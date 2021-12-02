How artists get out of recording contracts

Stuart Grant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W0cxk_0dCd5Xh600
turntableSteve Harvey on Unsplash

Rock and roll history is strewn with examples of artists whose careers were put in limbo by trying to get out of recording contracts. Sometimes these circumstances have little or nothing to do with the record company in question. Band member relations can disintegrate personally and artistically.

Having read biographies or watched documentaries about most of my favorite artists, it always amazes me how nearly every great artists ends up getting ripped off for some if not all of their career. A few hundred bucks here and there spent on legal advice could have forestalled decades of rancor and strife. 

Competing bands can poach the dissenting, deserting member and form a new group. The poaching band will likely have its own record contract. The deserting member will likely have their rights owned by the company with whom their previous band was under contract. When band break ups happen, the existing recording contract is still in force as it pertains to the departing band member.

Some artists end their relationships with labels in controversy and acrimony. This accomplished by releasing experimental, deliberately unpublishable and commercially unviable material with a wink. Others use their unsalvageable relationship with their label as an opportunity to rebrand and reinvent themselves. 

Prince used the last days of his contract with Warner Brothers to change his name to a fused symbol of the masculine and feminine. The Rolling Stones had one single to deliver to Decca before creating Rolling Stones records. They did so by releasing School Boy Blues (1970) — a song with lyrics so profane that it was commercially unviable.

Van Morrison

Van Morrison once enjoyed a convivial relationship with his first label, NYC based Bang Records. That relationship did not extend to the owner’s widow after the owner's passing. She reminded Morrison that her publishing company was owed thirty six songs. Morrison recorded these in a single session. 

With titles like “Ring Worm”, “Blow Your Nose” and “Big Royalty Check” he made his lack of enthusiasm known. The material was never released. He must have been holding his good stuff back because he first album for Warner Brothers was the classic Astral Weeks (1968).

Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young

Sixties supergroup Crosby, Stills and Nash were formed of component members of Buffalo Springfield (Stills), The Byrds (Crosby) and The Hollies (Nash). All but Crosby were under contract with their former groups’ label. Stills was under contract to Atlantic and Nash was with EMI in the UK and Epic in the US. 

The break up of Buffalo Springfield would have history making implications for rock and roll. Atlantic executive Ahmet Ertegun engineered the equivalent of a sports trade with EMI and Epic. Graham Nash was effectively traded to Atlantic for Buffalo Springfield alumnus Richie Furay and his band Poco. Poco would have a huge hit with Crazy Love in 1978.

Neil Young would form an on and off collaboration with Crosby, Stills and Nash that would re-emerge over the years as conditions favored. As a solo artist, Young left for Geffen Records upon the termination of his Reprise contract. His first two records for Geffen were atypical. Trans (1982) was an entirely electronic album and a definite departure for Young. Everybody’s Rockin’ (1983) was a throwback composed of mostly Rockabilly cover tunes. 

David Geffen sued Young for producing uncommercial and unrepresentative material. Young countersued and they eventually reached an agreement. Young’s last studio album on Geffen was Landing on Water (1986) which was met with unenthusiastic reviews and sales. He completed his Geffen contract with the live concert album Life (1987) with his band Crazy Horse.

Jimi Hendrix — Band of Gypsys

One sure fire method of satisfying a record contract is to release a live album. This effectively frees disconsolate band members from having to write and record together while satisfying the terms of the contract. Such a scenario played out with the break up of Jimi Hendrix’ Band of Gypsys. Luckily for music fans, their only LP release was live and entirely consisting of previously unreleased material. 

The album captures their two night stand over New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day (1970) at the Fillmore East in New York. Band of Gypsies album was met with critical acclaim and went top ten in both the US and UK. The song “Machine Gun” is considered one of Hendrix’ greatest. Six months later he would be dead.

 Lou Reed and David Bowie

Lou Reed’s Metal Machine Music (1975) was a double album composed of feedback and guitar effects played back at various speeds. It had no discernable song structure and was heavily panned by critics. His label RCA pulled it from distribution only three weeks after its release. It was considered by many as an attempt to get released by RCA. Reed did not perform material from the album until 2002. 

His next and last album for RCA was the romantic and sentimental Coney Island Baby (1976). It consisted of eight slow or mid tempo songs dedicated to his muse and lover Rachel Humphreys. It was moderately commercially successful charting at 42 in the US. Reed would record for Arista from 1976 to 1980.

As his recording contract with RCA neared its end, David Bowie had a misunderstanding about his obligations for its successful completion. Having released the double live album Stage (1978), he was of the belief that this counted as two records in his agreement with RCA. Thinking he would be freed of his contract with them upon the release of Lodger (1979), RCA politely reminded him that his math was off. 

Bowie made good on his last RCA album with Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps) (1980). Guest contributions included guitar by Robert Fripp and Pete Townshend. The album closed out his contract with a brilliant flourish and was smashing commercial and critical success, reaching number one in the UK charts and number twelve in the US. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
musicRock and RollRecording contractsRecord labels

Comments / 3

Published by

disparate parts coalescing toward a greater meaning in the pursuit of a fully realized life

504 followers

More from Stuart Grant

Washington, DC

With pending release of RG3 book, Snyder watch begins in earnest

Washington Football Team Owner Dan SnyderKeith Allison on Wikimedia Commons. With the upcoming release of an exposé about his tenure in Washington by currently unemployed NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, there is a sense of impending doom around the ownership of Dan Snyder. It is not as if this is the first or only scandal enveloping the team since his assuming controlling interest in 1999.

Read full story
4 comments

Sate your existentialist hunger at Midnight Diner

Foreign film and TV is a welcome reprieve when you are seeking to tune out your immediate world. With an abundance of Netflix content devoted environmental fatalism or human evil in true crime, a departure is in order, not only from our own world but from content about worldly problems. With this in mind, a sampling of the Japanese TV drama Midnight Diner was apropos.

Read full story

The mental health side effects of the pandemic

As the world ventures toward immunity and normalcy or a reasonable facsimile thereof, we are frequently hit with statistical milestones. Numbers of cases, doses, Covid deaths, outbreaks and vaccines scroll across our TVs and computer screens. From this we are to brace for prolonged restrictions or entertain hopes of a return to social interaction.

Read full story
4 comments

Canada's unknown musical treasures

Serious music fans appreciate Canada’s rich contribution to popular music. With a sparse population and world class recording artists in every genre, our northern neighbor has produced a bounty of great music enjoyed by audiences on every continent.

Read full story
Macomb County, MI

The iconic photo that shows us the way forward

children playing in Mount Clemens, MichiganJoe Crachiola/Courtesy of The Macomb Daily. Joseph Crachiola was a staff photographer for the Macomb Daily in the 1970s. One day in 1973 while out on assignment in Mount Clemens, Michigan, he happened upon a group of children playing in a downtown alley. Lucky for us, he captured a spontaneous moment of friendship that has resonated powerfully across generations and went viral online.

Read full story
1 comments

Canadian police harassment of prominent black citizens

On May 14, 2021, Vancouver police questioned, detained and handcuffed eighty one year old, retired Provincial Supreme Court Judge, Selwyn Romilly. Trinidadian born Romilly was walking on the Seawall in Vancouver’s Stanley Park. Police were monitoring the park when reports came in of a brown complexioned man punching, kicking and spitting at people on the Seawall. The correct suspect was eventually arrested and was roughly half Romilly’s age. Romilly was released shortly after by Vancouver Police.

Read full story
27 comments

OBJ in Cleveland was a shot gun marriage

Now that Odell Beckham Jr has secured his release from the Cleveland Browns, it's time to unpack what has been a strangely ill-fitting tenure. Beckham was acquired during the John Dorsey regime along with ex-Giant Olivier Vernon for Cleveland's 2019 first and third round draft picks. Dorsey had fully invested himself on taking University of Oklahoma's quarterback Baker Mayfield at number one overall in 2018 on the heels of an 0 - 16 season.

Read full story
4 comments

Bad luck comes in threes for the Las Vegas Raiders

Three has always been considered a number with mystical power. Depending on perspective, you can say third time's the charm or bad luck comes in threes. Christendom has the Holy Trinity. Buddhism has the Three Pagodas. Hinduism has the third eye.

Read full story
52 comments

Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson go NBA on the NFL

Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers' very public dispute with the Packers front office predates the release of his Covid-19 vaccination status. Green Bay has been an almost annual factor in the NFC playoff picture since Rodgers' became starter. That a Hall of Fame QB of his calibre has just one Superbowl appearance invites skepticism for the team's personnel decisions.

Read full story
1 comments

With his return to Carolina, Cam Newton joins exclusive QB club

With the NFL's addition of a seventeenth regular season game this year, you would think that this might tip teams to the notion that quarterback depth is crucial. Thursday night and overseas games are putting more pressure on players to play in less than optimum health. We are entering an era where it is all but assured that your starting QB won't play every game on the regular season schedule.

Read full story
2 comments

Extolling the musical genius of Marshall Crenshaw

Every music lover has an artist they feel is unjustly denied their due in fame and recognition. One they feel a strident sense of injustice about. The great unsung artist must be an outsider to pop culture who could walk down the street unrecognized.

Read full story

NFL leaks reveal Shakespearean intrigue

The e-mail leaks of former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and Redskins executive Bruce Allen beg many questions beyond the bad judgement and juvenile intolerance revealed in their content. As the exchange was with a sitting NFL team executive while Gruden was a network TV announcer, the motivation behind the leaks is revealing.

Read full story

The immortal designs of Frank Lloyd Wright

Frank Lloyd Wright's FallingwaterFallingwater by Frank Lloyd Wright, Mill Run, Pa, courtesy of Vivian Grant. Will you accomplish something of lasting significance in your lifetime?

Read full story

The Holocaust Child in literature

Auschwitz-Birkenau museumAuschwitz-Birkenau museum — courtesy Dimitras Vetsikas on Pixabay. Since the fall of the Berlin Wall and the dismantling of the Iron Curtain, it could be argued that the WWII event with the most enduring influence over geopolitics and western culture is the Holocaust. In its wake, a global awareness of the persecution of Jews emerged, which led to a climate of political acceptance for the establishment of the nation of Israel. Its architects believed that a homeland would end the Jewish predicament of perpetual wandering and ensure cultural survival. The ensuing Middle East conflict has dominated global public discourse ever since.

Read full story
87 comments

The childhood origins of white savior complex

UnicefImage by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay. It is said that a Catholic education stays with you. Rumor has it that Catholic guilt has its own entry in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) yet no evidence turned up in preparing this article. As surely as our education experiences are formative, imagine the innocence of a child submerged in a world view where everything is overshadowed by the concept of original sin.

Read full story
8 comments

Deconstructing the myth of athletic confidence

The supremely confident championship athlete has become an archetype in popular culture. When we see a triumphant winner in sports, we project our insecurities onto their moment of glory. We silently compare ourselves to them, telling ourselves that we could never be confident enough to perform in front of cameras or paying audiences.

Read full story
Buffalo, NY

Is Jerry Jones destroying the NFL as we know It?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry JonesFlickr on Wikimedia Commons. Dallas Cowboy fans know Jerry Jones as the egotistically meddlesome owner who has driven their once-proud franchise into the ditch of mediocrity. But Jerry’s reach doesn’t end with his own team. Despite his squandering of the Cowboy’s on-field legacy, he has had considerable influence on NFL business affairs. His lobbying ability within league circles is persuasive to the point that he is already in the NFL Hall of Fame. While his business acumen has not helped his team on the field, it has been notably effective in furthering his commercial interests.

Read full story
21 comments
Cleveland, OH

Is Baker Mayfield a Franchise QB?

Browns QB Baker MayfieldErik Drost on Wikimedia Commons. We no longer refer to Cleveland Browns Stadium as The Factory of Sadness or The Mistake By The Lake. The climb back to football respectability has been long and painful for the denizens of the Dawg Pound. You can rightfully argue that no other fan base is as deserving of its success. By bringing the Kansas City Chiefs to the brink in the 2020 divisional playoffs, we can confidently state that the Browns are back.

Read full story
22 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy