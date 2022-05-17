Restaurant Review | Frank's Pizza & Italian Restaurant Bartonsville, PA

photo by jeffreyw

By Anna Russo



One of my favorite delights is going out to a restaurant for a nice meal. With lockdowns and mandates, takeout was the rule of the day. We did a lot of ordering to help businesses remain solvent.



Now that eateries are once again opening their doors to customers going out for a meal can be risky as many establishments are short staffed or have inexperienced help.



What a pleasant surprise at lunch today. Shopping with two friends and a three and four-year-old can whet the appetite.



Frank’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant in the Giant Plaza in Bartonsville proved to be a reminder of just how relaxing and pleasant dining out should be. We were seated promptly and greeted by our server Kelly, who smiled and brought beverages quickly; after perusing the extensive menu with a wide variety of lunch specials, we placed our order. Crayons and drawing mats kept the youngsters busy while waiting for our meals. The food arrived hot and delicious.



We enjoyed our time away from our kitchens, just chatting as the young ones played with their dolls. Since it was the best epicurean experience in some time, we ordered coffee and desserts. The homemade cannoli rivaled any Italian pastry shop-creamy filling in a crispy shell; the coffee was steaming and fresh. The prices were reasonable, offering actual value for your money. The restaurant is BYOB so enjoy a taste of Italy with your favorite wine. Takeout and catering are also available.



Our server was efficient, kind, and competent. We didn’t chat with the owner, Yanni, but hats off to him for running a first-class establishment. For hours and information, go to frankspizzabartonsvillepa.com