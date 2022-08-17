Stroudsburg, PA

Bobby Syvarth Brings Together The DWG

Stroudsburg Herald

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yAqHx_0hKlmESb00
Photo by Peter Mackey

A true storyteller, Artist, and former resident of the Poconos, Bobby Syvarth, releases his latest release 'Silver Lake Boulevard". 

The Stroudsburg Herald had the exclusive opportunity to preview SLB and spent some time with Bobby for an in-depth interview as he shared more about his latest release, working with his long-time friend and Producer Timothy Carbone, and the stories behind SLB.

SH: Bobby, would you mind sharing with us your background in the music scene, specifically how you have connected to the Stroudsburg Community?

BOBBY: In 1995, I worked as the guitar tech for From Good Homes, touring all over the United States. Occasionally they would have me do an opening set. One of the opening sets was at The Muse in Nantucket, and Dave LaPoint, the owner of Sarah Street Grill, was there. We became fast friends, and he invited me to play at his newly opened music venue. I got into Dave's steady rotation, and every time I played there, I would spend another 2 or 3 days in town and fall in love with it. I ended up moving into Shawnee on Delaware, holding down a regular Sunday night gig at Sarah Street and recording a live album Alive at Sarah Street with a fantastic lineup of musicians, including Tim Carbone on violin, who produced my latest EP.

SH: Bobby, we saw from a recent write-up "Silver Lake Boulevard" tells your stories of your time in LA ."Can you elaborate with us a little more about that time?

BOBBY: Many artists and musicians move to LA and have to start from scratch, seeking opportunities. I was fortunate in that a few of my closest childhood friends already lived there and opened lots of doors for me. When I moved to West Hollywood, I had an indie record deal with Unison Music and an excellent foundation under me. The song Family and Friends on this new EP is a tribute and a thank you to all those friends.

SH: Bobby, You have managed to bring together some impressive members of the DWG Jazz Community- would you mind sharing these with us impressive members?

BOBBY: It all started with bringing Tim Carbone in as the producer on the EP. Tim has a long history in the Delaware Water Gap; his band, Blue Sparks has a long history in the Water Gap and beyond. Tim's studio is in the Castle Inn, right across the street from the Deer Head Inn, the epicenter of jazz in the DWG. From there, our first call was to our dear old friend, the late Rick Chamberlain, since we knew we wanted to feature some horns. Rick turned us on to Jay Rattman to compose the horn arrangements. I remember Jay way back in the day as a dedicated COTA Cat, sitting in at the Deer Head Inn when he was a teenager and a protege of Phil Woods. His talent and work ethic were unmistakable from an early age, and it's great to see him accomplishing so many great things. It was a true honor to have Jay work on this project. 

Last but not least, we were thrilled to have the rhythm section of Bill Goodwin on Drums and Tony Marino on Bass playing on two of the standout tracks on the EP, California and Second Bottle of Wine. They've worked together as a unit for many years, and are truly the Dream Team of bass and drums in the Water Gap scene! 

SH: "Silver Lake Boulevard" is, for the most part, an uptempo feel-good summer album with a classic feel to it. Except for "Second Bottle of Wine" (which we love also), and then the lead single and video "California, what do you think gives it that classic feel that makes you want to hear it over and over again?

BOBBY: Well, I hope people want to hear it through the years; that's not for me to decide! Second Bottle of Wine is one of my favorites on the EP. One of my friends told me I needed to write a drinking song, so this is it. A lovely drinking waltz!

You also had Producer Tim Carbone of Railroad Earth as Producer on this; what was it like working with a legend in our region? What did he bring to the table on "Silver Lake Boulevard"?

BOBBY: I've been working with Tim regularly for the last 25 years, mainly in the live gig setting, so collaborating in the studio was an excellent step forward that broadened our musical relationship. As a solo singer-songwriter, things can get a bit lonely. Tim was more like my bandmate and true collaborator on this project.

Now, as you launch "Silver Lake Boulevard," what's in the pipeline for this feel-good album, and how can people learn more about you?

BOBBY: We'll be promoting this project for the next year with live gigs, special events, and a music video to be announced.

Where can people stream and pick up a copy?

BOBBY: Streaming on all the major services like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, YouTube, etc.

