulting backlash from its long-time residents isn’t a new phenomenon. When I moved from Southern California in 1993 to Boise to take a job with Hewlett-Packard Company (HP), the anti-California sentiment was extremely strong. I had been warned of how locals would “key” cars with California plates. Some drivers even took it to the extreme of forcing drivers [of cars with California plates] off the road.

Read full story
25 comments
Boise, ID

The “Weathermen” (Women) in Boise are Overpaid for Their Guesses”

(photo from Amir Esrafili on unsplash.com) There is a standing saying about the weather that I didn’t learn until several years after I moved to Boise, Idaho, in 1993. That saying -- get ready -- is that if you don’t like the weather, just wait a few minutes because it’s bound to change.

Read full story
6 comments
Boise, ID

Why Hollywood is Quietly Wooing Boise for Settings, Plots, Musicians

It’s a secret, but then it’s not really a secret that Hollywood film executives are looking at Boise, Idaho, for future movies. It’s not just because of the famous people who either live in , or have lived in, Idaho’s capital city and neighboring areas. So, why then are the producers and directors of movies with eight- and nine-figure scripts roaming around the Treasure Valley?

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy