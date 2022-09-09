Lehman Township, PA

Pocono Park Opens | Ahead of Next Week's Cowboy Luau Festival Featuring Brantley Gilbert and Brett Young

Stroudsburg Herald

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qRXnW_0ho2SGAF00
By Cowboy Luau

Bushkill (Lehman Township), PA —POCONOS PARKTM was officially opened for business today in an Official Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony held by the Poconos Chamber of Commerce, a proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce. In attendance were dignitaries from Lehman Township, Aaron Springs, Rob Rohner, and Phil Bueki, members of the Chambers of Commerce, and Kristine Bush of Senator Mario Scavello’s office, who also presented the venue with a Certificate of Recognition on behalf of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23onh0_0ho2SGAF00
Photo courtesy of Hayden Raymond-From The Roots ©2022 All Rights Reserved

(Left to Right):  Aaron Springs (Supervisor of Lehman Township), Rob Rohner (Chairman of Lehman Township), Ana Endress (Asst. to Henry Bordeaux), Maren Drake (Production Coordinator), Abraham Ukuni (Site Operations Staff), Michelle Pillow (VIP Services Coordinator), "Gypsy” Schloesser (Sr. Dir. of Staff & Artist Relations), John M. Oakes (CEO of From the Roots/Poconos Park), Kristine Bush (of Senator Scavello’s Office), Henry Bordeaux (General Manager), Rob Fisher (Dir. of Food & Beverage), Phil Bueki (Retired Sheriff of Lehman Township), Paul Altomare (Partner), Nidir Davis (Operations Technician), Joanne Altomar (Wife to Paul Altomar), Renee Crowell (Executive Asst. to John Oakes)   Photo courtesy of Hayden Raymond-From The Roots ©2022 All Rights Reserved

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17SmZA_0ho2SGAF00
Photo courtesy of Hayden Raymond-From The Roots ©2022 All Rights Reserved

(Left to Right): John M. Oakes (CEO of From the Roots/Poconos Park), Kristine Bush (of Senator Scavello’s Office)

Photo courtesy of Hayden Raymond-From The Roots ©2022 All Rights Reserved

"We are so pleased to bring big-name entertainment back to the Poconos,” stated John M. Oakes, CEO of From the Roots, the venue management and real estate company that owns POCONOS PARK. "Our vision is to finish what others started and be a world-class, state-of-the-art venue that will service the entire East coast with major productions, national and international tours, multi-day music festivals, and special events, as well as private functions, weddings, company retreats and more.”

The opening ceremony is the precursor of POCONOS PARK first major event, COWBOY LUAUTM , a two-day country music festival to be held next weekend (September 16 & 17) featuring Brantley Gilbert ("Bottoms Up,” "Country Must be Country Wide”) on Saturday night and Brett Young ("Mercy,” "In Case You Didn’t Know” on Friday Night. Also appearing are Uncle Kracker ("Smile,” "Drift Away”) and Pennsylvania’s own Warren Zeiders ("Ride the Lightning”), as well as Ryan Griffin, Dylan Schneider, Austin Meade, Kassi Ashton, Rick Monroe & the Hitmen, Aydamn, and Jake’s Rockin’ Country Band. The full line-up of entertainment starts at 3PM on Friday and at 1PM on Saturday and runs through 11PM daily.  (Check the daily talent lineup schedule at COWBOYLUAU.COM)

The festival will also include many fun activities with both line and hula dancing instruction, dance parties, a corn hole tournament and other contests (with a chance to win a brand new Harley Davidson motorcycle), tasty local treats, and much more. Single-day tickets start at just $20 (plus fees) for general admission and two-day passes start at $79.99. The venue is also offering a limited number of 4-pack single-day Lawn Party Seats for just $99 while supplies last. Tickets are available through Etix and through the COWBOY LUAU website at CowboyLuau.com.

The new POCONOS PARK (located in the Mountain Laurel area of Lehman Township, 18 miles north of Stroudsburg in the Bushkill Falls region northwest of Delaware Water Gap National Park) will operate as a boutique festival site and play host to world-class tours and productions, as well as special events. The complex includes two sizable venues: the Amphitheater at Poconos Park™, a 10,000+-capacity, an open-air amphitheater with thousands of seats near the stage, and a beautiful grass lawn for thousands more to enjoy entertainment in the great outdoors (amphitheater can also be converted to a 2,600 capacity, fully-enclosed venue for year-round performances); and the Lakeside Theater at Poconos Park™, a 10,000 square-foot banquet hall is located on a scenic 90-acre lake (theater can seat up to 400 people for private events such as banquets, corporate retreats, weddings, etc., and serve as a facility for first-class VIP experiences for concerts, festivals, and other large events).

The venue will continue to undergo several million dollars of construction and renovation, which will include full-service, on-site RV camping with hookups and much more. Stay tuned for future announcements, and be sure to visit www.PoconosPark.comfor the latest event details.

