Shawnee Riverfest Concert Rolls Into Town July 10

By Maria Montecristo

This year's Shawnee Riverfest Concert, benefiting the Pocono Mountains' United Way, is this Sunday, July 10th, from 11:30-7:30 pm at the Historic Shawnee Inn and Golf Club.

The free concert will also feature Zumba sessions with Tanya J and AscendDance Fitness Tribe, Sandra Rivera, food vendors, and family activities. Monroe County students will also receive 500 backpacks as part of the Pocono Mountains United Way's first backpack giveaway.

Twelve International, National, and Local acts unite to support our community this year. The Stroudsburg Herald was able to catch some of the acts with a Q & A.

Deanna Badik

Deanna Badik Vocal Studio's Deanna Badik, a trained opera singer and Pocono Great Talent finalist, brings her vocal studio to Shawnee Riverfest!

SH) What brought you back to Riverfest, Deanna?

D) Riverfest is an incredible opportunity for the community to come together for some fun, entertainment, and charitable intention. Every year it gets better, with more entertainers and more local vendors! Deanna Badik Vocal Studio started right here in this community and is grateful for the opportunity to give back.

SH) What can we expect from your performance this Sunday?

D) As the owner and instructor at DBVS, I am honored to be able to kick off the show. This year's opening song is an inspirational ballad that should be familiar to all recent movie-goers! Some of the DB Vocal Studio students will be supporting Tre' Mutava's debut at Riverfest. They are absolutely thrilled to help realize the vision for his song "Best Year" to life with their seamless background vocals! It'll be incredible to have everyone together, singing this summer anthem after these tough couple of years.

SH) How can people learn more about the Deanna Badik Vocal School?

D) Follow us on Instagram @DB_VocalStudio or visit DBVocalStudio.com for session availability and more info!

Cold Weather Company

Next up is Cold Weather Company, a pop rock band coming up from New York to support our community.

SH) What drew you to participate in Shawnee Riverfest this year?

CWC) Kindness, generosity, and people who genuinely care about the good of others are so important to any community. Seeing this event was to benefit Pocono United Way, an organization that embodies those elements. We were happy to be a part of it.

SH) What can we expect from your performance on Sunday?

CWC) People can expect an indie folk sound with a jam band and rock elements, as well as harmonies, dynamic melodies, and instrumental builds.

SH) How can people learn more about Cold Weather Company?

CWC) People can find us @coldweathercompany on Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook, and @coldweathercon on Twitter.

A Second Life

A Second Life marks their return to the Poconos for the Shawnee Riverfest Concert. We spoke with Chris Damphouse, lead singer of Second Life, to share more about their music.

SH) What was it about Riverfest that got you to participate again?

ASL) We played once before! It was a fantastic experience for an amazing cause. And the views are spectacular!

SH) What will A Second Life be performing at this year's Riverfest?

ASL) We literally just finished our new album Legacy, so we'll be rocking a lot of the songs off that album. Our music has a big arena feel to it. We've opened for so many amazing bands like Daughtry, Dishwalla, Saving Abel, Hinder, and many more !! We also played Musikfest right down the road from here!

SH) How can people learn more about A Second Life?

ASL) You can hear more of us A Second Life on all streaming services, and Follow us on Facebook And Instagram @Asecondlifeband

Catch all these fantastic acts Sunday, July 10th, 2022, at the Historic Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort. Parking and admission are free! For all the latest, visit shawneeriverfestconcert.com. Swing by for a day of community, entertainment, and family fun at one of the region's most scenic views- the Sanctuary at the Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort! We will be there!