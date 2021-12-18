Seattle, WA

Barren roster points to Seahawks rebuild

Stuart Grant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1samyH_0dQTZFMj00
Seahawks QB Russell WilsonAll-Pro Reels on Wikimedia Commons

While only the Detroit Lions, NY Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans have been eliminated from post season play thus far, Seahawks fans haven't thrown in the towel just yet. The Seahawks have missed the playoffs only once with Russell Wilson at QB. That was in 2017 when the team went 9 - 7.

The Seahawks were one of the only teams in league history to get to the post-season with a sub .500 record. The 2010 team qualified for the wild card round with a record of 7 - 9. The first round wild card victory over the 11 - 5 New Orleans Saints featured the famous 67 yard TD run by Marshawn Lynch.

The only other season in the Pete Carroll era that saw the team miss the playoffs was 2011 when the late Tavaris Jackson was starting QB. The team has never finished below .500 with Russell Wilson at QB. Their current record is 5 - 8 and with the expansion of the schedule to seventeen games, a record of 9 - 8 is mathematically possible.

Regardless of whether the Seahawks qualify for the playoffs, there is a feeling that change is in the air for 2022. Wilson has gone public with his desire for more input into roster decisions and frustration with the number of hits he takes. The team's recent personnel decisions have been notable for their addition of inexperienced young players and veterans near at the end like Greg Olsen and Carlos Dunlap II.

The 2020 trade for Safety Jamal Adams signaled win now as they gave up their first and third round draft picks in 2021 and first round pick in 2022.

The team had respectable Pro Bowl representation in 2020 with Wilson, WR DK Metcalf, ILB Bobby Wagner, Adams and fellow safety Qandre Diggs as well as two special teamers. The depth drops off precipitously after that. With Wilson and Carroll in the twilight of their careers it is hard to see either wanting to stick around for a roster replenishment without a corresponding supply of draft picks.

Wilson is a much loved figure in Seattle and synonymous with the team's most glorious moments. With his celebrity wife, Ciara, a move to a big media market cannot be ruled out. If the Seahawks acknowledge that a changing of the guard is in order, the draft picks needed to field a fresh roster may only come through trading Wilson.

If Wilson and the Seahawks want another run at glory together, Wilson may acquire the personnel influence he craves by offering to restructure his contract or reduce his salary as Tom Brady did in New England.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
NFLSeattle SeahawksRussell WilsonRebuildingPlayoffs

Comments / 0

Published by

disparate parts coalescing toward a greater meaning in the pursuit of a fully realized life

523 followers

More from Stuart Grant

ZZ Top monetizes back catalog

On the heels of the passing of bassist Dusty Hill in July, the remaining members of Texas based ZZ Top have sold their back catalog. The deal between the band and both record label BMG and investment firm KKR is worth $50 million dollars. The package comprises publishing rights and royalties from both recorded and performed music.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Saints' DE Cameron Jordan joins sack century club

New Orleans Saints Defensive End Cameron JordanWikimedia Commons. In a game that was short on highlights but long on milestones, the New Orleans Saints' 9 - 0 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did much more than keep the Saints' playoff hopes alive. By shutting out Tom Brady, the Saints preserved the NFL quarterback record of consecutive games without a shut out loss held by retired Saint QB Drew Brees. Brees' mark of 304 remains safe.

Read full story
Plattsburgh, NY

Will Omicron be the grinch that stole border towns' Christmas?

The US land border has been open to fully vaccinated Canadian travelers since November 8. Our northern neighbors are embracing their wanderlust and planning for testing and documentation requirements needed to make a cross border trip.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Raiders season of turmoil points to organizational overhaul

Jon GrudenTravis AFB on Flickr - Creative Commons License. The ill-advised decision to dance on the Chiefs home field logo only to end in a 48 - 9 thrashing last Sunday symbolizes the Raiders 2021 season. Fans are being punished seven fold for the team's many karmic offenses. It wasn't enough to have a trifecta of off-field disasters, they had to add to it with the pre-game stupidity at Arrowhead.

Read full story
1 comments

Latin Americans say ¡no, gracias! to Latinx

Among the hallmarks of Wokism is the assumption of moral righteousness on the part of its adherents. Another is the lumping of all newcomers to the west into victim categories without consulting with those so named. This dynamic serves to fire the culture wars in the name of creating a more tolerant society.

Read full story
Washington, DC

With pending release of RG3 book, Snyder watch begins in earnest

Washington Football Team Owner Dan SnyderKeith Allison on Wikimedia Commons. With the upcoming release of an exposé about his tenure in Washington by currently unemployed NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, there is a sense of impending doom around the ownership of Dan Snyder. It is not as if this is the first or only scandal enveloping the team since his assuming controlling interest in 1999.

