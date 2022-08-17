Bobby Syvarth Brings Together The DWG

A true storyteller, Artist, and former resident of the Poconos, Bobby Syvarth, releases his latest release 'Silver Lake Boulevard".

The Stroudsburg Herald had the exclusive opportunity to preview SLB and spent some time with Bobby for an in-depth interview as he shared more about his latest release, working with his long-time friend and Producer Timothy Carbone, and the stories behind SLB.

SH: Bobby, would you mind sharing with us your background in the music scene, specifically how you have connected to the Stroudsburg Community?

BOBBY: In 1995, I worked as the guitar tech for From Good Homes, touring all over the United States. Occasionally they would have me do an opening set. One of the opening sets was at The Muse in Nantucket, and Dave LaPoint, the owner of Sarah Street Grill, was there. We became fast friends, and he invited me to play at his newly opened music venue. I got into Dave's steady rotation, and every time I played there, I would spend another 2 or 3 days in town and fall in love with it. I ended up moving into Shawnee on Delaware, holding down a regular Sunday night gig at Sarah Street and recording a live album Alive at Sarah Street with a fantastic lineup of musicians, including Tim Carbone on violin, who produced my latest EP.

SH: Bobby, we saw from a recent write-up "Silver Lake Boulevard" tells your stories of your time in LA ."Can you elaborate with us a little more about that time?

BOBBY: Many artists and musicians move to LA and have to start from scratch, seeking opportunities. I was fortunate in that a few of my closest childhood friends already lived there and opened lots of doors for me. When I moved to West Hollywood, I had an indie record deal with Unison Music and an excellent foundation under me. The song Family and Friends on this new EP is a tribute and a thank you to all those friends.

SH: Bobby, You have managed to bring together some impressive members of the DWG Jazz Community- would you mind sharing these with us impressive members?

BOBBY: It all started with bringing Tim Carbone in as the producer on the EP. Tim has a long history in the Delaware Water Gap; his band, Blue Sparks has a long history in the Water Gap and beyond. Tim's studio is in the Castle Inn, right across the street from the Deer Head Inn, the epicenter of jazz in the DWG. From there, our first call was to our dear old friend, the late Rick Chamberlain, since we knew we wanted to feature some horns. Rick turned us on to Jay Rattman to compose the horn arrangements. I remember Jay way back in the day as a dedicated COTA Cat, sitting in at the Deer Head Inn when he was a teenager and a protege of Phil Woods. His talent and work ethic were unmistakable from an early age, and it's great to see him accomplishing so many great things. It was a true honor to have Jay work on this project.

Last but not least, we were thrilled to have the rhythm section of Bill Goodwin on Drums and Tony Marino on Bass playing on two of the standout tracks on the EP, California and Second Bottle of Wine. They've worked together as a unit for many years, and are truly the Dream Team of bass and drums in the Water Gap scene!

SH: "Silver Lake Boulevard" is, for the most part, an uptempo feel-good summer album with a classic feel to it. Except for "Second Bottle of Wine" (which we love also), and then the lead single and video "California, what do you think gives it that classic feel that makes you want to hear it over and over again?

BOBBY: Well, I hope people want to hear it through the years; that's not for me to decide! Second Bottle of Wine is one of my favorites on the EP. One of my friends told me I needed to write a drinking song, so this is it. A lovely drinking waltz!

You also had Producer Tim Carbone of Railroad Earth as Producer on this; what was it like working with a legend in our region? What did he bring to the table on "Silver Lake Boulevard"?

BOBBY: I've been working with Tim regularly for the last 25 years, mainly in the live gig setting, so collaborating in the studio was an excellent step forward that broadened our musical relationship. As a solo singer-songwriter, things can get a bit lonely. Tim was more like my bandmate and true collaborator on this project.

Now, as you launch "Silver Lake Boulevard," what's in the pipeline for this feel-good album, and how can people learn more about you?

BOBBY: We'll be promoting this project for the next year with live gigs, special events, and a music video to be announced.

Where can people stream and pick up a copy?

BOBBY: Streaming on all the major services like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, YouTube, etc.

Thank you, Bobby, for joining the Stroudsburg Herald today. For all the latest Bobby Syvarth, visit BobbySyvarth.com

Catch Bobby Syvarth playing music from Silver Lake Boulevard at Stroudfest 2:30-4:00 pm!

