Boise, ID

There’s a Lot Going On this 9/11 Weekend in Boise

Stuart Gustafson

Taken in Erie, PAStuart Gustafson

This weekend, as well all remember, is the 20th anniversary of the terrible events of September 11, 2001. I took the photograph the flag above at the 9/11 Memorial outside the Public Library in Erie, Pennsylvania. As you look closely at the photo, you will see the inscribed names of the more than 3,000 people who perished on 9/11. The memorial area was not huge; there is a steel girder from the WTC towers, and there’s a memorial bench. I was just out for a stroll in town (from a cruise boat) when I saw the area; it was very moving!

There are [at least] two big events on Friday, September 10th. The day marks the opening day of the three-day 32nd Boise Pride Festival. Per the festival’s website, its mission is to, “promote unity and celebrate the diversity of sexual orientations and identities in Boise year-round.” The main location is at the Cecil D. Andrus Park at 601 West Jefferson, but there are other venues as well. While it is impractical to list many of the events in this article, you can access the entire schedule at this link.

Friday night also marks the home opener for the Boise State football team, hoping to rebound from its disappointing loss to University of Central Florida last week. Coming to Boise are the Miners from the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). Both teams will still have a zero in their records if Boise State (who is 0-1) loses, while UTEP is 2-0, having beaten New Mexico State and Bethune-Cookman. To remove both zeroes, Boise State will have to win the game to go 1-1, and UTEP would then be 2-1. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM, and the game is slated to be televised nationally.

Just like millions of people, I recall with clarity the morning of September 11, 2001. I was dressed for work, and my wife and I were watched one of the “Wall Street” shows on CNBC when we saw a live image similar to that above. It was unimaginable and hard to fathom. To this day I cannot believe how a big plane like that, I think it was a Boeing 767, going at speeds around 500 miles per hour, could fly into a building and not come out the other side. Whatever laws of Physics (and construction) that immediately stopped that plane were truly mind-numbing. There will be moments of silence and reflection, and maybe even statements from people saying it never really happened, but over 3,000 people were lost that day … and many tens of thousands later because of it. #NeverForget

Probably one of the least known holidays in the United States is Grandparents Day. Most people know that Mother’s Day is in May (they might not remember that it’s the second Sunday) and that Father’s Day is in June (the third Sunday). This Sunday, September 12th, is Grandparents Day. In 1978, President Carter signed the proclamation that made the first Sunday after Labor Day to be called National Grandparents Day. It came about because Marian McQuade started a movement and “wanted to educate the youth about the importance of seniors and the contributions they have made throughout history.” You still have time to get a card, but maybe not mail it, to wish your grandparents a great day. Or just call them!

Whatever you do this weekend, stay safe and stay healthy!