Read full story
4 comments

How artists get out of recording contracts

Rock and roll history is strewn with examples of artists whose careers were put in limbo by trying to get out of recording contracts. Sometimes these circumstances have little or nothing to do with the record company in question. Band member relations can disintegrate personally and artistically.

Read full story
3 comments

Sate your existentialist hunger at Midnight Diner

Foreign film and TV is a welcome reprieve when you are seeking to tune out your immediate world. With an abundance of Netflix content devoted environmental fatalism or human evil in true crime, a departure is in order, not only from our own world but from content about worldly problems. With this in mind, a sampling of the Japanese TV drama Midnight Diner was apropos.

Read full story

The mental health side effects of the pandemic

As the world ventures toward immunity and normalcy or a reasonable facsimile thereof, we are frequently hit with statistical milestones. Numbers of cases, doses, Covid deaths, outbreaks and vaccines scroll across our TVs and computer screens. From this we are to brace for prolonged restrictions or entertain hopes of a return to social interaction.

Read full story
4 comments

Canada's unknown musical treasures

Serious music fans appreciate Canada’s rich contribution to popular music. With a sparse population and world class recording artists in every genre, our northern neighbor has produced a bounty of great music enjoyed by audiences on every continent.

Read full story
Macomb County, MI

The iconic photo that shows us the way forward

children playing in Mount Clemens, MichiganJoe Crachiola/Courtesy of The Macomb Daily. Joseph Crachiola was a staff photographer for the Macomb Daily in the 1970s. One day in 1973 while out on assignment in Mount Clemens, Michigan, he happened upon a group of children playing in a downtown alley. Lucky for us, he captured a spontaneous moment of friendship that has resonated powerfully across generations and went viral online.

Read full story
1 comments

Canadian police harassment of prominent black citizens

On May 14, 2021, Vancouver police questioned, detained and handcuffed eighty one year old, retired Provincial Supreme Court Judge, Selwyn Romilly. Trinidadian born Romilly was walking on the Seawall in Vancouver’s Stanley Park. Police were monitoring the park when reports came in of a brown complexioned man punching, kicking and spitting at people on the Seawall. The correct suspect was eventually arrested and was roughly half Romilly’s age. Romilly was released shortly after by Vancouver Police.

Read full story
29 comments

OBJ in Cleveland was a shot gun marriage

Now that Odell Beckham Jr has secured his release from the Cleveland Browns, it's time to unpack what has been a strangely ill-fitting tenure. Beckham was acquired during the John Dorsey regime along with ex-Giant Olivier Vernon for Cleveland's 2019 first and third round draft picks. Dorsey had fully invested himself on taking University of Oklahoma's quarterback Baker Mayfield at number one overall in 2018 on the heels of an 0 - 16 season.

Read full story
4 comments

Bad luck comes in threes for the Las Vegas Raiders

Three has always been considered a number with mystical power. Depending on perspective, you can say third time's the charm or bad luck comes in threes. Christendom has the Holy Trinity. Buddhism has the Three Pagodas. Hinduism has the third eye.

Read full story
52 comments

Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson go NBA on the NFL

Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers' very public dispute with the Packers front office predates the release of his Covid-19 vaccination status. Green Bay has been an almost annual factor in the NFC playoff picture since Rodgers' became starter. That a Hall of Fame QB of his calibre has just one Superbowl appearance invites skepticism for the team's personnel decisions.

Read full story
1 comments

With his return to Carolina, Cam Newton joins exclusive QB club

With the NFL's addition of a seventeenth regular season game this year, you would think that this might tip teams to the notion that quarterback depth is crucial. Thursday night and overseas games are putting more pressure on players to play in less than optimum health. We are entering an era where it is all but assured that your starting QB won't play every game on the regular season schedule.

Read full story
2 comments

Extolling the musical genius of Marshall Crenshaw

Every music lover has an artist they feel is unjustly denied their due in fame and recognition. One they feel a strident sense of injustice about. The great unsung artist must be an outsider to pop culture who could walk down the street unrecognized.

Read full story

NFL leaks reveal Shakespearean intrigue

The e-mail leaks of former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and Redskins executive Bruce Allen beg many questions beyond the bad judgement and juvenile intolerance revealed in their content. As the exchange was with a sitting NFL team executive while Gruden was a network TV announcer, the motivation behind the leaks is revealing.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy