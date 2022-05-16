Monroe County Voters Guide | Find Voting Locations And List Of Candidates

By Maria Montecristo
What are the primary elections in Pennsylvania?
The purpose of a primary election is to select the nominees for a political party to run in the general election. To vote in a primary election, you must be registered with a political party. Independents do not vote in primary elections.
When do I vote in the Pennsylvania Primary?
May 17th, 2022. You can cast your votes from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
What is my voting location? Did my district change?
It is possible that the district in which you live has changed, but you can find your polling place if you're voting in person here.
Who is running? Below is a list of all candidates.
You can preview your ballot here.
For additional help in locating your polling place, contact the Elections and Voter Registration Office at (570) 517-
Barrett One - Hamilton Southern
- Barrett One Ballots
- Barrett Two Ballots
- Chestnuthill One Ballots
- Chestnuthill Two Ballots
- Chestnuthill Three Ballots
- Chestnuthill Four Ballots
- Coolbaugh One Ballots
- Coolbaugh Two Ballots
- Coolbaugh Three Ballots
- Coolbaugh Four Ballots
- Delaware Water Gap Ballots
- East Stroudsburg 1st Ward Ballots
- East Stroudsburg 2nd Ward Ballots
- East Stroudsburg 3rd Ward Ballots
- East Stroudsburg 4th Ward Ballots
- East Stroudsburg 5th Ward Ballots
- East Stroudsburg 6th Ward Ballots
- Eldred Ballots
- Hamilton Northern Ballots
- Hamilton Southern Ballots
Jackson Northern - Smithfield Four
- Jackson Northern Ballots
- Jackson Southern Ballots
- Middle Smithfield Eastern Ballots
- Middle Smithfield Western Ballots
- Mount Pocono Ballots
- Paradise Ballots
- Pocono One Ballots
- Pocono Two Ballots
- Pocono Three Ballots
- Pocono Four Ballots
- Polk Ballots
- Price Ballots
- Ross One Ballot
- Ross Two Ballots
- Smithfield One Ballots
- Smithfield Two Ballots
- Smithfield Three Ballots
Stroud One - Tunkhannock
- Stroud One Ballots
- Stroud Two Ballots
- Stroud Three Ballots
- Stroud Four Ballots
- Stroud Five Ballots
- Stroud Six Ballots
- Stroud Seven Ballots
- Stroudsburg Boro 1st Ward
- Stroudsburg Boro 2nd Ward
- Stroudsburg Boro 3rd Ward
- Stroudsburg Boro 4th Ward
- Stroudsburg Boro 5th Ward
- Tobyhanna Eastern Ballots
- Tobyhanna Western Ballots
- Tunkhannock Ballots
