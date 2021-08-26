Boise, ID

Some Getaways from Boise for Labor Day

It feels a little odd to some of us in that school has already started—two weeks ago for some districts—and we are still a week and a half away from Labor Day. But that “official end of summer” is coming soon; what are your plans? Are you getting out of town, or are you avoiding the rush and enjoying a “staycation”?

Many people who might otherwise look for a low-cost flight out of town are staying away from airports and planes because of the coronavirus epidemic. I just went on my first set of flights since March of 2020, yes, seventeen months ago! I flew from Boise to San Francisco and then on to San Diego. The trip home was the reverse. As one who’s flown a lot, the only real difference I saw was that masks were required in the airports and on the planes. The flights were fine, and all the passengers were friendly and compliant.

But flying is not the only way you can get out of town for Labor Day, or for any weekend or any other time you want to just want to “get away.” If you haven’t already made your plans and reservations for Labor Day weekend, some activities and locations are probably already filled. In fact, some people I know who go fishing on for the weekend, book their cabin for the next year as they check out on Labor Day Monday. Now that’s planning ahead.

Camping—the State of Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation has a good website for finding out information on where you can camp; what type of camping is available; what resources area available at each campground, and the information for making a reservation. Click that “Find a Camping Spot” button on the website to find your camping spot for the weekend or for whenever you camping trip is.

Driving—Having everyone get into the car and heading out on the highway is always a possibility. So while driving is certainly cheaper than flying for most people, be prepared for the shock at the pump; gas prices are still very high. An article earlier this month on KTVB.com cites a AAA report that the “average price for gas in Idaho is $3.79 per gallon, which is five cents more than a week ago and 32 cents more than a month ago, while the “national average sits at $3.18, which is just two cents more than a week ago and five cents more than a month ago.” Clearly, Idahoans are paying more for gas. But, if your car is a hybrid or an all-electric vehicle, you might not be as concerned about the price of gas.

Flying is still an option, and sometimes the last-minute tickets can be a real bargain. I prefer a certain airline, and you might also. But if you aren’t picky about who “gets you there,” you can use any one of the many booking sites to check for flights at decent prices. That is if you know where you want to go. An alternate is to use Kayak.com. They have a neat feature that is just perfect for any getaway situation where the location isn’t as important as the price and the dates. The steps to do this are easy:

  • Go to the website Kayak.com
  • Click Flights in the left panel
  • In the top drop-down boxes select Round-trip, how many passengers, what service class, and how many bags you’re checking (for a weekend, use carry-on only!)
  • Select your departure airport; in this case BOI for Boise
  • Leave the To? as it is
  • Select your departure and return dates
  • Select the “magnifying glass” at the end

It will now say, You didn’t select an airport, and give you a choice: select the Explore button to see where you can go “on your budget.” This is an amount you can set in the left panel.

That’s it—find your place to go, and see what is available.

Remember, however, that whether flying or driving, you’ll still need a place to stay once you get there. Don’t overlook that essential item!