Thank you, Bobby, for joining the Stroudsburg Herald today. For all the latest Bobby Syvarth, visit BobbySyvarth.com

Catch Bobby Syvarth playing music from Silver Lake Boulevard at Stroudfest 2:30-4:00 pm!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# poconos music# stroudsburg# east stroudsburg# tobyhanna# monroe county pa

Comments / 0

Published by

Local news, events, food, festivals, concerts, arts and community

Stroudsburg, PA
1540 followers

More from Stroudsburg Herald

Stroudsburg, PA

Shawnee Riverfest Concert Rolls Into Town July 10

This year's Shawnee Riverfest Concert, benefiting the Pocono Mountains' United Way, is this Sunday, July 10th, from 11:30-7:30 pm at the Historic Shawnee Inn and Golf Club. The free concert will also feature Zumba sessions with Tanya J and AscendDance Fitness Tribe, Sandra Rivera, food vendors, and family activities. Monroe County students will also receive 500 backpacks as part of the Pocono Mountains United Way's first backpack giveaway.

Read full story

Kara Water | Pocono Inventor Turns Air To Water

Pocono-raised entrepreneur Cody Soodeen found a way to turn air into drinkable water with his invention called 'Kara Pure'. Soodeen came up with the concept while studying to be an architect at the University of Hartford.

Read full story
Stroudsburg, PA

Craig Shoemaker | Nationally Acclaimed Comedian, Returns To Stroudsburg

Nationally acclaimed stand-up comedian Craig Shoemaker is returning to Stroudsburg by popular demand. Over the past three decades, Craig Shoemaker has worked in show business as a stand-up comedian, actor, author, writer, and producer. The American Comedy Awards on ABC named him the Funniest Male Stand-Up Comic, and he has won two Emmy Awards.

Read full story

Obi-wan Kenobi Premiere | Review

Another Star Wars show makes its way to your living room with all the charm and action you expect from the saga. The new limited series, "Obi-wan Kenobi" has finally premiered. The long-awaited show was released on Disney+ on Friday, May 27.

Read full story
1 comments
Monroe County, PA

Monroe County Board of Elections Recounts Votes Cast In GOP Senate Primary Election

Television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz and former Hedge Fund CEO David McCormick are neck-and-neck in a primary election that will decide the Republican nominee in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race this November.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion | We Must Be Warriors To Save Our Children

By Teri VanBritsom Martin | Pocono Advocate Columnist. Today, they call it "progress." I'm not so sure. At many exits off of 80, you will find chain stores: Lowes, Home Depot, Kohl's, Chili's, Olive Garden, Panera's, and Michael's. You get the drift. Stores are homogenized in shopping centers for your shopping pleasure.

Read full story
2 comments
Monroe County, PA

An Undercover Sting Involving Happy Hour Bar and Grill Owner Eric Scelza Leads To His Arrest

According to a press release by Monroe County District Attorney's Office. On May 24, as part of their ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking in the Poconos, the Criminal Investigations Division of the Monroe County District Attorney's Office conducted an undercover sting operation in Stroudsburg Borough, Monroe County. The operation resulted in the arrest of Jessica Bauer and Eric Scelza, both of Stroudsburg.

Read full story
2 comments

Unsung Heroes | Local Grocery Workers May Be Eligible for $250 Cash Card

The grocery workers in our communities make a difference every day. Offering a helping hand to an elderly neighbor, delivering groceries to those who feel safe at home, or showing up on the frontlines during this pandemic - grocery workers support our communities in the face of crisis.

Read full story
East Stroudsburg, PA

The Local Markets are in the Dark About Baby Formula Delivery | When Will The Shelves Be Stocked?

In a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Congressional leaders will ask baby formula manufacturers and government regulators what happened to the United States' supply of formula and what's preventing stores from restocking shelves. A statement released in advance of the hearing states, "In recent months, American families have experienced a supply shortage of infant formula. Reports of a shortage first began in January 2022, exacerbated by the Abbott Nutrition (Abbott) voluntary recall of certain brands of powdered infant formula in February 2022 following reports of potential Cronobacter sakazakii (Cronobacter) contamination at its Sturgis, Michigan, facility. As many as 75 percent of American caregivers partially depend on the formula to provide nutrients to their infants up to six months of age. The current shortage has been particularly acute for low-income families, rural families, and infants and children solely reliant on specialty formulas to manage metabolic, gastrointestinal, or allergic disorders."

