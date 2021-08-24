Boise, ID

Idaho Leads the Nation in Percentage Housing Price Increases

Stuart Gustafson

Anyone who has thought about buying a home, or even selling their current home in Boise, or almost anywhere in Idaho, knows that prices have been going in one direction—up! And this trend has been nationwide with the exception of just a few states. According to corelogic.com, home prices nationally increased 17.2% from June 2020 to June 2021. While that double-digit increase is already high, the housing price increase for the state of Idaho for the same period was almost exactly DOUBLE at 34.2%.

https://www.corelogic.com/intelligence/u-s-home-price-insights/

I’ve written more than one article about housing prices in Boise, sometime using my own home as an example. The only reason for showing its increases is that it’s a home; it’s not an investment. If I were to sell it, where would I live? I’d then have to buy a home whose price has also dramatically increased. Here are my four most recent “housing price” articles:

In that April 3rd article, I quoted a [now updated] posting on zillow.com, saying, “The most recent listing at zillow.com shows that the average home value in Boise is $437,814. That might not be a huge number for people in other states, but it is a 28% increase over the previous year.” That was just four months ago. Are you ready for the new number?

https://www.zillow.com/boise-id/home-values/

So, what had been an average price of $437,814 just 4+ months ago is now $506,564. That increase might seem modest at 15.7%, but remember that we are talking about just a little over a third of a year. And that same posting shows the average price in Boise housing to have increased 44.9% in twelve months.

Is anyone getting a 44.9% pay raise this year?

That’s a silly question; I can’t imagine anyone getting that type of a pay raise.

So what’s driving the huge increase in housing prices, not only in Idaho, but also nation-wide?

From a national point of view, there are new buyers in the market who did more saving because of the coronavirus pandemic. They stayed home; they didn’t eat out as much or at all; they didn’t travel; they didn’t go to movies or shows or concerts; they didn’t spend as much money on clothes because they were mostly working at home; they didn’t spend as much on gasoline and car repairs because they weren’t driving to work. As a consequence, they put more money into savings.

All of those factors certainly would apply to Idaho residents as well. But Idaho is constantly a recipient of people moving from other states. The weather is typically nice here; the cost of living is definitely lower than many other states, and some people are moving into the area with a lot of cash from the sale of their home elsewhere. All of those items contribute to Idaho leading the nation in home price increases.



