“A Taste Of Wayne” | Newfoundland Library To Host Community Event

by Eddie C

Newfoundland, PA: On May 21st, 2022 from 1-4PM, the Newfoundland Area Public Library is hosting "A Taste of Wayne," a community celebration of local wineries, breweries, artisans, restaurants, musicians, and more. A winery and brewery tasting stroll along the beautiful Carlton Drake Memorial Park nature trail in Newfoundland will be available with a $25 "Passport" ticket purchase. Food trucks and live music will be available for all park visitors, and the Newfoundland Farmer’s Market will be open longer hours with additional vendors and artisans. "A Taste of Wayne" hopes to support growth in our local businesses, spotlight a beautiful local park, and to raise money to support the library and new projects to enrich the greater Newfoundland area.



Passport tickets get attendees 21 and over a wristband, a 4 oz taster, and one "Tasting Passport," which includes 3 tastings per wine/brew tasting station. Presale "Tasting Passport" tickets are $20 and are available on Eventbrite.com. "Tasting Passports" will also be available for purchase at the door for $25. Food trucks, music, and Farmer's Market available without purchasing Tasting Passports. Passport ticket sales support the library and other up-and-coming community projects.



Purchase of a Passport Ticket is not required to enter the park, which is located at 994 Main Street in Newfoundland. Passport Tickets only cover winery & brewery tastings. Passport Tickets are non-refundable. Event is rain or shine. Outside coolers and tents are not permitted in the park during the event. Farmer's Market opens at 10AM. Parking available in the Wallenpaupack South School lot.



The Newfoundland Area Public Library is a small public library located at 954 Main Street in Newfoundland, PA. The NAPL is a community-oriented non-profit dedicated to providing quality educational, cultural, social, intellectual, and recreational resources to all who need or seek them in an environment that is warm, friendly, and welcoming.



For more information on the Library and A Taste of Wayne event, please visit www.Facebook.com/NewfoundlandLibrary, www.waynelibraries.org or email napl@waynelibraries.org.