Read full story
2 comments
Pennsylvania State

Tour The Castle Inn | You’ll Arrive As A Civilian And Leave An Honorary Waring’s Pennsylvanian

The Castle Inn has had many lives since it was built in 1906. Perhaps one of the most important was the part it played in the shaping of music history. Those who appreciate music will be fascinated by the past of the castle inn by hosting The Waring Music Workshops for 20 years. It moved to Penn State.

Read full story

Latin Nights Heat Up Rainbow Mountain This Summer

In honor of the upcoming Pride Month, we want to recognize an establishment in the Poconos that caters to the LGBTQ community and share more about Rainbow Mountain Resort. I have been to Rainbow Mountain Resort, and it is a gem. We had a sit down with Manager Jenny Urena, as she told us about Rainbow Mountain:

Read full story
3 comments

Tall Grass Friendly Skies

A client had paid in full months ago and was not picking up the project or responding to mailing instruction requests. I knew where his father-in-law lived, so, on a clear sunny day, I decided to hop in the convertible and leisurely head down a beautiful country road for special delivery.

Read full story
Newfoundland, PA

“A Taste Of Wayne” | Newfoundland Library To Host Community Event

Newfoundland, PA: On May 21st, 2022 from 1-4PM, the Newfoundland Area Public Library is hosting "A Taste of Wayne," a community celebration of local wineries, breweries, artisans, restaurants, musicians, and more. A winery and brewery tasting stroll along the beautiful Carlton Drake Memorial Park nature trail in Newfoundland will be available with a $25 "Passport" ticket purchase. Food trucks and live music will be available for all park visitors, and the Newfoundland Farmer’s Market will be open longer hours with additional vendors and artisans. "A Taste of Wayne" hopes to support growth in our local businesses, spotlight a beautiful local park, and to raise money to support the library and new projects to enrich the greater Newfoundland area.

Read full story

Opinion | King Solomon's Chair

The light was shining in the front window early this morning on a Kingly old chair in the living room corner. Rays of sunshine were reaching across the weathered wood and old fabric like an overzealous intervention determined to reveal the truth about what was really going on with this old relic, still adjusting to its newest surroundings.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Restaurant Review | Frank's Pizza & Italian Restaurant Bartonsville, PA

One of my favorite delights is going out to a restaurant for a nice meal. With lockdowns and mandates, takeout was the rule of the day. We did a lot of ordering to help businesses remain solvent.

Read full story
Monroe County, PA

Monroe County Voters Guide | Find Voting Locations And List Of Candidates

The purpose of a primary election is to select the nominees for a political party to run in the general election. To vote in a primary election, you must be registered with a political party. Independents do not vote in primary elections.

Read full story
Hawley, PA

The Lodge at Woodloch Named #4 Hotel in the United States on TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice

May 16, 2022 - Hawley, PA: Nearly 16 years ago this June, The Lodge at Woodloch first opened its doors. The luxurious spa resort was designed as a destination like no other in the Northeast. The intent was to create a wellness respite for guests to find a personal awakening through discovering stress-relieving outlets to help them along their wellness journeys. The well-regarded spa experts and ownership team carefully selected the land, overlooking a 15-acre lake and naturally occurring cranberry bog knowing that Hawley, Pennsylvania was a perfect location, providing easy access from New York City, Philadelphia, and other major cities.

Read full story
Monroe County, PA

Monroe County Law Day Celebration

Celebrated in the United States on May 1 and throughout May, Law Day has become an integral part of the legal culture. President Dwight Eisenhower proclaimed Law Day on May 1, 1958, to honor the role of law in the creation of the United States of America. Congress later passed a joint resolution establishing May 1 as Law Day.

Read full story
Monroe County, PA

Local Author Richard Lesh To Hold Book Signing Events

Monroe County local Richard Lesh always found himself in the right place at pivotal moments in history:. • Weathering a hurricane in the famed Bermuda Triangle as a young sailor, his ship was tossed about and nearly lost at sea.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy