Barren roster points to Seahawks rebuild

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson All-Pro Reels on Wikimedia Commons

While only the Detroit Lions, NY Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans have been eliminated from post season play thus far, Seahawks fans haven't thrown in the towel just yet. The Seahawks have missed the playoffs only once with Russell Wilson at QB. That was in 2017 when the team went 9 - 7.

The Seahawks were one of the only teams in league history to get to the post-season with a sub .500 record. The 2010 team qualified for the wild card round with a record of 7 - 9. The first round wild card victory over the 11 - 5 New Orleans Saints featured the famous 67 yard TD run by Marshawn Lynch.

The only other season in the Pete Carroll era that saw the team miss the playoffs was 2011 when the late Tavaris Jackson was starting QB. The team has never finished below .500 with Russell Wilson at QB. Their current record is 5 - 8 and with the expansion of the schedule to seventeen games, a record of 9 - 8 is mathematically possible.

Regardless of whether the Seahawks qualify for the playoffs, there is a feeling that change is in the air for 2022. Wilson has gone public with his desire for more input into roster decisions and frustration with the number of hits he takes. The team's recent personnel decisions have been notable for their addition of inexperienced young players and veterans near at the end like Greg Olsen and Carlos Dunlap II.

The 2020 trade for Safety Jamal Adams signaled win now as they gave up their first and third round draft picks in 2021 and first round pick in 2022.

The team had respectable Pro Bowl representation in 2020 with Wilson, WR DK Metcalf, ILB Bobby Wagner, Adams and fellow safety Qandre Diggs as well as two special teamers. The depth drops off precipitously after that. With Wilson and Carroll in the twilight of their careers it is hard to see either wanting to stick around for a roster replenishment without a corresponding supply of draft picks.

Wilson is a much loved figure in Seattle and synonymous with the team's most glorious moments. With his celebrity wife, Ciara, a move to a big media market cannot be ruled out. If the Seahawks acknowledge that a changing of the guard is in order, the draft picks needed to field a fresh roster may only come through trading Wilson.

If Wilson and the Seahawks want another run at glory together, Wilson may acquire the personnel influence he craves by offering to restructure his contract or reduce his salary as Tom Brady did in New England.