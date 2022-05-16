Monroe County Voters Guide | Find Voting Locations And List Of Candidates

Photo by witeafrian

By Maria Montecristo

What are the primary elections in Pennsylvania?

The purpose of a primary election is to select the nominees for a political party to run in the general election. To vote in a primary election, you must be registered with a political party. Independents do not vote in primary elections.

When do I vote in the Pennsylvania Primary?

May 17th, 2022. You can cast your votes from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

What is my voting location? Did my district change?

It is possible that the district in which you live has changed, but you can find your polling place if you're voting in person here.

Who is running? Below is a list of all candidates.

You can preview your ballot here.

