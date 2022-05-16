Monroe County Voters Guide | Find Voting Locations And List Of Candidates

What are the primary elections in Pennsylvania?

The purpose of a primary election is to select the nominees for a political party to run in the general election. To vote in a primary election, you must be registered with a political party. Independents do not vote in primary elections.

When do I vote in the Pennsylvania Primary? 

May 17th, 2022. You can cast your votes from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

What is my voting location? Did my district change?

It is possible that the district in which you live has changed, but you can find your polling place if you're voting in person here.

Who is running? Below is a list of all candidates.

You can preview your ballot here.

For additional help in locating your polling place, contact the Elections and Voter Registration Office at (570) 517-

PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE
Governor
LOU BARLETTARCandidate Website
JOE GALERCandidate Website
CHARLIE GEROWRCandidate Website
DOUG MASTRIANORCandidate Website
BILL MCSWAINRCandidate Website
JOSH SHAPIRODCandidate Website
DAVE WHITERCandidate Website
NCHE ZAMARCandidate Website
Lieutenant Governor
JOHN BROWNR 
JEFF COLEMANRCandidate Website
TEDDY DANIELSRCandidate Website
AUSTIN DAVISDCandidate Website
CARRIE DELROSSORCandidate Website
RUSS DIAMONDRCandidate Website
CHRIS FRYERCandidate Website
JAMES EARL JONESRCandidate Website
DR. RICK SACCONERCandidate Website
CLARICE SCHILLINGERRCandidate Website
BRIAN SIMSDCandidate Website
RAY SOSADCandidate Website
US Senator
KATHY BARNETTERCandidate Website
JEFF BARTOS RCandidate Website
GEORGE BOCHETTORCandidate Website
JOHN FETTERMANDCandidate Website
SEAN GALERCandidate Website
MALCOLM KENYATTADCandidate Website
ALEX KHALILDCandidate Website
CONOR LAMBDCandidate Website
DAVE MCCORMICKRCandidate Website
MEHMET OZRCandidate Website
CARLA SANDSRCandidate Website
Representative in Congress
DISTRICT 7
KEVIN DELLICKERRCandidate Website
LISA SCHELLERRCandidate Website
SUSAN WILDDCandidate Website
DISTRICT 8
JIM BOGNETRCandidate Website
MATT CARTWRIGHTDCandidate Website
MIKE MARSICANORCandidate Website
PENNSYLVANIA STATE SENATE
DISTRICT 40
ROSEMARY BROWNRCandidate Website
JENNIFER SHUKAITISDicCandidate Website
PENNSYLVANIA STATE HOUSE
DISTRICT 189
STEVE ERTLERCandidate Website
JOHN PETRIZZORCandidate Website
TARAH PROBSTDCandidate Website
DISTRICT 176
HOPE CHRISTMANDCandidate Website
JACK RADERRCandidate Website
DISTRICT 115
MAUREEN MADDENDCandidate Website
KRISTA PAOLUCCIRCandidate Website

Barrett One - Hamilton Southern

Jackson Northern - Smithfield Four

​Stroud One - Tunkhannock

