Obi-wan Kenobi Premiere | Review

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X2YDR_0g01NNg400
Photo by Disney +

By Daniel Stevens

Another Star Wars show makes its way to your living room with all the charm and action you expect from the saga.

The new limited series, "Obi-wan Kenobi" has finally premiered. The long-awaited show was released on Disney+ on Friday, May 27.

The show's first three episodes are streaming now, with new episodes released every Wednesday.

Fans of the series graciously greet Ewen Mcgregor and Hayden Christensen as they reprise their roles as Obi-wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, respectively. It is great to see the two actors working together again in a galaxy far, far away.

The show represents Obi-wan as a shadow of his former self, filled with sadness, grief, and regret. He is not the confident warrior fans saw in the prequel era. Obi-wan has become an isolated hermit in exile under the Imperial Empire. He is hiding on Tatooine as he keeps an eye on Luke Skywalker.

The return of Darth Vader is as exciting as it is foreboding. His presence is incredible and you could feel the hatred behind his mask. Hayden Christensen is the actor on screen, but James Earl Jones returns to do the voice for the villain.

"Obi-wan Kenobi" is the show fans have been waiting years to see.

This era of Star Wars is a time of darkness. The series takes place between "Revenge of the Sith" and "A New Hope" in a darker version of the familiar galaxy. The show features mature themes such as drugs and human trafficking. The series also does not shy away from violence.

The aftermath of Order 66, where all Jedi were eliminated, is a focal point of the show. Some of the Jedi were spared and have been corrupted to become "Inquisitors." These new villains are actively hunting down the remaining Jedi. Unfortunately for Obi-wan, he is on the top of their list.

The teaser trailers exclusively used footage from the first episode misdirecting audiences on what the show is about. It is a refreshing surprise to learn that the series revolves around a young Princess Leia.

Jimmy Smits returns as Bail Organa, the concerned adoptive father of Leia, played by child actress Vivien Lyra Blair.

Blair is everything you would want from a young Leia. The young actress captures the attitude, sass, and mannerisms that we enjoyed from Leia in the original trilogy.

The rogue inquisitor Reva, played by Moses Ingram, orders the kidnapping of the 10-year-old princess to force Kenobi out of hiding. Of course, Kenobi falls for the trap jeopardizing his mission on Tatooine.

Reva is an intimidating villain who has a personal grudge against Kenobi and wants him captured at any cost. Her anger and over-the-top determination make her an instant classic villain.

Even though fans of the saga will know how the story will ultimately play out, it is still exciting to see where the show will go from here.

Long-time fans of the series will pick up on names, references, and other easter eggs that connect to all eras of the saga. The show is already full of fan service, and we are ready for more.

"Obi-wan Kenobi" is a definite must-watch for any Star Wars fan.

