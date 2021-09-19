Boise, ID

Now I Know Why Some People Prefer a Flight of Beers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ByqDo_0c0ee5eG00
I came to my favorite pub in Boise, Copenross Growlers, to have a beer and to chat with others. I freely admit that I am NOT a beer connoisseur. Those who know me know that my preference is a light-tasting beer, a pilsner or lager. Pictured above, Carol is definitely different. She loves different flavors, and trying new things.

A flight gives you options.

That’s what Carol told me when I asked her why she prefers a flight of beers. If you notice, she even has her own flight box and bottles; that’s how much she likes flights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mz8fX_0c0ee5eG00
Her special bottles show more of the beers, and I like the variety of the colors in today’s selections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zjzO9_0c0ee5eG00
I missed one of her selections (the available varieties are always changing, and they’re not always in numerical order), but the ones shown indicate she definitely favors the stronger ones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J3wKE_0c0ee5eG00
The colors of my selections (I told chief beertender James, “You know what I like”) don’t show up as well in the shorter glasses. The flavors were familiar, and it was delightful to see how the tastes progressed from one to the next.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ibRxu_0c0ee5eG00
Carol and her friend Erik and I were chatting when Jim walked in. He was going to visit with friends, and he had told them that he would bring the beverages. So, his flight wasn’t to be consumed on the premises, but in the cans that they seal and you can take with you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p3kTO_0c0ee5eG00
“As much as I like Porters and Stouts, my doctor told me to cut down on the carbs.

Jim had quite the selection that he was taking with him: Peanut Butter Stout; Wild Berry Seltzer, and a Cider. I’ve known Jim for a few years, and we chatted about books he’s working on, and then he headed off to his friends to enjoy the brews while they were still chilled.

“They will fix you up with cans and growlers to go.

It is fun to see regulars come in and order up a few cans or growlers to go. They know what they like, and they are taking the beverages home with them, or off to a friend’s house (like Jim was doing). You will definitely be appreciated when you arrive carrying a nice cold specialty brew.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gaxzo_0c0ee5eG00
James: “Give me a flight of stuff I’d never try on my own.”

And there’s the flight that James brought to me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14XcDr_0c0ee5eG00
They were definitely different from what I would order for myself. But … of the four, only the IPA is the only one I would probably not order. I’ve never been a fan of IPAs, but that’s okay. I did find three new ones that I liked, ones I might not have ever ordered on my own.

That’s the beauty of beer flights. You get to taste different beers, perhaps even some you never thought you’d like, and you come away with another new “favorite.”

Thank you, Copenross Growlers for having a great selection of beers and ciders because we don’t all like the same thing.

#Boise #Beer #CopenrossGrowlers

